Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 16

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

7/31

8/15

0.29

0.32

10.34%

0.84%

20

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

6/27

7/15

0.425

0.435

2.35%

3.22%

49

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

6/28

7/15

0.226

0.2265

0.22%

3.71%

27

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

8/15

8/30

0.24

0.25

4.17%

3.42%

17

Target Corp.

(TGT)

8/20

9/10

0.64

0.66

3.13%

3.01%

52

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(UHT)

6/21

7/2

0.675

0.68

0.74%

3.09%

34

W.P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

6/27

7/15

1.032

1.034

0.19%

4.84%

22

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Cincinnati Financial

(CINF)

7/15

0.56

No Change

103.54

2.16%

59

Tuesday June 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Tiffany & Company

(TIF)

7/10

0.58

Increase

91.02

2.55%

17

Wednesday June 19 (Ex-Div 6/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Chubb Limited

(CB)

7/12

0.75

Increase

150.26

2.00%

26

Federal Realty Investment Trust

(FRT)

7/15

1.02

No Change

133.14

3.06%

51

Philip Morris International

(PM)

7/10

1.14

No Change

77.2

5.91%

11

Republic Bancorp Inc.

(RBCAA)

7/19

0.264

No Change

46.27

2.28%

21

Thursday June 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

FedEx Corp.

(FDX)

7/8

0.65

No Change

164.55

1.58%

17

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

7/5

0.73

No Change

148.79

1.96%

16

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

UHT

7/2

0.68

Increase

88.16

3.09%

34

Friday June 21 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Portland General Electric Co.

(POR)

7/15

0.385

Increase

55.53

2.77%

14

Toro Company

(TTC)

7/11

0.225

No Change

68.09

1.32%

10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Assurant Inc.

(AIZ)

6/18

0.6

2.26%

Commerce Bancshares

(CBSH)

6/24

0.26

1.75%

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

6/19

0.3

0.35%

Dominion Energy Inc.

(D)

6/20

0.9175

4.79%

Evergy Inc

(EVRG)

6/20

0.475

3.13%

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

(FDS)

6/18

0.72

0.97%

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

6/21

0.19

3.28%

Home Depot Inc.

(HD)

6/20

1.36

2.64%

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

6/21

0.23

2.29%

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

6/19

1.32

1.71%

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

6/18

0.21

1.95%

Prudential Financial Inc.

(PRU)

6/20

1

4.03%

Ryder System

(R)

6/21

0.54

3.83%

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.

(RBA)

6/19

0.18

2.02%

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

6/20

0.23

1.03%

SEI Investments Company

(SEIC)

6/20

0.33

1.22%

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

6/18

0.66

1.87%

V.F. Corp.

(VFC)

6/20

0.51

2.34%

Waste Management

(WM)

6/21

0.5125

1.79%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

