Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 16

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Casey's General Stores Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
7/31
|
8/15
|
0.29
|
0.32
|
10.34%
|
0.84%
|
20
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
6/27
|
7/15
|
0.425
|
0.435
|
2.35%
|
3.22%
|
49
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
6/28
|
7/15
|
0.226
|
0.2265
|
0.22%
|
3.71%
|
27
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
3.42%
|
17
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
8/20
|
9/10
|
0.64
|
0.66
|
3.13%
|
3.01%
|
52
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/21
|
7/2
|
0.675
|
0.68
|
0.74%
|
3.09%
|
34
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
6/27
|
7/15
|
1.032
|
1.034
|
0.19%
|
4.84%
|
22
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
(CINF)
|
7/15
|
0.56
|
No Change
|
103.54
|
2.16%
|
59
Tuesday June 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Tiffany & Company
|
(TIF)
|
7/10
|
0.58
|
Increase
|
91.02
|
2.55%
|
17
Wednesday June 19 (Ex-Div 6/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
7/12
|
0.75
|
Increase
|
150.26
|
2.00%
|
26
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
7/15
|
1.02
|
No Change
|
133.14
|
3.06%
|
51
|
Philip Morris International
|
(PM)
|
7/10
|
1.14
|
No Change
|
77.2
|
5.91%
|
11
|
Republic Bancorp Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
7/19
|
0.264
|
No Change
|
46.27
|
2.28%
|
21
Thursday June 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
FedEx Corp.
|
(FDX)
|
7/8
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
164.55
|
1.58%
|
17
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
7/5
|
0.73
|
No Change
|
148.79
|
1.96%
|
16
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
UHT
|
7/2
|
0.68
|
Increase
|
88.16
|
3.09%
|
34
Friday June 21 (Ex-Div 6/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Portland General Electric Co.
|
(POR)
|
7/15
|
0.385
|
Increase
|
55.53
|
2.77%
|
14
|
Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
7/11
|
0.225
|
No Change
|
68.09
|
1.32%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/18
|
0.6
|
2.26%
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
6/24
|
0.26
|
1.75%
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
6/19
|
0.3
|
0.35%
|
Dominion Energy Inc.
|
(D)
|
6/20
|
0.9175
|
4.79%
|
Evergy Inc
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.475
|
3.13%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/18
|
0.72
|
0.97%
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
6/21
|
0.19
|
3.28%
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/20
|
1.36
|
2.64%
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/21
|
0.23
|
2.29%
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
6/19
|
1.32
|
1.71%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/18
|
0.21
|
1.95%
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
6/20
|
1
|
4.03%
|
Ryder System
|
(R)
|
6/21
|
0.54
|
3.83%
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
6/19
|
0.18
|
2.02%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/20
|
0.23
|
1.03%
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/20
|
0.33
|
1.22%
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
6/18
|
0.66
|
1.87%
|
V.F. Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
6/20
|
0.51
|
2.34%
|
Waste Management
|
(WM)
|
6/21
|
0.5125
|
1.79%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.