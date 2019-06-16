Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 16

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 7/31 8/15 0.29 0.32 10.34% 0.84% 20 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 6/27 7/15 0.425 0.435 2.35% 3.22% 49 Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/28 7/15 0.226 0.2265 0.22% 3.71% 27 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/15 8/30 0.24 0.25 4.17% 3.42% 17 Target Corp. (TGT) 8/20 9/10 0.64 0.66 3.13% 3.01% 52 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/21 7/2 0.675 0.68 0.74% 3.09% 34 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 6/27 7/15 1.032 1.034 0.19% 4.84% 22

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 7/15 0.56 No Change 103.54 2.16% 59

Tuesday June 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Tiffany & Company (TIF) 7/10 0.58 Increase 91.02 2.55% 17

Wednesday June 19 (Ex-Div 6/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Chubb Limited (CB) 7/12 0.75 Increase 150.26 2.00% 26 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 7/15 1.02 No Change 133.14 3.06% 51 Philip Morris International (PM) 7/10 1.14 No Change 77.2 5.91% 11 Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) 7/19 0.264 No Change 46.27 2.28% 21

Thursday June 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years FedEx Corp. (FDX) 7/8 0.65 No Change 164.55 1.58% 17 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/5 0.73 No Change 148.79 1.96% 16 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 7/2 0.68 Increase 88.16 3.09% 34

Friday June 21 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 7/15 0.385 Increase 55.53 2.77% 14 Toro Company (TTC) 7/11 0.225 No Change 68.09 1.32% 10

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 6/18 0.6 2.26% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 6/24 0.26 1.75% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 6/19 0.3 0.35% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 6/20 0.9175 4.79% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 6/20 0.475 3.13% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 6/18 0.72 0.97% Flowers Foods (FLO) 6/21 0.19 3.28% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 6/20 1.36 2.64% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 6/21 0.23 2.29% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 6/19 1.32 1.71% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/18 0.21 1.95% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 6/20 1 4.03% Ryder System (R) 6/21 0.54 3.83% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 6/19 0.18 2.02% RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/20 0.23 1.03% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/20 0.33 1.22% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 6/18 0.66 1.87% V.F. Corp. (VFC) 6/20 0.51 2.34% Waste Management (WM) 6/21 0.5125 1.79%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.