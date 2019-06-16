Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 16

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 7/12 0.92 Increase 211.23 1.74% 9 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/11 0.23 No Change 94.3 0.98% 7 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/28 0.068 No Change 11.7 6.97% 7 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6/28 0.0445 No Change 12.25 4.36% 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 6/27 0.77 No Change 57.28 5.38% 8

Tuesday June 18 (Ex-Div 6/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 7/5 0.35 No Change 31.24 4.48% 7 Synovus Financial (SNV) 7/1 0.3 No Change 33.01 3.64% 6

Wednesday June 19 (Ex-Div 6/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 6/28 0.21 No Change 104.41 0.80% 9 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 7/5 0.2 Increase 35.82 1.12% 6 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 6/28 0.3175 No Change 16.01 7.93% 5

Thursday June 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) 7/12 0.26 No Change 39.95 2.60% 7

Friday June 21 (Ex-Div 6/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 7/9 0.44 No Change 45.89 3.84% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/21 0.43 1.96% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 6/21 0.25 1.63% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 6/21 0.31 1.65% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 6/19 0.2 1.85% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 6/19 0.58 2.10% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 6/24 0.11 1.78% Chemical Financial Corp. (CHFC) 6/21 0.34 3.45% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.11 2.71% CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 6/19 0.2225 1.89% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 6/21 0.29 3.72% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 6/19 2.46 1.93% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 6/21 0.16 1.10% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/19 0.22 1.63% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 6/21 0.26 2.91% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 6/20 0.0725 1.74% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 6/19 0.18 4.33% Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) 6/21 0.19 3.42% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 6/19 0.26 3.26% Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) 6/19 0.35 6.07% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/19 0.25 1.62% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 6/24 0.3 0.98% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 6/21 0.16 0.44% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 6/21 0.1746 1.69% Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 6/20 0.12 2.51% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 6/21 0.44 5.42% Terex Corp. (TEX) 6/19 0.11 1.55% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/20 0.135 4.69% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 6/19 0.06 0.72% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 6/21 0.34 5.29%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.