Dogcatcher Readers Find Good Dogs & Rogues In Equities & Funds From May 10 To June 13

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield June ReFa/Ro showed 18.32% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Big high-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks topped the field.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: FSK; QUAD; NRZ; PRT; TLRD; CMFN; SXCP; LKSD; MMLP; CNSL. They averaged 17.3% yields.(Four made all-three lists: CNSL; SXCP; PRT; CMFN).

May 10-June 13, Fredrik Arnold article readers mentioned 47 equities & funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

This month the goofs were my inclusion of GNL in the MoPay list after they had announced a fallback to Q pay, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death. Readers last month noted Q Pay JMP among my MoPay list from YCharts. Another last month detected my gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports.

Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

Even more helpful, however, are reader mentions of tickers not described in dogcatcher articles but that are personal favorites of the writers. This month Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM), Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), Weingarten Realty Investor (WRI), Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMI), and Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) showed up unexpectedly in comments. The latter is a welcome addition to the MoPay list.

Below are 47 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between May 10 and June 13. Two non-dividend payers made the list, GME & CNX, along with two Closed-End Investment Companies, ACP & JMF. GNL is now properly noted as a Q pay.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 33.3% To 77.34% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks & Funds To June 2020

Five reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were applied in two cases this month. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 13, 2020 were:

source: YCharts

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) was projected to net $773.40, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 2% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) netted $731.8 based on the median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 60% over the market as a whole.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) was projected to net $697.22, based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PRT.

CM Finance Inc (CMFN) was projected to net $474.53 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 31% over the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) was projected to net $439.45, based on nineteen target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) was projected to net $430.03, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from six brokers. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% under the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) was projected to net $404.00, based on target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 14% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $403.53, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 21% over the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $334.03, based on a target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 12% more than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) netted $333.43 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 31% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 50.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risks 6% under the market as a whole.

source: sheknows.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

47 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 6/13/19 for 47 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Equity, Consolidated (CNSL), Led 47 By Yield Into June

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 6/13/19 represented 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as two CEICs among 47 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the communication services representative, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) [1]. Two energy firms placed second, and seventh, Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) [2], and PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) [7].

Then two industrial sector representatives placed third and ninth, LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) [3] , and Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) [9]. Thereafter, a Basic Material firm placed fourth, SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) [4].

Two financial services entities, placed fifth and tenth, CM Finance Inc (OTC:CMFC) [5], and FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) [10].

Finally single consumer cyclical, and real estate, firms placed sixth, and eighth, Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) [6], and New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) [8], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 23.3% To 59.75% Gains To June 2020.

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 18.32% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To June 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 6/13/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: communication services (1), energy (2), industrials (2), basic materials (1), financial services (2), consumer cyclical (1) and real estate (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (33) Deliver 32.52% Vs. (34) 39.82% Net Gains by All 10 To June 2020

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 18.32% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The very lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 77.34%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for June 13 were: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL; LSC Communications Inc (LKSD); Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD); FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK); UBS Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP), with prices ranging from $4.48 to $6.66 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for June 13 were: CM Finance Inc (CMFN), PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT), Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD), SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP), and New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) whose prices ranged from $7.41 to $15.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 47 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted in comments from Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: 3for5spotshooter; AB User; allday1234; Brucejfern; Doug De Bono; excardog; Javelina; John Naccarelli; Jovanic04; Judoguy; labman106; Main Street Investments; minnesota72; netgenx; novavax#1; pattier20; PeterBennett; Philip K Blakeney; RBWatSA; schmitlap; scook8; Shotmaker; Tigertom73; Unojack.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: sheknows.com

