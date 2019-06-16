Total: Positive Developments Showcasing The Growth Story

The company's stock might be slightly overvalued at present levels, but it does sport a much more attractive valuation than most of its peers do.

The past week has seen quite a few positive developments for French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT). As might be expected, these developments broadly support the growth thesis that I have discussed in some of my past articles on the company. In particular, we see that the company is well-positioned to continue to grow its production going forward. All else being equal, this should have a positive effect on the company's financial performance. Let us have a look at a few of these developments and how they are likely to benefit the company over the coming years.

Culzean Field In The North Sea

The first positive development that we will be discussing here came about on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. On this date, the company stated that it has begun producing from the massive Culzean natural gas field in the U.K. portion of the North Sea. I first discussed the potential of this massive field in a previous article on the company.

As just mentioned, the Culzean natural gas field is located in the U.K. portion of the North Sea, approximately 230 km from Aberdeen. It is just one of the fields that the company has in the region:

Source: Total S.A.

The Culzean field was first discovered in 2008 by Maersk Oil, whose stake was transferred to Total following an acquisition last year. The current owners are Total, with a 49.99% interest, BP (BP), with a 32% interest, and JX Nippon, with an 18.01% stake. The field is currently considered to be one of the largest natural gas fields in the North Sea, containing an estimated 250 to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent in place. This also provides the field with a very high level of maximum production. The field is expected to produce about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak, which would be approximately 5% of the total natural gas output of the United Kingdom.

Unlike some of the other projects that we have seen in the North Sea recently, Culzean was brought to first production ahead of schedule. In addition, the project was completed at about $500 million under budget. The fact that the project was under budget is something that is always nice to see as it frees up money that the company can use for other purposes.

The development project was actually a fairly intensive one as it involved the drilling of six wells and the construction of three bridge-linked platforms along with a floating storage and offloading unit. This project was originally expected to cost about $5 billion.

Now that the project is operational, roughly half of the gas produced by the Culzean field will accrete to Total's production totals. This will result in steady growth for the company as it gets ramped up over the coming months. Assuming that we do not see a sharp decline in energy prices, this should also have a positive impact on the company's revenues.

Mero Field In Brazil

The second major development that we saw this week also came on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. This development was Brazilian energy giant Petrobras (PBR) announcing its final investment decision to proceed with the development of the Mero project located in the resource-rich Libra block in the pre-salt. Total is a partner in this project with a 20% stake in it so it will receive some of the benefits of its development.

The Mero project is located approximately 180 km from Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt Libra block. This is a block that some long-time readers may recognize as it is a very resource-rich block that I have discussed multiple times in my past writings. The block is jointly controlled by Petrobras, with a 40% stake, Total, with a 20% stake, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), with a 20% stake, CNOOC (CEO), with a 10%, and CNPC, with a 10% stake. All of these companies will ultimately benefit from this development.

The first phase of the Mero project started operation back in November 2017. This second phase is meant to increase the production output of the field. It will accomplish this both by ordinary production additions and via a second FPSO unit that will be capable of processing approximately 180,000 barrels of liquids per day. This is significantly more than the 50,000 barrels per day that the other FPSO at the site is capable of handling. However, the second unit will not, by itself, maximize the production of the field. At peak production, the Mero field is expected to be producing approximately 600,000 barrels of oil per day. As of yet, no estimated date has been provided for when the field is expected to be producing at this level, but it will certainly be at least a few years out. The Mero 2 FPSO alone is not expected to start operating until 2022 and there will clearly be a great deal of work to do after that to reach this 600,000 barrel per day level.

In the first quarter of 2019, Total had an average hydrocarbons production of 2.946 million barrels of oil equivalents per day. The company's 20% stake of this 600,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day is 120,000 boe/day, which would be a 4% increase over first-quarter levels. Admittedly, this seems rather modest, but when we combine it with the other projects that Total is bringing online over the next few years, we see that Total has some strong forward growth potential.

Total's Growth Prospects

As I discussed in an earlier article (linked above), Total has strong growth prospects this year. The company has several projects scheduled to come online this year, including Kaombo Sul in Angola, Iara 1 in Brazil, and the enormous Johan Sverdrup field in Norway. Of course, we also have the Culzean field in the United Kingdom that was already discussed. Altogether, these projects should be able to grow the company's production by about 9% in 2019 alone. This would come on the back of the 9% production growth that the company delivered in 2018. Barring a steep decline in energy prices, this 2019 production growth should have a beneficial impact on Total's revenues and cash flows.

Valuation

All this growth is well and good, but as is always the case, we do not want to pay too much for it. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a large energy company like Total, one valuation metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio over 1.0 could be an indication that a stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth prospects and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Total is expected to grow its earnings per share at a 9.34% rate over the next three to five years. At the current stock price, this gives Total a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 1.05. Thus, this would appear to indicate that the stock is slightly overvalued at its present level and potential investors may want to wait for a dip in the price before buying in. With that said though, this is a better valuation than most of Total's peers have so it might still be worth dipping a toe in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we saw several positive developments for Total's growth story play out this week. The company managed to grow its production by 9% last year and is on track to deliver that same performance this year, which should have a positive impact on the company's earnings. With that said though, Total might still be slightly overvalued at the present level, but it does certainly have a more attractive valuation than its peers do so it might still be worth taking a chance on. Those investors that prefer to be cautious, though, may want to buy on any dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.