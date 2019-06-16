What Is Michael Burry (Of 'The Big Short') Investing In Now?

Michael Burry is the investor whose story was made into The Big Short, and one of the most famous investors to come out of the global financial crisis. He runs Scion Capital, and the firm is big enough that they have been required to publish their positions on a quarterly basis with the SEC.

I previously covered his positions in 2016, and then his firm stopped filing with the SEC until the beginning of 2019. The most likely cause of that is that they had less than $100M in assets that qualify for 13-F. I think the most likely cause of that is that some of the capital managed was moved to assets that aren't included in Form 13-F (short sales, foreign stocks, private equities, etc.). The value of the securities on this form are slightly less than $100M, so it is possible that they won't be filing next quarter, which might make this a unique chance to see Michael Burry's portfolio. I've reproduced the most recent quarterly filing below, and have comments on the new positions as well.

Name of Issuer Symbol Value ($000s) Number of Shares ALPHABET INC. GOOGL 8,827 7,500 ALTABA INC. AABA 7,783 105,000 CLEVELAND CLIFFS INC. CLF 7,493 750,000 COREPOINT LODGING INC. CPLG 7,345 657,600 WALT DISNEY CO. DIS 7,772 70,000 FACEBOOK INC. FB 7,501 45,000 FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH 8,929 1,238,381 GAMESTOP CORP. NEW GME 6,604 650,000 GREENSKY INC. GSKY 3,520 272,021 JD.COM INC. JD 9,045 300,000 PETIQ INC. PETQ 3,337 106,232 SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC. SPWH 6,001 1,250,119 TAILORED BRANDS INC. TLRD 6,815 869,200 WESTERN DIGITAL CORP. WDC 7,209 150,000

Source: SEC Filings

Michael Burry's New Position in JD.com

One of the positions in the table that was added during the most recent quarter, which also happens to be the largest position in the fund is JD.com Inc. This is a Chinese internet retailer, sometimes styled as the Amazon of China. The company has a significant logistics operation in China, which should give it scale advantages in that economy, but it also makes the business much more capital intensive than the average internet firm. However, it is also trading at a much lower valuation than peers like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which could be what Dr. Burry sees in the firm. For a somewhat more cautious view on JD, see this recent article.

This might be a bit of a secular bet as well, as the fund also announced a significant increase in its position in Altaba this quarter, which is a holding company for Alibaba shares.

Michael Burry's New Position in PetIQ

PetIQ is a marketer of both products and services to the cringeworthy-named "pet parent" market. The company sells pet health goods (flea shampoo, etc.), as well as operates clinics that provide veterinary care. The company is rapidly expanding its clinic business, and believes that there will be significant synergy between the two operations as it is able to promote its goods via its clinic network. The company appears richly valued on most traditional earnings and cash flow metrics, but they are growing quickly. This also has the potential to be a business where high fixed costs allow for significant operating leverage, so continued growth could have an outsized effect on the company's bottom line. For more on PetIQ, see their most recent corporate presentation here.

There is also some potential for this to get rolled up into a consumer products company of some kind (Mars has significant pet holdings, for example), and if they succeed in branding the veterinary business, there is quite a lot of white space for the company to continue growing.

Michael Burry's New Position in GreenSky

GreenSky is a fintech company that operates a platform to originate loans in the high end consumer space. The company has been growing quickly, with Q1 revenue up 22% from the year prior. However, the company's shares are down materially from recent highs after news that Regions Financial was not planning on renewing a deal that provides GreenSky with approximately 17% of its funding. The company is trading for approximately half its 52-week high, and Singular Research recently placed a $19 target on the shares, which would be a material improvement for a stock with a current price of $12.79.

Conclusion

Michael Burry is one of the few people who predicted (and profited) from the mortgage meltdown in the global financial crisis. While I never suggest cloning even the best investors without doing your own research, his track record suggests that what he's buying right now is a good place to start looking for new ideas. While I hope that his fund will continue to publicly file their positions, it is possible that this could be the final look at his positions.

Most of my best ideas are not released to the public, and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders and more. I am currently offering a two week free trial for new subscribers. That allows you to see recent ideas and evaluate the offering with absolutely no risk. See why a subscriber recently emailed me with thanks as he'd "made 50-100x what I paid in subscription fees." Try it free now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.