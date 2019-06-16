Global Inflation Is Subdued - Don't Expect Interest Rates To Increases Anytime Soon

We simply can't see any such inflation coming in the developed economies - developing is another matter.

The central banks are only going to raise interest rates if they see the whites of inflation's eyes.

We're Worried Because

Any change in interest rates, in either direction, is the major macroeconomic factor we're worried about as investors. It's the great unknown in the current economy, which way are central banks going to jump? As long as we don't see inflation coming then we can assume that interest rates aren't going to move up beyond what has already been announced. Thus this measure of global inflation tells us that we're unlikely to see a change in announced central bank - including Federal Reserve - interest rate policy on the up side.

Global Inflation

There is no official measure of a global inflation rate. Partly because there just isn't, partly because it's a difficult concept in itself. We expect prices to rise as a country develops as that's just what happens as wages rise - the labour component of any activity increases in price. So inflation in a country growing like India, or China, is at least partly due to just that structural change, not to matters of aggregate demand as it is in a place growing more slowly like the already rich nations.

However, there is an attempt at giving us just such a global number, from Moody's Analytics.

(Global inflation estimate from Moody's Analytics)

Note the difference between developing and developed countries. Of course, the interest rate changes that interest us as investors are going to be those concerning the developed economies.

About this Moody's says:

The global CPI rose 0.3% in May, compared with the 0.33% average increase over the prior three months. The increase in the CPI was isolated to developing economies, where the CPI rose 0.5% for the second consecutive month. The CPI in developed economies was unchanged in May after rising 0.3% in each of the prior two months. Therefore the dovish shift by many central banks, including the Fed and European Central Bank, won’t change soon.

We shouldn't be expecting any change in central bank interest rates on the upside therefore.

Other Similar Information

We have other indicators pointing the same way. Germany is by far the largest economy in the eurozone and thus the prime determinant of both euro inflation and interest rates. Inflation there is subdued:

Excluding energy prices, inflation was 1.3% y/y, also slightly down from 1.4% in April. Stripping out energy prices, inflation remains significantly below the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%.

That's our old friend there, the difference between inflation and core inflation - the second being the general number without food and energy, the two most volatile components.

The European Central Bank does keep insisting that negative interest rates really do work but it's difficult to see how they can be taken much more negative than they are. Thus, if they really do become worried about deflation it will have to be other unconventional monetary action rather than a move in official rates further into negative territory.

Italy's inflation is even further below the ECB target:

Italy’s harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1% m/m and 0.9% y/y in May following a 1.1% y/y increase in April. The downtick was mainly driven by services inflation, which slowed to 0.8% from 1.5% in the previous month. ... Core goods picked up, however, such that core inflation cooled only slightly from April, though it remains below the euro zone average.

France is similarly subdued:

France's EU-harmonized inflation rate dipped further to 1.1% y/y in May after hitting 1.5% during April. This is the lowest reading since September 2017. National consumer price growth also fell, printing at 0.9% y/y following the 1.3% reading in April. ... The latest readings continue the downward trend in price growth that began last summer, with no sign of the slowing growth abating.

We're simply not seeing signs, in any of the major developed economies, of an upswing in inflation.

Our Net Inflation Reading

As Moody's points out:

Far from us thinking that there's a burst of inflation just around the corner everything we see tells us that there's a lessening likelihood in the advanced economies, the only ones we particularly care about.

Our Investor Takeaway

Any significant rise in interest rates would change our necessary investment stance. We must therefore keep an eye open for any rise in inflationary pressures, for those are what would lead to that central bank action to raise interest rates.

Outside the developing economies, where a certain amount of structural inflation is normal, we simply do not have any of those signs of incipient inflation. We therefore can conclude that there's no imminence to central banks raising interest rates. In fact, if the various inflation indices go greatly lower we'd have to start thinking about a further attempt to lower long term interest rates. In the US this would be possibly through direct interest rate changes, in the euro it would require something akin to QE again. We're not there yet though, not seeing inflation that's so low it will trigger such actions.

At present inflation says that central bank monetary policy will be unchanged, even if the likelihood of the next interest rate change being lower is rising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.