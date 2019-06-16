Macy's Real Estate Assets Are Not Worth $21 Billion

By Ivan Y.

Macy's (M) poor performance this year (down 28%) has driven the stock far below what I believe it is worth based on the valuable real estate portfolio that is owned by the company. In this article, I will review previous estimates of the value of their portfolio, make some adjustments, and give a conservative estimate of what I believe their real estate assets are currently worth.

A closer look at previous estimates of the real estate assets

It is often cited that Macy’s owns an estimated $21 billion in real estate assets, including recently in an article written by a SA contributor. The $21 billion is based on a property-by-property analysis done by hedge fund Starboard Value in 2016. Here is a link to that report. Starboard's $21 billion estimate for Macy’s real estate assets included Macy’s Herald Square location in New York, several stores in downtown locations such as Union Square in San Francisco and State Street in Chicago, other mall-based stores around the county, and distribution centers.

This analysis, however, was done over 3.5 years ago and since then Macy’s has sold off significant pieces of their real estate portfolio. So claiming that Macy’s currently has $21 billion of real estate assets no longer seems valid. Here is a partial list of the assets Macy’s has sold since January 2016 when the report by Starboard was released:

Former Macy's assets: I. Magnin in S.F. (left) and Downtown Portland (right)

Overall, Macy's collected over $1.5 billion in cash proceeds from primarily real estate asset sales from 2016-2018. These are the proceeds reported on their annual 10-K statements:

$673 million in 2016

$411 million in 2017

$474 million in 2018

The point I am making is that even if Starboard Value was correct in their analysis, some of those assets have already been sold, which makes $21 billion too high of an estimate to use now. I should note that the actual unrounded estimate was $20.7 billion. In addition, in late 2017, Cowen did their own analysis and concluded that Macy's real estate assets were worth only $16 billion.

"Macy’s real estate, with an estimated value of $16 billion, is worth more than the company’s market value of $6.4 billion, according to an analysis by Cowen, the investment management and banking firm. (NY Times)"

Cowen's analysis presumably excluded assets that Macy's already sold in 2016 and part of 2017. Macy’s certainly did not sell $4.7 billion worth of assets in between the Starboard and Cowen estimates. Macy’s sold some assets, but the majority of the $4.7 billion difference reflects Cowen’s more conservative estimate or Starboard’s more optimistic estimate depending on your point of view. For example, Starboard thought the Herald Square location was worth $4 billion, but Cowen thought it was only worth $3.3 billion. That $700 million difference is worth about $2.25 in the stock price based on Macy’s 309 million outstanding shares.

Re-estimating Macy's real estate assets and the tangible book value

So when attempting to estimate Macy’s current real estate assets, I think we should take Cowen’s more conservative $16 billion estimate and then subtract the asset sales that have occurred since then. That would roughly be the period which includes the entirety of 2018 and several months of this year. $474 million was what Macy's received in asset sales in 2018 according to their 10-K and only $34 million was received in their February-May 2019 quarter according to their 10-Q.

So we can say that Macy’s has sold at least another $500 million of assets since Cowen’s estimate. Subtract that amount from Cowen's $16 billion estimate and we can conclude that a conservative estimate of Macy's current real estate assets is about $15.5 billion.

In Macy’s most recent 10-Q balance sheet, property & equipment assets are valued at only $6.5 billion. The tangible book value for the company is thus $1.974 billion after the worthless $3.908 billion of goodwill is subtracted as well as $441 million of intangible assets. The Macy's brand is worth something for sure, but let's be conservative and wipe out all $441 million of intangible assets.

Macy's Balance Sheet May 2019

If the current value of their real estate assets is $15.5 billion like I have estimated, the recalculated tangible book value would be $10.975 billion or about $35.50 per share. Simply replace the $6.5 billion with $15.5 billion and remove the goodwill and intangible assets. Don't worry about the $2.6 billion Right of Use Assets that appeared on the balance sheet this quarter. There is an offsetting Long-Term Lease Liability of $2.8 billion that also showed up on the most recent balance sheet.

Let's be even more conservative. Let's say that Cowen overestimated Macy's portfolio by 25%. The recalculated tangible book value would then be $7.775 billion or about $25.25 per share. In this case, the market is still underpricing Macy's shares based on their TBV.

Macy's looks attractive right now for long-term investors even if it probably hasn't bottomed yet

Macy's appears to be on the right track here with their asset sales. They have disposed of over $1.5 billion of real estate assets in the past 3.5 years. Even with a very conservative estimate of their current unsold real estate assets, Macy's is underpriced by the market relative to the net worth of their real estate assets. Therefore, the stock looks attractive here in the low $20s for a long-term investor.

In the shorter term, however, I could easily see Macy's dipping below $20. The low analyst on Wall Street, BoAML, has a target price of $18. Note that TipRanks says the low target is $20, but Merrill Edge says $18. I prefer to consider the worst case so I'll use $18. Macy's also briefly dipped below $18 twice in 2017.

Near-term downside pressure that could push Macy's closer to $18 could also come from Trump and China. I expect that the trade dispute/war to get worse before it gets better. China is the largest exporter of apparel in the world and I expect that Trump's 25% tariff threat on everything from China will eventually become a reality. I don't see Trump feeling any pressure to make a deal until the 2020 election season, and perhaps not even then if the stock market is still hanging around all-time highs. From China's point of view, they are not going to succumb to Trump's pressure like Mexico recently did. China sees itself not as an inferior partner but as an equal to the U.S., and I do not expect that they will allow Trump to dictate their economic and trade policies even if their economy will suffer from these tariffs.

Conclusion

Macy's stock is underpriced and its real estate portfolio is currently being disrespected by the market. The real estate is not worth as much as Starboard Value's estimate, but it's still worth substantially more than what the market is giving it credit for. Barring a deep recession that would reduce the value of the real estate portfolio, Macy's stock appears to be a value below the $35 area, which it is far below now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.