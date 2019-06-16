Retirement

Stretching The Retirement Dollar

by: Ken Veit
Summary

Conventional wisdom advises retirees to withdraw only a small percentage of their retirement assets each year in order to avoid running out of money.

There are many considerations that go into determining how much one can safely withdraw.

I explore several of the variables in this analysis and reach some surprising conclusions.

When one is told that Monte Carlo simulations lead to the conclusion that a retiree should not withdraw more than 4-5% of his account to meet expenses, this often flies in the face of the reality that many retirees need a good bit more in order to maintain their lifestyle.

So-called Monte Carlo simulations are not as exotic as they sound. You simply run a cash flow analysis over a retiree's expected remaining lifetime, assuming a certain level of income and withdrawals. For the income, you randomly select from a set of returns that replicate the past. For example, you might use the set of 90+ annual returns realized by the S&P 500 (or any other index) back to the mid-1920s. The cash flow analysis calculates how much you would have left at an assumed age at death if you achieved the returns selected during your retirement. Did you stay solvent or didn't you?

The beauty of Monte Carlo is that you do this over and over, each time using a different group of randomly selected returns. You can do it hundreds (or thousands) of times and then see what percentage of the simulations left you broke before the end. The goal is to reduce the percentage to a very small minimum.

Of course, the results also depend on how much you withdraw each year. You can quickly see how much the "ruin percentage" increases or decreases as your withdrawals vary. Computers can make the calculations blindingly fast. Nevertheless, there is something unsatisfying about hearing that changing your withdrawal percentage by X% increases or decreases your chances of insolvency by Y%. Most of us are not equipped psychologically to deal with that sort of information.

I have two problems with Monte Carlo techniques. The first is that few people make withdrawals based on a fixed percentage of assets. OK, programs can adapt to whatever basis you want to assume. However, using past history as the basis for the set of returns from which you pick your sample assumes the future will replicate the last 90+ years. In fact, most analyses show that future returns will depend on the current P/E level of the market. In other words, if the market is high, your next 10-20 years will surely be lower than if the market is currently low. Nothing surprising there. It is just the old advice to be aggressive when everyone is fearful and be careful when the experts are predicting clear sailing ahead.

Anyone with familiarity with Excel spreadsheets can bypass the exotic Monte Carlo business by setting up a simple cash flow analysis that reflects his or her own situation. (I will show you the steps at the end). Let's see what we can learn from a few examples of results.

First, however, here is a chart showing stock market returns from the time of the Great Crash until the present. As you can see, the last 20-30 years have been a wild ride. A lot of one's personal average return depends on when he put money to work and how he fared during the various crashes. As we know, individual investors tend to put money in the market at highs and withdraw it at lows.

SP 500 Market Return Compounded 1930 to 2018

Table 1 shows the results of a simple simulation of cash flows for a retiree starting with $100,000 and withdrawing 4% initially, but then increasing the amount by 3% per year to cover inflation, a more realistic assumption than using a constant percentage of assets. The investment assumption is a level 6% per year in all years. That is also unrealistic, but we'll come back to examine that in a minute.

Table 1

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

4,000

6%

5,760

1,760

2

101,760

4,120

6%

5,858

1,738

3

103,498

4,244

6%

5,955

1,712

4

105,210

4,371

6%

6,050

1,679

5

106,890

4,502

6%

6,143

1,641

6

108,531

4,637

6%

6,234

1,597

7

110,127

4,776

6%

6,321

1,545

8

111,672

4,919

6%

6,405

1,486

9

113,158

5,067

6%

6,485

1,418

10

114,576

5,219

6%

6,561

1,342

11

115,918

5,376

6%

6,633

1,257

12

117,175

5,537

6%

6,698

1,161

13

118,337

5,703

6%

6,758

1,055

14

119,392

5,874

6%

6,811

937

15

120,329

6,050

6%

6,857

806

16

121,135

6,232

6%

6,894

662

17

121,797

6,419

6%

6,923

504

18

122,301

6,611

6%

6,941

330

19

122,631

6,810

6%

6,949

140

20

122,771

7,014

6%

6,945

(69)

21

122,702

The key figure is the $122,702 in the Balance column at the start of year 21. This table tells us that if someone starts with $100,000, withdraws $4,000 at the start of the year and increases the amount by 3% per year, then if he earns a level 6% return, he will still have $122,702 after 20 years.

Table 2, on the other hand, shows that if we just change the withdrawal assumption to start at 7% and increase it by 3% per year, the fund runs dry in year 19. Obviously, this is not surprising.

Table 2

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

7,000

6%

5,580

(1,420)

2

98,580

7,210

6%

5,482

(1,728)

3

96,852

7,426

6%

5,366

(2,061)

4

94,791

7,649

6%

5,229

(2,421)

5

92,371

7,879

6%

5,070

(2,809)

6

89,562

8,115

6%

4,887

(3,228)

7

86,334

8,358

6%

4,679

(3,680)

8

82,654

8,609

6%

4,443

(4,166)

9

78,488

8,867

6%

4,177

(4,690)

10

73,797

9,133

6%

3,880

(5,254)

11

68,544

9,407

6%

3,548

(5,859)

12

62,685

9,690

6%

3,180

(6,510)

13

56,175

9,980

6%

2,772

(7,209)

14

48,966

10,280

6%

2,321

(7,959)

15

41,007

10,588

6%

1,825

(8,763)

16

32,244

10,906

6%

1,280

(9,625)

17

22,619

11,233

6%

683

(10,550)

18

12,069

11,570

6%

30

(11,540)

19

529

11,917

6%

(683)

(12,600)

20

(12,071)

12,275

6%

(1,461)

(13,735)

21

(25,806)

One can do what many do - change the investment assumption, regardless of whether or not one has any idea of how to achieve that result. Using a 10% assumption produces a much more satisfactory result (Table 3) however unrealistic it may be. In Table 3, you are able to take all you need and still wind up with a larger balance than when you began.

Table 3

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

7,000

10%

9,300

2,300

2

102,300

7,210

10%

9,509

2,299

3

104,599

7,426

10%

9,717

2,291

4

106,890

7,649

10%

9,924

2,275

5

109,165

7,879

10%

10,129

2,250

6

111,415

8,115

10%

10,330

2,215

7

113,630

8,358

10%

10,527

2,169

8

115,799

8,609

10%

10,719

2,110

9

117,909

8,867

10%

10,904

2,037

10

119,946

9,133

10%

11,081

1,948

11

121,893

9,407

10%

11,249

1,841

12

123,735

9,690

10%

11,404

1,715

13

125,449

9,980

10%

11,547

1,567

14

127,016

10,280

10%

11,674

1,394

15

128,410

10,588

10%

11,782

1,194

16

129,604

10,906

10%

11,870

964

17

130,568

11,233

10%

11,934

701

18

131,269

11,570

10%

11,970

400

19

131,668

11,917

10%

11,975

58

20

131,727

12,275

10%

11,945

(329)

21

131,397

Of course, we all realize that results are not level over a long period. There are good years and bad years. It turns out that when the good years and bad years occur makes a big difference. Tables 4 and 5 show the result of variable returns with the same average performance over 20 years, but with the best result coming early (Table 4) and the worst coming early (Table 5). In both Tables the average result is the same (10%).

Table 4

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

7,000

20%

18,600

11,600

2

111,600

7,210

11.1%

11,587

4,377

3

115,977

7,426

11.1%

12,049

4,623

4

120,600

7,649

11.1%

12,538

4,888

5

125,489

7,879

11.1%

13,055

5,176

6

130,665

8,115

11.1%

13,603

5,488

7

136,153

8,358

11.1%

14,185

5,827

8

141,980

8,609

11.1%

14,804

6,195

9

148,175

8,867

11.1%

15,463

6,596

10

154,770

9,133

11.1%

16,166

7,032

11

161,803

9,407

11.1%

16,916

7,508

12

169,311

9,690

11.1%

17,718

8,028

13

177,340

9,980

11.1%

18,577

8,597

14

185,936

10,280

11.1%

19,498

9,218

15

195,154

10,588

11.1%

20,487

9,899

16

205,053

10,906

11.1%

21,550

10,645

17

215,698

11,233

11.1%

22,696

11,463

18

227,160

11,570

11.1%

23,931

12,361

19

239,521

11,917

11.1%

25,264

13,347

20

252,868

12,275

-20%

(48,119)

(60,393)

21

192,475

200%

Table 5

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

4,000

-20%

(19,200)

(23,200)

2

76,800

4,120

11.1%

8,067

3,947

3

80,747

4,244

11.1%

8,492

4,248

4

84,996

4,371

11.1%

8,949

4,578

5

89,574

4,502

11.1%

9,443

4,941

6

94,515

4,637

11.1%

9,976

5,339

7

99,855

4,776

11.1%

10,554

5,777

8

105,632

4,919

11.1%

11,179

6,260

9

111,892

5,067

11.1%

11,858

6,790

10

118,682

5,219

11.1%

12,594

7,375

11

126,057

5,376

11.1%

13,396

8,020

12

134,078

5,537

11.1%

14,268

8,731

13

142,809

5,703

11.1%

15,219

9,516

14

152,324

5,874

11.1%

16,256

10,382

15

162,706

6,050

11.1%

17,389

11,338

16

174,045

6,232

11.1%

18,627

12,395

17

186,440

6,419

11.1%

19,982

13,564

18

200,003

6,611

11.1%

21,467

14,855

19

214,858

6,810

11.1%

23,093

16,284

20

231,142

7,014

20%

44,826

37,-12

21

268,954

200%

The difference is surprising. Whereas in Table 3 (level 10%), the 20-year account balance is $131,397. When you start out well (Table 4), the end result is 46% higher ($192,475), while the end result when you start out in the hole (Table 5) is more than double ($268,954)! How is this possible?

The answer is that in Table 4, you have your best result when the account is small, while in Table 5, it comes when the account is large.

That shows the importance of timing, but is it realistic? To see, we go to Table 6, which examines how our hypothetical retiree would fare had he achieved "market results" over the last 20 years (1999-2018). That period includes the dot-com bear market and the Great Crash of 2008-9. Nevertheless, the average result of that 20-year period was 7% (=141%/20).

Table 6

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

7,000

20.4%

18,972

11,972

2

111,972

7,210

-9.7%

(10,162)

(17,372)

3

94,600

7,426

-11.8%

(10,287)

(17,713)

4

76,887

7,649

-21.6%

(14,955)

(22,605)

5

54,283

7,879

28.2%

13,086

5,207

6

59,490

8,115

10.7%

5,497

(2,618)

7

56,872

8,358

4.8%

2,329

(6,030)

8

50,843

8,609

15.8%

6,673

(1,936)

9

48,906

8,867

5.1%

2,042

(6,825)

10

42,081

9,133

-36.8%

(12,125)

(21,258)

11

20,823

9,407

26.4%

3,014

(6,394)

12

14,429

9,690

15.1%

716

(8,974)

13

5,455

9,980

1.9%

(86)

(10,066)

14

(4,611)

10,280

16.0%

(2,383)

(12,662)

15

(17,273)

10,588

32.3%

(8,999)

(19,587)

16

(36,861)

10,906

13.5%

(6,448)

(17,354)

17

(54,215)

11,233

1.2%

(785)

(12,018)

18

(66,233)

11,570

12.0%

(9,336)

(20,906)

19

(87,140)

11,917

21.7%

(21,495)

(33,412)

20

(120,552)

12,275

-4.6%

6,110

(6,165)

21

(126,716)

141%

Withdrawing 7% initially and increasing it by 3%/year would have had you running out of money after 13 years. If we change the assumptions to start with a smaller 4% initial withdrawal, Table 7 shows that the account seems to stabilize around $50,000, but if the retiree experiences another bear, the situation will become dire in the remaining years of retirement.

Table 7

Yr

Balance

Withdr.

Perf.

Inv.Ret

CashFlow

1

100,000

4,000

20.4%

19,584

15,584

2

115,584

4,120

-9.7%

(10,812)

(14,932)

3

100,652

4,244

-11.8%

(11,376)

(15,620)

4

85,032

4,371

-21.6%

(17,423)

(21,794)

5

63,238

4,502

28.2%

16,564

12,062

6

75,300

4,637

10.7%

7,561

2,924

7

78,224

4,776

4.8%

3,525

(1,251)

8

76,973

4,919

15.8%

11,384

6,465

9

83,438

5,067

5.1%

3,997

(1,070)

10

82,368

5,219

-36.8%

(28,391)

(33,610)

11

48,758

5,376

26.4%

11,453

6,077

12

54,835

5,537

15.1%

7,444

1,907

13

56,743

5,703

1.9%

970

(4,733)

14

52,009

5,874

16.0%

7,382

1,507

15

53,517

6,050

32.3%

15,332

9,281

16

62,798

6,232

13.5%

7,636

1,405

17

64,203

6,419

1.2%

693

(5,725)

18

58,477

6,611

12.0%

6,224

(387)

19

58,090

6,810

21.7%

11,128

4,318

20

62,408

7,014

-4.6%

(2,548)

(9,562)

21

52,846

107,481

141%

Conclusion: Do-it-yourself investing is dangerous even if you realize decent results and withdraw conservatively. Assuming level withdrawals is not a realistic assumption in the real world where retirees experience inflation, even when the official statistics insist it is very low.

One way of coping would be to convert the initial balance to an annuity. A fixed annuity with a payout of 6.5% would produce $130,000 of income over 20 years, which is $22,519 more than the total withdrawals in Table 7. Spreading that excess over the next dozen or so years (in addition to the $6,500 that continues) would allow continuation of his program of withdrawals as before. If he makes it past 100, he would still have the $6,500/year, and his spending would likely be curtailed as he slows down. It is not perfect, but it is better than risking running out of money in one's 80s. Also, obtaining a 6.5% annuity payout depends on the age at issue, current interest rates, the company, and the death benefit option selected, if any.

This analysis passes over the problem of leaving money to one's heirs. I have only looked at the problem of trying to get the most out of a limited amount of capital for yourself. Most analyses focus on the problem of estate preservation for the wealthy. However, the vast majority of Americans are faced with a struggle just to keep up with their own needs when they retire. Their kids will have to fend for themselves.

*****************************************************************************

Table Construction: Constructing the spreadsheets underlying the tables is straightforward.

1. Set an initial account Balance and first year Withdrawal.

2. Set your investment Performance rate assumptions for the 20 years.

3. Investment Return = (Balance - Withdrawal) x Rate.

4. Cash Flow = Balance -Withdrawal + Investment Return.

5. After the first year, Balance = Previous Year's Balance + Previous Year's Cash Flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.