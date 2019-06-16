Stretching The Retirement Dollar

There are many considerations that go into determining how much one can safely withdraw.

When one is told that Monte Carlo simulations lead to the conclusion that a retiree should not withdraw more than 4-5% of his account to meet expenses, this often flies in the face of the reality that many retirees need a good bit more in order to maintain their lifestyle.

So-called Monte Carlo simulations are not as exotic as they sound. You simply run a cash flow analysis over a retiree's expected remaining lifetime, assuming a certain level of income and withdrawals. For the income, you randomly select from a set of returns that replicate the past. For example, you might use the set of 90+ annual returns realized by the S&P 500 (or any other index) back to the mid-1920s. The cash flow analysis calculates how much you would have left at an assumed age at death if you achieved the returns selected during your retirement. Did you stay solvent or didn't you?

The beauty of Monte Carlo is that you do this over and over, each time using a different group of randomly selected returns. You can do it hundreds (or thousands) of times and then see what percentage of the simulations left you broke before the end. The goal is to reduce the percentage to a very small minimum.

Of course, the results also depend on how much you withdraw each year. You can quickly see how much the "ruin percentage" increases or decreases as your withdrawals vary. Computers can make the calculations blindingly fast. Nevertheless, there is something unsatisfying about hearing that changing your withdrawal percentage by X% increases or decreases your chances of insolvency by Y%. Most of us are not equipped psychologically to deal with that sort of information.

I have two problems with Monte Carlo techniques. The first is that few people make withdrawals based on a fixed percentage of assets. OK, programs can adapt to whatever basis you want to assume. However, using past history as the basis for the set of returns from which you pick your sample assumes the future will replicate the last 90+ years. In fact, most analyses show that future returns will depend on the current P/E level of the market. In other words, if the market is high, your next 10-20 years will surely be lower than if the market is currently low. Nothing surprising there. It is just the old advice to be aggressive when everyone is fearful and be careful when the experts are predicting clear sailing ahead.

Anyone with familiarity with Excel spreadsheets can bypass the exotic Monte Carlo business by setting up a simple cash flow analysis that reflects his or her own situation. (I will show you the steps at the end). Let's see what we can learn from a few examples of results.

First, however, here is a chart showing stock market returns from the time of the Great Crash until the present. As you can see, the last 20-30 years have been a wild ride. A lot of one's personal average return depends on when he put money to work and how he fared during the various crashes. As we know, individual investors tend to put money in the market at highs and withdraw it at lows.

Table 1 shows the results of a simple simulation of cash flows for a retiree starting with $100,000 and withdrawing 4% initially, but then increasing the amount by 3% per year to cover inflation, a more realistic assumption than using a constant percentage of assets. The investment assumption is a level 6% per year in all years. That is also unrealistic, but we'll come back to examine that in a minute.

Table 1

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 4,000 6% 5,760 1,760 2 101,760 4,120 6% 5,858 1,738 3 103,498 4,244 6% 5,955 1,712 4 105,210 4,371 6% 6,050 1,679 5 106,890 4,502 6% 6,143 1,641 6 108,531 4,637 6% 6,234 1,597 7 110,127 4,776 6% 6,321 1,545 8 111,672 4,919 6% 6,405 1,486 9 113,158 5,067 6% 6,485 1,418 10 114,576 5,219 6% 6,561 1,342 11 115,918 5,376 6% 6,633 1,257 12 117,175 5,537 6% 6,698 1,161 13 118,337 5,703 6% 6,758 1,055 14 119,392 5,874 6% 6,811 937 15 120,329 6,050 6% 6,857 806 16 121,135 6,232 6% 6,894 662 17 121,797 6,419 6% 6,923 504 18 122,301 6,611 6% 6,941 330 19 122,631 6,810 6% 6,949 140 20 122,771 7,014 6% 6,945 (69) 21 122,702

The key figure is the $122,702 in the Balance column at the start of year 21. This table tells us that if someone starts with $100,000, withdraws $4,000 at the start of the year and increases the amount by 3% per year, then if he earns a level 6% return, he will still have $122,702 after 20 years.

Table 2, on the other hand, shows that if we just change the withdrawal assumption to start at 7% and increase it by 3% per year, the fund runs dry in year 19. Obviously, this is not surprising.

Table 2

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 7,000 6% 5,580 (1,420) 2 98,580 7,210 6% 5,482 (1,728) 3 96,852 7,426 6% 5,366 (2,061) 4 94,791 7,649 6% 5,229 (2,421) 5 92,371 7,879 6% 5,070 (2,809) 6 89,562 8,115 6% 4,887 (3,228) 7 86,334 8,358 6% 4,679 (3,680) 8 82,654 8,609 6% 4,443 (4,166) 9 78,488 8,867 6% 4,177 (4,690) 10 73,797 9,133 6% 3,880 (5,254) 11 68,544 9,407 6% 3,548 (5,859) 12 62,685 9,690 6% 3,180 (6,510) 13 56,175 9,980 6% 2,772 (7,209) 14 48,966 10,280 6% 2,321 (7,959) 15 41,007 10,588 6% 1,825 (8,763) 16 32,244 10,906 6% 1,280 (9,625) 17 22,619 11,233 6% 683 (10,550) 18 12,069 11,570 6% 30 (11,540) 19 529 11,917 6% (683) (12,600) 20 (12,071) 12,275 6% (1,461) (13,735) 21 (25,806)

One can do what many do - change the investment assumption, regardless of whether or not one has any idea of how to achieve that result. Using a 10% assumption produces a much more satisfactory result (Table 3) however unrealistic it may be. In Table 3, you are able to take all you need and still wind up with a larger balance than when you began.

Table 3

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 7,000 10% 9,300 2,300 2 102,300 7,210 10% 9,509 2,299 3 104,599 7,426 10% 9,717 2,291 4 106,890 7,649 10% 9,924 2,275 5 109,165 7,879 10% 10,129 2,250 6 111,415 8,115 10% 10,330 2,215 7 113,630 8,358 10% 10,527 2,169 8 115,799 8,609 10% 10,719 2,110 9 117,909 8,867 10% 10,904 2,037 10 119,946 9,133 10% 11,081 1,948 11 121,893 9,407 10% 11,249 1,841 12 123,735 9,690 10% 11,404 1,715 13 125,449 9,980 10% 11,547 1,567 14 127,016 10,280 10% 11,674 1,394 15 128,410 10,588 10% 11,782 1,194 16 129,604 10,906 10% 11,870 964 17 130,568 11,233 10% 11,934 701 18 131,269 11,570 10% 11,970 400 19 131,668 11,917 10% 11,975 58 20 131,727 12,275 10% 11,945 (329) 21 131,397

Of course, we all realize that results are not level over a long period. There are good years and bad years. It turns out that when the good years and bad years occur makes a big difference. Tables 4 and 5 show the result of variable returns with the same average performance over 20 years, but with the best result coming early (Table 4) and the worst coming early (Table 5). In both Tables the average result is the same (10%).

Table 4

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 7,000 20% 18,600 11,600 2 111,600 7,210 11.1% 11,587 4,377 3 115,977 7,426 11.1% 12,049 4,623 4 120,600 7,649 11.1% 12,538 4,888 5 125,489 7,879 11.1% 13,055 5,176 6 130,665 8,115 11.1% 13,603 5,488 7 136,153 8,358 11.1% 14,185 5,827 8 141,980 8,609 11.1% 14,804 6,195 9 148,175 8,867 11.1% 15,463 6,596 10 154,770 9,133 11.1% 16,166 7,032 11 161,803 9,407 11.1% 16,916 7,508 12 169,311 9,690 11.1% 17,718 8,028 13 177,340 9,980 11.1% 18,577 8,597 14 185,936 10,280 11.1% 19,498 9,218 15 195,154 10,588 11.1% 20,487 9,899 16 205,053 10,906 11.1% 21,550 10,645 17 215,698 11,233 11.1% 22,696 11,463 18 227,160 11,570 11.1% 23,931 12,361 19 239,521 11,917 11.1% 25,264 13,347 20 252,868 12,275 -20% (48,119) (60,393) 21 192,475 200%

Table 5

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 4,000 -20% (19,200) (23,200) 2 76,800 4,120 11.1% 8,067 3,947 3 80,747 4,244 11.1% 8,492 4,248 4 84,996 4,371 11.1% 8,949 4,578 5 89,574 4,502 11.1% 9,443 4,941 6 94,515 4,637 11.1% 9,976 5,339 7 99,855 4,776 11.1% 10,554 5,777 8 105,632 4,919 11.1% 11,179 6,260 9 111,892 5,067 11.1% 11,858 6,790 10 118,682 5,219 11.1% 12,594 7,375 11 126,057 5,376 11.1% 13,396 8,020 12 134,078 5,537 11.1% 14,268 8,731 13 142,809 5,703 11.1% 15,219 9,516 14 152,324 5,874 11.1% 16,256 10,382 15 162,706 6,050 11.1% 17,389 11,338 16 174,045 6,232 11.1% 18,627 12,395 17 186,440 6,419 11.1% 19,982 13,564 18 200,003 6,611 11.1% 21,467 14,855 19 214,858 6,810 11.1% 23,093 16,284 20 231,142 7,014 20% 44,826 37,-12 21 268,954 200%

The difference is surprising. Whereas in Table 3 (level 10%), the 20-year account balance is $131,397. When you start out well (Table 4), the end result is 46% higher ($192,475), while the end result when you start out in the hole (Table 5) is more than double ($268,954)! How is this possible?

The answer is that in Table 4, you have your best result when the account is small, while in Table 5, it comes when the account is large.

That shows the importance of timing, but is it realistic? To see, we go to Table 6, which examines how our hypothetical retiree would fare had he achieved "market results" over the last 20 years (1999-2018). That period includes the dot-com bear market and the Great Crash of 2008-9. Nevertheless, the average result of that 20-year period was 7% (=141%/20).

Table 6

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 7,000 20.4% 18,972 11,972 2 111,972 7,210 -9.7% (10,162) (17,372) 3 94,600 7,426 -11.8% (10,287) (17,713) 4 76,887 7,649 -21.6% (14,955) (22,605) 5 54,283 7,879 28.2% 13,086 5,207 6 59,490 8,115 10.7% 5,497 (2,618) 7 56,872 8,358 4.8% 2,329 (6,030) 8 50,843 8,609 15.8% 6,673 (1,936) 9 48,906 8,867 5.1% 2,042 (6,825) 10 42,081 9,133 -36.8% (12,125) (21,258) 11 20,823 9,407 26.4% 3,014 (6,394) 12 14,429 9,690 15.1% 716 (8,974) 13 5,455 9,980 1.9% (86) (10,066) 14 (4,611) 10,280 16.0% (2,383) (12,662) 15 (17,273) 10,588 32.3% (8,999) (19,587) 16 (36,861) 10,906 13.5% (6,448) (17,354) 17 (54,215) 11,233 1.2% (785) (12,018) 18 (66,233) 11,570 12.0% (9,336) (20,906) 19 (87,140) 11,917 21.7% (21,495) (33,412) 20 (120,552) 12,275 -4.6% 6,110 (6,165) 21 (126,716) 141%

Withdrawing 7% initially and increasing it by 3%/year would have had you running out of money after 13 years. If we change the assumptions to start with a smaller 4% initial withdrawal, Table 7 shows that the account seems to stabilize around $50,000, but if the retiree experiences another bear, the situation will become dire in the remaining years of retirement.

Table 7

Yr Balance Withdr. Perf. Inv.Ret CashFlow 1 100,000 4,000 20.4% 19,584 15,584 2 115,584 4,120 -9.7% (10,812) (14,932) 3 100,652 4,244 -11.8% (11,376) (15,620) 4 85,032 4,371 -21.6% (17,423) (21,794) 5 63,238 4,502 28.2% 16,564 12,062 6 75,300 4,637 10.7% 7,561 2,924 7 78,224 4,776 4.8% 3,525 (1,251) 8 76,973 4,919 15.8% 11,384 6,465 9 83,438 5,067 5.1% 3,997 (1,070) 10 82,368 5,219 -36.8% (28,391) (33,610) 11 48,758 5,376 26.4% 11,453 6,077 12 54,835 5,537 15.1% 7,444 1,907 13 56,743 5,703 1.9% 970 (4,733) 14 52,009 5,874 16.0% 7,382 1,507 15 53,517 6,050 32.3% 15,332 9,281 16 62,798 6,232 13.5% 7,636 1,405 17 64,203 6,419 1.2% 693 (5,725) 18 58,477 6,611 12.0% 6,224 (387) 19 58,090 6,810 21.7% 11,128 4,318 20 62,408 7,014 -4.6% (2,548) (9,562) 21 52,846 107,481 141%

Conclusion: Do-it-yourself investing is dangerous even if you realize decent results and withdraw conservatively. Assuming level withdrawals is not a realistic assumption in the real world where retirees experience inflation, even when the official statistics insist it is very low.

One way of coping would be to convert the initial balance to an annuity. A fixed annuity with a payout of 6.5% would produce $130,000 of income over 20 years, which is $22,519 more than the total withdrawals in Table 7. Spreading that excess over the next dozen or so years (in addition to the $6,500 that continues) would allow continuation of his program of withdrawals as before. If he makes it past 100, he would still have the $6,500/year, and his spending would likely be curtailed as he slows down. It is not perfect, but it is better than risking running out of money in one's 80s. Also, obtaining a 6.5% annuity payout depends on the age at issue, current interest rates, the company, and the death benefit option selected, if any.

This analysis passes over the problem of leaving money to one's heirs. I have only looked at the problem of trying to get the most out of a limited amount of capital for yourself. Most analyses focus on the problem of estate preservation for the wealthy. However, the vast majority of Americans are faced with a struggle just to keep up with their own needs when they retire. Their kids will have to fend for themselves.

*****************************************************************************

Table Construction: Constructing the spreadsheets underlying the tables is straightforward.

1. Set an initial account Balance and first year Withdrawal.

2. Set your investment Performance rate assumptions for the 20 years.

3. Investment Return = (Balance - Withdrawal) x Rate.

4. Cash Flow = Balance -Withdrawal + Investment Return.

5. After the first year, Balance = Previous Year's Balance + Previous Year's Cash Flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.