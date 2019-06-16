Ensco Rowan: A Luminus Proposal Indeed

The company's stock has reached now a short-term opportunity and accumulating below $6.50 could be a good strategy.

Source: Rigzone

Thesis: The struggle continues

The London-based Ensco Rowan (ESV) has gone through a brutal correction for the past few months owing to bearish oil prices still weakening as I speak. This negative trend could continue even further until we can say for sure that support has been reached.

If we look at the 6-months chart and compare with Transocean (RIG), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE) and Seadrill (SDRL) which are the predominant companies in this struggling sector, we see the same alarming degradation that has occurred since mid-May this year.

However, besides Seadrill which is on its way to a potential restructuring along with Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP), and Noble Corp. - another weakest link - we can see that Ensco Rowan has underperformed Transocean and Diamond Offshore with a drop of 62.4% compared to 32%. It tends to prove that the company is not as strong and resilient as the market would like it to be to weather a prolonged slowdown.

Data by YCharts

The primary reason for this sudden fall was the abrupt decline in oil prices around mid-May interrupting an encouraging rebound from the low $50s per barrel in December 2018.

While the price of oil has no direct effect on an oil service like Ensco Rowan, it is imperative, nonetheless, because of the induced impact it will have in the total exploration CapEx allocated to offshore drilling by oil operators.

The so-called recovery often announced "just around the corner" is hardly noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock-bottom level, but are not likely about to bottom out due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx.

It is where we stand today, with an offshore industry starting a new paradigm forcing the company to readjust to survive. It is not an easy process, and it will take probably years and sacrifice, in my opinion. Time that many companies in this sector do not have really.

One practical issue that will make or break the company is the level of debt after the merger with Rowan, which is quite heavy and concerning if a recovery cannot generate decent cash flow.

Net debt is now $6.05 billion, and total cash is $1.631 billion, on a pro forma basis (including Rowan). The total debt of $7.68 billion includes approximately $201 million of debt due August 2019, please see the details below:

Source: ESV Rowan

Moody's said on April 26, 2019:

"While the business combination with Rowan Companies plc has significantly improved Ensco Rowan's business risk profile, fleet quality and re-contracting prospects, leverage metrics will remain elevated due to slowly improving industry conditions through 2020."

Luminus Management LLC, what are you thinking?

On June 12, 2019, Luminus Management LLC wrote a letter to Ensco Rowan's board in which it:

"[U]rged the deep-sea oil driller to sell guaranteed bonds to fund a special dividend of $2.5 billion, sending the company's shares down nearly 7% to their lowest in more than two decades. The investor in a letter to the company's board said it was disappointed by the stock's performance despite the acquisition of smaller rival Rowan Cos Plc for $2.38 billion in April. A commitment to pay out the dividend should lead to an immediate re-rating of the stock, according to Luminus, which said it owns a 4.5% stake in the London-based company."

Luminus recommended that Ensco Rowan launch a priority guaranteed bond offering to quickly fund a special dividend of $2.5 billion to shareholders.

"Luminus believes that a dividend in excess of the current $1.6 billion market capitalization will demonstrate that the Board and Management are willing to share a portion of the Company’s financial flexibility to deliver value for shareholders,” the fund said. "We estimate that, after paying this special dividend, the Company will retain its significant financial flexibility to harvest the benefits of the emerging market recovery and Management’s post-merger value-creation strategy,” it added. “Approving this transaction would reward long-term shareholders who have supported and financed Ensco Rowan through the downturn. Based on the substantial value-creation alone, Luminus is confident that shareholders will support this idea, and we encourage the Board to initiate plans to raise Priority Guaranteed debt and fund a special dividend,"

I must be dreaming? Luminus Management LLC is not the regular unqualified "John Doe," it is an investment advisor. It is Ensco Rowan’s third-largest holder of ESV, which owns 4.6% of the company shares.

“We believe that announcing a special dividend that is 56% larger than today’s market capitalization will crystallize many of the merger benefits for EnscoRowan’s shareholders,” Luminus’ Jonathan Barrett, Adam Weitzman, and Ethan Keller said.

We are facing a "lethal" paradox here, and I wonder how "innocent" this move from Luminus can be portrayed as rational in any shape or form. How these "financial" guys can even assume that such a move can be beneficial is beyond my comprehension, and the market seems to agree.

With a total debt of $7.68 billion pro forma, the Luminus' suggestion is to add another $2.5 billion in debt to bring total debt to over $10 billion and pay a one-time dividend to shareholders.

The idea looks even more preposterous when at the same time Ensco Rowan on March 29, 2019, decided to suspend regular quarterly cash dividend payout.

It is difficult to be optimistic about the industry. However, I still believe we should stay away from a long-term investment without any exception at least until 2020.

I am sure the offshore industry is still an essential component and will remain relevant in the future. However, the actual players are not equipped to survive the new offshore business model requirements, which require a profound transformation of the whole industry.

It is evident that the company's stock has reached now a short-term opportunity, in my opinion, and I see a descending channel pattern forming with line resistance at $11.50 (I recommend selling about 50% or more of your holding depending on the oil prices) and line support at $6.50 (I recommend buying and accumulating cautiously).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term Ensco now only.