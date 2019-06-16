Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle

Adient Plc (NYSE:ADNT) has recently announced Q2 2019 results, depicting Y/Y recovery in reported loss per share. There are numerous operational challenges for the company, including lower sales volumes in key geographical segments, and adverse foreign exchange rates. An in-depth analysis of ADNT's geographical segments indicates room for potential business growth in Asia. Although the balance sheet carries high debt, its long-term business development plan is expected to convert negative FCFs into positive and bring overall improvement in its earnings profile. Rest assured, investors will need to be patient to witness sustainable share price growth. Let's get into the details.

ADNT's Q2 2019 loss per share came out at $1.59/share, witnessing improvement on a y/y basis (Q2 2018 loss per share: $1.80). The company has seen a y/y decline in quarterly revenues (from $4.59 BB in Q1 2018 to $4.22 BB in Q2 2019). In my view, despite y/y declining revenues, management's ability to control losses is commendable. On a macroeconomic level, there was a 4.6% decline in global light automobile production during the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Figure-2), and this was one of the principal negative catalysts for ADNT's business performance.

Moreover, adverse exchange rates also negatively impacted the company's top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. On the operational front, ADNT witnessed a y/y decline in sales volumes (during Q2 2019) in its geographical regions of EMEA and Asia. This was partially offset by sales volumes in the US (that increased from $3.73 BB to $3.85 BB). But surprisingly this sales hike was unable to cast any noticeable impact on ADNT's earnings. This is so because despite having the largest proportion of segment revenues, the Americas region has the lowest contribution (Figure-3) to the company's EBITDA (thereby generating an EBITDA margin of 2%).

One way out for the company is to lower its operating costs in this geographical segment (and this is what ADNT is working on; refer to Figure-9 at the end of the article).

In contrast, the Asian segment generated the highest EBITDA, generating EBITDA margins of 20%. In my view, ADNT should focus on business growth in the Asian segment if it wants to redress its deteriorated earnings profile. The company is also hopeful of a recovery, as it mentioned in the Q2 earnings presentation (Figure-4):

But there are a few other long-term challenges for the company. One such challenge is ADNT's highly leveraged balance sheet. Out of its $10.57 BB balance sheet, ~$3.37 BB is represented by LTD. The LTD has declined from $3.43 BB at the end of September 2018, but it still represents a huge 32% of the balance sheet total. From a liquidity perspective, ADNT had current assets of $3.93 BB, including cash and cash equivalents of ~$500 MM (and this is in excess of the existing LTD). Moreover, its debt profile shows that it won't have to repay debt during the next five years (Figure-5). I believe that ADNT will need to achieve consistency in positive FCF generation to depict a strong liquidity profile.

It's worth noting that ADNT recently converted its negative FCFs into positive during Q2 2019 (Figure-6), but we need to see stability on that score.

Nevertheless, the company has planned a strategic response to its problems, and its recent reclassification of reportable business segments from "Seating, SS&M, and Interiors" to the geographical segments of Americas, EMEA and Asia is the first step on a long journey leading to business refinement.

According to a McKinsey report that discusses the future of transportation, the greatest growth in the industry will be observed in emerging countries (Figure-7). In my view, this indicates the possibility of demand growth from ADNT's Asian market segment.

The report also indicated fierce competition among OEMs (read: Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the European and other saturated markets. I see this as an indication that ADNT needs to improve its supply chain network (Figure-8) in order to retain its leadership position in the industry

(Note that Adient currently retains approximately 33% market share in the automotive seating industry and faces stiff competition from Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)).

On the strategic front, ADNT is aiming for a turnaround, and its five-year business development plan aims to revamp its business profile over the long term (Figure-9).

As shown above, FY 2019 will only witness mild improvement in its earnings profile, and any noticeable improvements may only be revealed over the next 3-5 years. This indicates that investors will need to be patient to see the stock deliver sustainable price gains.

In short, Q2 2019 saw y/y improvement in its earnings profile, but the company still struggles to generate positive earnings. Although macroeconomic trends are pivotal in shaping the company's business outlook, I believe that ADNT has a suitable growth opportunity in the Asian markets. With significant debt burden (that matures over a longer period into the future) and negative FCFs, ADNT needs to improve its liquidity profile.

Nevertheless, Adient looks determined to deleverage its balance sheet, and the five-year business development plan suggests expected improvements in business performance over the next half decade, which I believe would yield positively on its earnings.

