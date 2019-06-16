WTI Weekly: Balance Development And Re-Test Of Last Week's Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

The primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation did not play out and selling interest developed early week from last week's close, driving price lower to key support, 50.60s, into mid-week. Sellers trapped there ahead of the Iran narrative as price discovery higher developed to 53.45s into Thursday's auction, within the context of balance development ahead of Friday's close, settling at 52.51s.

09-14 June 2019

This week's auction saw selling interest in Sunday and Monday's auction, as sell excess developed just above last week's close, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 54.84s. Price discovery lower developed to 53.05s into Monday's NY close where selling interest emerged. Sellers failed to hold the auction into early Tuesday's trade as minor price discovery higher developed to 54.04s. Minor sell excess developed there before rotation lower developed to key support, 53.05s. Buyers trapped near there before a sell-side breakdown developed and price discovery lower unfolded to 52.91s into Tuesday's NY close.

Price discovery lower continued into Wednesday's auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 50.72s, within last week's key demand cluster as buyers failed to hold the auction through the EIA release (+2.2mil v -480k expected). Sellers trapped, 51.20s-51.80s, into Wednesday's NY close AHEAD of the geopolitical narrative surrounding Iran. Wednesday's sellers failed to hold the auction as aggressive short covering inventory adjustment developed through Thursday's trade to 53.45s. Buyers trapped amidst sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence. Balance development ensued, 53.45s-51.70s, through Thursday's auction ahead of Friday's close, settling at 52.39s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as key resistance held before selling interest drove price lower to 50.72s, testing key support. This week's rotation traded beyond the average weekly range expectancy (352 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week's re-test and buy-side defense of key support, 50.60s-51s, implies potential for price discovery higher. Focus into next week on response to this week's narrowing balance, 51.70s-53.45s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key balance will target key supply overhead of 54.50s-54.84s/55s-55.50s respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key balance will target key demand clusters below 51s-50.60s/49s-48.25s respectively. Given this week's buy-side defense of key structural support, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure is buy-side.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 57% price rally from December lows, market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the recent high, 66.60s, as a stopping point high developed. Interestingly, MM Long posture peaked in mid-April near price highs. Notably, MM short posture has begun trending higher from levels that typically result in the development of structural high formations. Based on the market generated data, MM posture is trending toward conditions that usually result in structural low formations.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has since declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to 1.66s, last week's low. In aggregate, MM net long length has declined materially since the April highs.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

