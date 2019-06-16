Gold Demand Will Rise Despite Stock Market Rebound

Gold is strengthening despite a rebound in the U.S. equity market, confounding the expectations of many traders. As I’ll explain in today’s report, however, gold’s bullish behavior in the face of rising stock prices and a still-strong U.S. dollar isn’t unusual. It’s actually normal behavior for the yellow metal after investors have been spooked by threats to the global growth outlook. I’ll also argue that gold’s sanguine performance will continue in the coming weeks.

A couple of weeks ago I made the case that even after the stock market slide in May, once the bottom is established in the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the gold price would benefit from residual safety concerns. That is, even when stock prices rally after a sustained decline like the one we saw last month, gold usually rallies along with stocks. The reason for this historical tendency is that stock market bottoms are invariably accompanied by a huge increase in fear among investors. And this fear in turn often sparks a massive short-covering rally in the equity market, which accounts for the rebound that follows a major low.

However, the fear which manifests at a stock market low doesn’t instantaneously disappear. Instead, what remains of this fear is channeled into other avenues that include safe-haven assets such as high-quality bonds and precious metals. In other words, investors still feed the need to hedge some of their bets even as they gradually turn bullish on the stock market again. That’s why in recent years, the gold price has often rallied along with equities after a stock market low has been made.

To date, this pattern has repeated as per my original expectation. The August gold futures price (below) is hovering near its highest level in over three months and is within striking distance of its February high. The sudden turnabout in investors’ attitude toward the yellow metal is remarkable given the extent to which gold was liquidated just a few weeks ago. The realization that U.S. corporate profits for Q2 could be diminished due to the tariff war has caused them to re-evaluate the metal as a safety hedge.

Source: BigCharts

It’s more than just concerns over corporate profits that have given gold a renewed luster, however. Concerns are also mounting among some analysts and investors that the U.S. is heading toward an economic slowdown or recession. For instance, the latest inflation report released by the U.S. Labor Department revealed that consumer prices barely rose in the month of May. This fueled fears that the economy is cooling and also increased calls by investors for the Federal Reserve to lower its benchmark interest rate.

Incidentally, the CME FedWatch Tool puts the chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s July policy meeting at 68 percent. Lower rates, incidentally, also have the added benefit of boosting non-yielding gold’s appeal among investors due to the lowered competition from higher-yielding safety assets like bonds.

Speaking of safety assets, CNBC reports that bond ETFs have seen inflows of $15.1 billion so far in June. This is about $2 billion below a record, according to State Street Global Advisors, as reported by CNBC. It’s also another sign that the “wall of worry” over U.S.-China trade relations is doing its job of keeping investors in a defensive posture, which in turn should continue to benefit gold as investors seek to diversify their holdings beyond government bonds.

Now let’s turn our attention to the gold mining stocks. As I’ve argued in the last two weeks, gold stocks should outperform the physical metal in the coming weeks. I’ve based this assumption on the fact that whenever gold is in strong demand, smart investors invariably seek to leverage gold’s performance by owning the best-performing mining shares. In a bull market, gold stocks tend to rise by a much greater percentage increase relative to the bullion price due to the leverage factor. As it now stands, though, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has some catching up to do with the August gold futures price (GCQ9), as shown below. The fact that the XAU index hasn’t yet exceeded the gold price in relative terms is one reason for believing that gold stocks still have more upside potential before the latest rally phase is over.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the technical indicator I’ve come to rely on for helping me to determine the near-term path of least resistance for the gold mining shares is shown below. This is the 4-week rate of change in the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded U.S. gold mining and exploration companies. Historically, whenever this indicator is rising, it suggests that the demand for gold stocks is strong enough to justify a sustained upward trend in aggregate gold stock prices.

Source: NYSE

As long as the actively traded gold shares are making more new highs than new lows, I recommend that investors have at least some exposure to the gold mining stock sector. My favorite vehicle for participating in a gold stock rally is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), shown below.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the rebound in the U.S. equity market, the widespread fears which first caused stocks to decline last month haven’t yet evaporated. Indeed, investors are still concerned over the impact of higher trade tariffs on the global economy as well as on the U.S. corporate profit outlook. This in turn should boost demand for gold in the weeks and months ahead. Gold stocks in particular will benefit from gold’s increased safety-related demand, and I anticipate the XAU index will exceed its previous high level from March before the latest rally phase has ended. In view of the combined technical and fundamental factors behind gold’s recent performance, investors can maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. After the recent rally to the March high in GDX, I recommend raising the stop-loss on this trading position to slightly under the 22.00 level on an intraday basis. This is where the technically significant 15-day moving average can be seen in the daily chart above. The latest weekly close under the 50-day moving average in the U.S. dollar index should help support the intermediate-term outlook for gold and gold stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.