The Income Method: A Look At Starting To Collect Social Security Benefits Early

It’s better to look at total retirement income when making the decision to start benefits and not just look to maximize benefit payments.

Prior to your full retirement age (between 66 and 67 depending on when you were born), social security benefits are reduced based on the number of extra months of benefits.

This is the second article on factors impacting on when someone should start taking social security benefits.

Why Talk About Social Security at All?

Previously entitled "What About Delaying Social Security?" we covered various issues to consider when making the decision about delaying taking Social Security benefits after one reaches full retirement age. What happens when you choose to take Social Security before full retirement age? In this article we will discuss various issues with starting benefits before full retirement age, and some issues that are different for couples rather than single retirees.

If you have stopped working, should you start collecting before FRA?

Interestingly enough, while most people plan to work to at least 65, the most popular age to sign up for Social Security is 62. 48% of women and 42% of men sign up at age 62. Clearly, taking benefits early is a popular option.

The first thing to consider is that the reduction in benefits for collecting early, as well as the bonuses for delaying after FRA, as based on everyone getting the same NPV (Net Present Value) of total benefits by age 80 no matter what age they retire at.

Approximate Monthly Benefit by FRA and Age when benefits start

The figures in the table above are what a single retiree will approximately collect monthly. Here are the benefit payments received each month are organized by age. The government calculates for a break even point at age 80, regardless of when one retires, is based on fairly modest returns that exceed inflation by approximately 1%.

As we outlined in our prior article, those who earn 3% above inflation see this break even point delayed greatly. Investors who want to start collecting before FRA have the potential to have higher overall income if they can beat inflation. However, those who take social security before FRA need to consider the additional risk if they have any earned income. Social Security benefits are reduced if you are under FRA (66 or 67 depending on when you were born), if you are earning income.

If I am still working, how does that impact things?

If you are still working while you collect benefits, each year the SSA will recalculate your benefits and increase them if the last year of work will actually change the calculation (basically you earned more that year than one of the prior years used to calculate your benefits).

If you are working and collecting benefits, if you earn more than a certain amount, your benefits will be reduced as well. In 2019, the maximum amount you can earn without your benefits being reduced is $17,640. All wages above that limit reduce your benefits a $1 for every $2 earned, except in the calendar year when you will reach your FRA where the benefit is reduced $1 for every $3 earned.

Once you reach full retirement age, or you stop working, these reductions go away. Also upon reaching FRA, your benefits will be recalculated to leave out months where your benefits were reduced or withheld due to your excess earnings.

Since you will get a full benefit check in any month you are fully retired (not working), it makes sense to schedule your last day of work to be no later than the last day of the month. That will ensure than the next month’s social security payment will not be reduced because of wages.

If you are still working all of your benefit will be reduced if you earn $1,470 plus twice your benefit amount a month. For a $1,000 benefit, that means it will be reduced to $0 if you are making $41,640 or more a year.

Author's calculations of wages that will eliminate SS benefit

In the table above, you can see how much earned income will result in a loss of benefits. It obviously makes no sense to start taking benefits while you are still working if your wages will totally eliminate your benefits. If your wages are less than that, it might. Especially if your wages are less than $17,640, the point where your benefit is not impacted at all.

What about if I have a spouse?

When you are a couple, you have some additional options. One option, that ends after this year, is that one spouse (usually the spouse who had a higher income while working) can elect to take spousal benefits, and delay taking their own (allowing their social security to benefit from the increases a delay will produce). This was a good option and in fact was so good that the government has phased it out. If you retire this year, 2019, it is still available to you. Starting next year, you will be deemed to have applied for whichever benefit, your own or the spousal benefit, is the largest. Since this calculation will be based on the base benefit (and doesn’t take into account any reductions or bonuses based on when you take it), this way of getting extra cash will be gone after this year.

One other benefit (well in planning retirement income anyway, as the other benefits of having a spouse are incalculable), is that if one spouse is working while the other is not, both spouses can contribute the maximum amount to IRA accounts, provided they have enough earned income to do so and don’t need it to actually live on.

Don’t forget about taxes!

If you need the cash-flow to live on, taxes will also play a role in whether or not you should start taking your social security benefits. If you are faced with the decision of withdrawing from your retirement accounts or receiving social security, the latter might be more tax efficient.

One reason to start collecting social security benefits rather than just pulling the cash out of your retirement accounts is that only 85% (maximum) of social security payments are taxed. So collecting a $1000 social security benefit can replace pulling $1176 out of your retirement account. That can make a big difference down the road as you can leave more cash in your retirement account and continue growing your dividend stream!

And then there is Medicare

Medicare eligibility starts at age 65. If you are already receiving social security benefits, you will be signed up automatically. If you are not, you need to do so. Failure to sign up for benefits promptly can result in them costing a lot more.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of variables that go into determining when you should start collecting social security benefits. In our two articles, we have touched on some of the bigger ones. On the SSA website, the government mostly focuses on how to collect the maximum benefit. But that doesn’t always equate to the maximum retirement income to you. Choosing when to start receiving benefits is a significant and irrevocable decision. Things you need to consider include:

Will you have enough cash-flow to support yourself however long you live? You can only guess how long you might live, so it is important that your income streams are sustainable. Draining your retirement account too early can create great problems later on.

What are reasonably conservative estimates of how much you can draw from your retirement account? And how much you will need to live on?

If you take social security early, can your excess funds in your retirement account beat inflation and lead to a larger income stream in the long-term?

At HDO, we focus on investments that will provide large stable sources of cash-flow. That strategy provides a lot of flexibility as investors can reinvest the cash-flow, or draw it out depending on their personal needs.

It is important that investors consider their own needs and when making the decision about when to take social security, they need to consider their needs a decade or two down the road. That can be a very hard thing to do in the moment.

The government has set up reductions and bonuses based on fairly modest assumptions and a break-even age of 80. If you can generate investment returns larger than 1% greater than inflation, you can beat their assumptions. At HDO, we believe that such returns can routinely be achieved. However, investors also need to consider that they might have to hold through a recession.

We encourage investors not to become dependent on withdrawing 100% of their dividends from their accounts because there is always the risk of a reduction. If you are living off of 60% of your dividend stream, and reinvesting the rest, your portfolio will be self-sustaining and growing, then when a bear market occurs, even if your dividends are reduced it will not impact your lifestyle.

We think retirees will be better off making their decision based on total retirement income than on maximizing the size of the social security benefit. Just like with all of our investing decisions, it is about balancing opportunity with risk.

