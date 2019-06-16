China Tariffs And The New Wall

In the first year of his presidency, Donald Trump was the subject of much criticism for his proposed Mexican border wall. Now a new “wall” is being erected, only it’s not the kind made of steel or concrete. The wall I’m referring to is the proverbial “wall of worry” over the U.S.-China trade war, which continues to expand. As I’ll argue in today’s report, this invisible wall is more than sufficient to keep the U.S. equity market buoyant in the coming months as tariff worries fuel more short-covering rallies.

The flood of news headlines bewailing the negative impact of Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods is enough to depress any investor. Scarcely a day passes without several stories published in the mainstream media which claim that average U.S. consumer will suffer by paying higher prices for almost everything if the tariff war continues. Financial reporters also warn that corporate America is already paying a hefty toll for Trump’s tariff war. CNBC has been particularly prolific with such stories of late.

Take for instance a June 12 article warning of the threat posed by China tariffs to U.S. corporate revenues. CNBC writer Jeff Cox referenced FactSet data which predicts that companies which obtain more than half their revenues from overseas will see a 9.3% earnings decline in the second quarter. Among the companies projected to witness earnings decreases are Apple, Boeing, and Intel.

Source: FactSet

In contrast to companies which have heavy exposure to overseas markets, companies which obtain more than 50% of their profits within the U.S. are expected to see earnings growth of 1.4%, according to FactSet.

Meanwhile, revenue growth for S&P 500 companies in Q2 is projected to be 4%. According to FactSet:

For companies that generate more than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the estimated revenue growth rate is 6.0%. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S., the estimated revenue decline is -1.2%.”

While Q2 earnings for multinationals will almost certainly be impacted by trade tariffs, the extent of that impact is likely exaggerated. In response to the potential threats posed by the U.S.-China trade conflict, analysts have lowered the earnings estimate bar which will make it easier for companies to surprise on the upside. Given that the U.S. inflation rate remains low, it’s reasonable to assume that tariffs haven’t yet had a significant impact on consumers despite the media’s dire warnings.

In the latest U.S. Labor Department inflation report, for example, consumer prices barely rose last month. This will make the decision easier for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at some point in the coming months, which in turn would mitigate negative impacts from higher tariffs.

The credit market also isn’t showing any signs of concern for U.S. companies. If higher tariffs were indeed a serious threat to corporate profitability it would register in the form of lower prices for “junk” bonds and also widening credit spreads. Junk bonds show no such sign of concern, as can be seen in the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) chart.

Source: BigCharts

Neither do credit spreads suggest any unusual concern over the impact of tariffs on sensitive high-yield corporate debt. Shown here is the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. Far from showing any signs of alarm, this indicator has responded to the tariff threat by establishing a series of lower highs and is much closer to a 5-year low than it is to its 2016 high. You’ll recall that the last serious threat posed to corporate profits and the U.S. economy back then was the energy sector bear market. Yet current credit conditions indicate no serious threat to the economy or the financial market.

Source: St. Louis Fed

While the credit market is clearly not worries about tariffs, retail investors remain skeptical. CNBC reports that investors withdrew a record $19.9 billion from equity ETFs in May. And while inflows into stocks have slightly rebounded since then, investors are clearly safety-conscious. This is shown by the fact that bond ETFs have seen inflows of $15.1 billion in the month to date, which is $2 billion below a record, according to State Street Global Advisors as reported by CNBC. This is another sign that the “wall of worry” over U.S.-China trade relations is doing its job of keeping investors in a defensive posture. And that’s good news from a contrarian perspective.

While we’re on the subject of retail investor fear, the latest sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) was released on Jun. 13. It showed that despite the impressive rally so far this month in the major indices, bullish sentiment remains subdued and has barely budged. The percentage of AAII members who identified as bullish for the week of Jun. 10-14 was just 26.8%. That’s well below the historical average of 38.5% and also below the types of elevated bullish readings we normally see at a major stock market top. Based on the near absence of exuberance right now, we’re nowhere near a major intermediate-term top.

Source: AAII

I would also question whether it’s reasonable to assume that “smart” or informed investors haven’t already discounted the effects of the trade war. If the smart money crowd was truly afraid that a bear market was coming, then surely the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line wouldn’t be hovering around an all-time high. And yet that’s exactly what it’s doing, as you can see here.

Source: StockCharts

In conclusion, the threat posed by trade tariffs to U.S. corporate revenues is easy to identify. Fortunately, when it comes to stock market investors problems which everyone can see are usually solved before significant damage is inflicted. This is one reason for believing that Wall Street’s latest worry won’t lead to the bear’s return. Instead, the significant increase in fear generated by the trade war is likely to benefit equity investors. Higher short interest levels are easily ignited and create short-covering rallies. Lowered earnings expectations, meanwhile, make it easier for companies surpass these expectations during earnings season – especially companies which make most of their sales in the U.S. Other indications, including credit spreads and stock market breadth indicators, suggest that informed investors have already discounted the potential ill effects of higher tariffs. In view of the current technical and fundamental evidence, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish bias toward equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.