Ameriprise: Management Is Focused On Margin Expansion

The company has authorized an additional $2.5 billion share repurchase, which will reduce the shares outstanding by 15%.

Ameriprise has sold its Auto and Home Insurance business for $1.05 billion, as it's no longer a strategic fit.

Ameriprise Financial has entered the retail banking market to further drive its margin expansion. The bank will offer savings and loan services to its existing wealth management clients.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has a history of slow revenue growth, but its margins continue to expand. The company has entered the retail banking market to further drive its margins. The stock is fairly cheap and pays a 2.8% dividend. I think the stock would make a sound investment for value-conscious investors.

Financials

Ameriprise has a history of slow revenue growth, with its revenue increasing at an average rate of 5.8% over the last decade. However, the company has produced strong earnings growth as its margins continue to expand. Since 2009, its profit margin has increased from 9% to 15% and its return on equity has increased from 8% to 32%.

Ameriprise operates with high total debt levels, which is normal for financial-based companies. The company’s total liabilities are currently 96% of its assets value (Ameriprise has operated at this level for the last decade). Ameriprise operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 2.6), meaning that the company’s short-term assets (cash and deposits) fully cover its short-term obligations (such as bills).

Ameriprise has a 2020 P/E multiple of 8.4x with a stock price of $150. The company’s full-year trailing P/E multiple is 10.4x and its book value multiple is 6.4x. These multiples imply that it is reasonably cheap. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 2.8% and a trailing yield of 2.4%. The dividend payout ratio is 28%.

The chart below visually shows the company’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade, along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Ameriprise data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, the company’s revenue has slowly increased over the last decade with a general upwards trend. Its revenue increased at an average rate of 5.8% over the last decade, but over the past five years, the average growth rate has slowed to only 1.3%. The forecasts show that the company’s revenue is expected to fall in 2019, which is largely due to Ameriprise divesting its insurance business. Revenue growth is expected to pick up again in 2020.

The chart also highlights the company’s margin expansion over the last decade, with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 19.8%, compared to the 5.8% growth from its revenue. Over the last five years, earnings are grown 14.4% compared to the 1.3% revenue growth. The forecasts indicate that the company’s earnings are expected to continue increasing, which means that the analysts are expecting more margin expansion going forwards.

While margin expansion sounds great from an investment point of view, from a business prospective there’s a practical limit to how far a company can continue to increase its margins. While I think that its margins will continue to increase into 2020 as the analysts are expecting, I think it would be a mistake to assume that its margins will continue to increase unabated. At some stage in the future, its margins will stop increasing.

Business Plans

Ameriprise has decided to divest its Auto and Home Insurance business for $1.05 billion. The company’s net proceeds will be $950 million after costs. The insurance business was sold to American Family Insurance (a subsidiary of Madison), and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

Management has determined that the insurance business does not fit in with its strategic focus. Management is focusing its efforts on the core growth areas of Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Jim Cracchiolo, chairman and CEO of Ameriprise, stated in the company's news release:

This transaction is consistent with our strategy to grow our less capital-intensive businesses and is expected to reduce our risk profile and increase capital flexibility.

I can see why management decided to sell the insurance business, as wealth management and writing insurance policies are two separate businesses. Exiting the insurance business eliminates the risks associated with claims (especially from unexpected events such as extreme weather).

I suspect that another reason for divesting the insurance business is so that management can focus on continuing the company's margin expansion. While I think this will work in the short to medium term, over the longer term companies cannot keep increasing their margins - there’s always a practical limit to how much profit can be extracted from reverence. Basically, to keep margins expanding means that costs as a percentage of revenue must continue to fall year after year.

To further drive margin growth, Ameriprise is planning on entering the retail banking market. The company has gained approval from the Federal Reserve to convert its national trust bank into a federal savings bank.

The company’s current banking structure is that of a national trust bank which primarily provides fiduciary services such as personal trust and estate administration, retirement plan services, investment management and advisory activities.

Ameriprise’s new structure will be that of a federal savings bank which operates as a traditional retail bank providing savings accounts and loans. This is the type of bank that most people are familiar with.

The new retail bank will be launched shortly, with Ameriprise’s CEO stating in the company’s latest earnings call:

This is a long-term growth opportunity for Ameriprise and I feel good about the future contributions it will bring.

I think the idea behind this move is that Ameriprise can offer savings and loan services to its existing wealth management clients. I like this idea, as it complements management’s objectives for growth. When a new bank enters the banking market, it typically needs to spend heavily on marketing and advertising to build up a client base. However, Ameriprise already has a client base from its wealth management business. All the company needs to do is inform its existing clients of a new service. I think this move will lead to increased profits, as Ameriprise will largely avoid the traditional marketing and advertising costs.

Ameriprise plans to repurchase another $2.5 billion worth of shares. This is on top of the current $2.5 billion authorization where the company had repurchased around $2.0 billion so far. This means that there’s around $3.0 billion in total for share repurchases which it plans to complete by the first quarter of 2021.

The company currently has 133.9 million shares outstanding. With $3.0 billion, an additional 20 million shares would be repurchased (with the current stock price of $150). This is quite significant, as the shares outstanding would be further reduced by 15% to around 114 million shares. Of course, some of the capital used for the share repurchase comes from the proceeds of the Auto and Home Insurance sale. While Ameriprise does lose the revenue from the insurance business, in the end I think shareholders will be more than happy with the reduction in shares.

Stock Valuation

Ameriprise has a history of earnings growth, with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 19.8% per year over the last decade and the forecast growth rate is 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 0.9 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 8.4x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Ameriprise is slightly undervalued with a stock price of $150. Its fair value would be around $175.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Ameriprise chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Ameriprise has broadly traded its way higher and peaked early in 2018. The stock then pulled back, while the stock market continued to rally. The stock market then pulled back later in 2018 and Ameriprise pulled back again. The stock market rallied this year and Ameriprise rallied along with it.

Ameriprise has rallied 50% so far this year, but could rally some more in the short term. The stock rallied 65% during 2017, and when this rally is added to the $100 low from this year's rally, gives a short-term target of $165.

Over the longer term, I think that Ameriprise would continue higher as long as its margins continue to expand. It’s the margin expansion that has been driving the company's strong earnings growth rather than revenue (which has been fairly subdued lately).

Conclusion

Ameriprise has managed to increase its margins significantly over the last decade, and to further drive margin growth, the company has ventured into the retail banking sector to provide its existing wealth management clients savings and loan services.

It has sold its Auto and Home Insurance business and will receive $950 million after costs. Management felt that the insurance business was not a good fit for the company’s growth plans.

The company has authorised another $2.5 billion share repurchase. This is on top of an existing $2.5 billion share repurchase authority, which still has $0.5 billion remaining. The share repurchase will be completed by the first quarter of 2021 and will reduce the shares outstanding by 15%.

Ameriprise pays a 2.8% dividends, and the stock is reasonably cheap with a 2020 P/E multiple of 8.4x. The company’s revenue growth is slow, but its margins have expanded considerably. I think the stock would suit value-conscious investors looking for income rather than growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.