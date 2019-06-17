Where Upwork Must Improve

To achieve this, Upwork must make substantial changes to its business model to retain its role in the relationships it creates.

Despite growth challenges and a diversifying competitive environment, we believe the company is undervalued, and will outperform in the next five years.

Since its IPO last October, Upwork (UPWK) has rollercoastered between highs of $24 a share and lows of $14. It now stands near the latter figure, due largely to tepid sales guidance for the year. The fear seems to be that Upwork’s sales growth is not sufficient to warrant high multiples, and since it has had nearly 20 years to reach profitability and perfect its business model, it should be valued as a mature company.

The reader should consider that Upwork has operated basically since its industry’s inception, and that entails a rough growth and learning curve in the early years. When considering Upwork’s leadership in an industry that will only grow in relevance and appears resilient to a tougher economy, the stock is currently cheap. This article will explain the strengths and weaknesses in Upwork's business model, and where it must improve to meet our "outperform" prediction.

The Business

Upwork is a marketplace for freelance workers and hirers, henceforth referred to as freelancers and clients, respectively. Clients post jobs, then search, hire and pay their chosen freelancer through the site. The jobs posted vary in budget, nature and duration. Upon hiring, both parties are bound to execution and payment through the site, which is how Upwork makes most of its money. Naturally, jobs that can be completed remotely with few headaches jive better with the platform.

Upwork does well at connecting skilled individuals with people in need of those skills. The company lends significant lip service to the intellectual property that facilitates this. Upwork boasts extensive search algorithms, and a trove of relevant data acquired through a decade in business. These assets mainly come into play for the hirer, who has access to a ranked list of the candidates deemed best for the posted project. Upwork’s greatest assets, however, may be its Job Feed and its role as guarantor in the marketplace.

Powerful algorithms are great, but like other labor markets, the initial contact is often made by the candidate, rather than the job poster. Many freelancers rely on finding leads through a Facebook-style feed of job postings, which are updated in real time and can be filtered by the freelancer’s preferences. The more quickly one answers these postings with a well-developed proposal and cover letter, the more likely he or she is to score an “interview”, ideally followed by a hire.

Once the relationship has begun, the hirer typically must put some fraction of the total project budget in escrow. The projects are funded as they go along, based on the percentage completed or hours logged (Upwork also offers a proprietary time tracking software).

The fact that Upwork takes such an active role in payment guarantees, time tracking, and dispute resolution helps both parties to avoid the major issues that plague the digital marketplace. Similar to how companies like Ebay (EBAY) and Amazon (AMZN) made baby boomers feel more comfortable “buying crap online”, Upwork puts wary clients at ease with its role as potential arbiter and escrow guarantor. Similarly, profiles and reviews for freelancers and clients strengthen confidence in smooth experience.

Security, oversight, and guarantees for both parties are essential to the health of a digital marketplace, and Upwork does these things well.

Where Upwork Struggles

Upwork adds value as a digital classified, virtual hiring manager, payment guarantor, and arbiter. It performs these functions well, and up to this point, its business model is strong. Upwork’s greatest challenges, which are connected, are its high fees and eventual irrelevance.

Upwork charges a hefty fee system, paid by freelancers: First $500 earned with a client: 20%$500-10,000: 10%$10,000 and above: 5%

Take a look at Upwork’s S1 and the first figures you’ll see, showcased in a large graphic, are its Gross Service Volume (GSV) and user figures:

“In the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, our platform enabled $1.56 billion of GSV across 2.0 million projects between approximately 375,000 freelancers and 475,000 clients.”

Breaking these numbers down, we can infer that, during those 12 months, the average project budget was roughly $780. That means that much of this GSV was exposed to the 20% rate, a hefty fee for freelancers. It also means that, in all likelihood, clients are quick take their freelancers off-platform.

Keeping it In House

A major weakness in Upwork’s business model, and likely the reason for steep initial fees, is that of retention. After a certain period, which could be days or months depending on the relationship, a client and freelancer will develop a rapport. A history of successful projects will engender a trust in one another’s professionalism and competence.

When this happens, Upwork becomes an expensive third wheel in their relationship. Digital payment platforms, wire transfers or even a mailed check are more attractive payment options than Upwork’s 5-10% fees for a long-term relationship. Upwork’s algorithms, time tracking, and escrow guarantees are of little value once two parties find and trust one another. If Upwork is primarily dependent on new relationships for revenue, there is a low ceiling on the growth that it can achieve. We see this in its 16% YoY sales growth in Q1. In this spirit, Upwork has begun to rework its business model to strengthen revenue.

Upwork: A Work in Progress

Upwork has been busy in the last year with subtle adjustments to the fees that it charges and the services it provides. Changes to fees include: • Charging freelancers up to $0.90 per job application on the platform• Raising the price of premium accounts for freelancers• Raising Transaction Fees for clients to 3%

Regarding the fees for job applications, a major issue is the number of freelancers in developing countries. As the chart below shows, while most clients are American, many of the freelancers on the platform reside in low-income countries such as India and the Philippines. These freelancers charge lower rates (often below US minimum wage), and a $1 application fee per job eats into a sizable portion of their earnings.

This may be an intentional move by Upwork to target a more premium talent market, as contracts with larger budgets naturally yield more earnings for the company, and improve the company’s image by offering competitive wages. Regardless of whether this move is the right one, it will change the nature of the marketplace, resulting in fewer applications per job posting and likely lower participation from the developing world.

In addition to changing its fee structure, Upwork is investing in its Managed Services Business. Currently comprising about 10% of its sales, this constitutes a more hands-on HR suite for clients, including handling the hiring, payroll paperwork, and management elements of the project. This has been slow to take off, and is not likely to address the core "third wheel" problem for most of its users.

Where to Pivot

Upwork has done a solid job keeping and growing its core client base. Core Clients, a metric similar to same-store sales and defined by clients who spent more than $5,000 and used the platform in the last 12 months, grew roughly 20% YoY. While a growing figure, core clients still comprise less than 20% of the overall client base. Where Upwork must improve is the retention of clients who use the platform merely as a cheap talent search.

My suggestion is to shift some revenue sourcing from the freelancer (who currently generates two thirds of company revenue) to the client. This can be done through a basic subscription fee for all clients following a trial period, and a reduction of the tiered fee system applied to freelancers. This move would more accurately charge for the value that Upwork adds (talent search, marketplace, guarantor), while reducing the incentive to leave the platform when Upwork becomes less useful to the relationship.

Competitive Environment

Upwork’s business model works. The company is at the avant-garde of an industry with enormous market potential and proven growth. Other companies are entering the fray (see Fiverr’s IPO on Thursday).

Tech giants Facebook (FB) and Google(GOOG) have natural advantages in a sector of this kind. Veterans in the matchmaking game, and with superior access to user data, they may offer a better platform, or buy out an existing competitor. For now, Upwork leads the pack, in terms of gross services volume, in what will be an enormous market in the years to come.

Stay Relevant to Stay Ahead

Upwork is the leading marketplace in the digital gig economy. This is a great position to be in. New competitors are entering the fray, and Upwork must ensure that gross services volume and sales sustain robust growth. I would argue that this should take precedence over near-term profits. If Upwork can capture market share and user loyalty in this industry's nascence, it could greatly outperform the market in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.