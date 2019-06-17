Changing My Mind On Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

In addition, I must admit that the company has tremendous potential. There must be a reason why so many sell side analysts like the name.

Although some of the troublesome trends are still in place, there are some bright spots among the most recent sets of financial statements.

Since I published my bearish piece on Tabula Rasa, the shares are down ~47%. The company has since published two sets of financial statements, so it's worth another look.

Since the publication of my bearish piece on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., (TRHC) the shares are down about 47%. While this is obviously gratifying, the fact is that risk increases as the market moves “in your favor.” Since I last published on this name, the company has submitted a few more financial statements, so I thought I’d check in on the stock. The fact is that the risk rises for every dollar decline, and at some point this business, no matter how flawed, will trade for a price that represents good value. For those who can’t stand the suspense, I’ll come right to the point: I’m moving from outright bearish on this name to neutral. I’ll outline the reasons for my change of heart somewhat more fully below.

In sum, there are some financial bright spots, the company is growing quickly and the TAM is large, the sell side community likes the name, and given that the industry is consolidating, Tabula Rasa may itself be an acquisition target.

Financial Update

Since my last article on the company, Tabula Rasa published two financial statements, and the disconnect between revenue and net income remains distressingly consistent with my prior analysis. In particular, while revenue grew 52% in 2018, net income was absolutely crushed. In addition, management continued to dilute shareholders, with the share count increasing 323,920 shares in 2018, and an additional 1.29 million in the first three months of 2019 alone!

That said, the first three months of 2019 represented some significant financial improvement relative to the same period in 2018. In particular, loss from operations improved by ~20% and the EPS loss declined by 44%.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Investing is obviously about more than simply looking at cash flow history. We must also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, as this entire enterprise is about trying to spot disconnects between the price of a stock and the worth of the business. For that reason, I must review the stock as a thing distinct from the company.

What I find interesting is the fact that although the shares have declined by about 46%, they remain as expensive on a price to free cash flow basis as they were when I first wrote about the company. All else held constant, this would be sufficient reason to remain short here. The problem is that there’s some sign of a financial turnaround. Given that the market is a forecasting mechanism, there is some risk that it will forecast a very rosy future for this business, and thus drive the shares higher. This enhances the risk to a short thesis.

Source: Gurufocus

Risks to the Short Thesis

As the share price continues to drop, the risk to the short thesis mounts. For instance, just as Tabula Rasa acquired Prescribe Wellness for $150 million, as the industry consolidates, Tabula Rasa itself may be a target for some of the larger players in this space like Microsoft, Oracle, Amdocs and the like.

Also, as the populations of North America and Western Europe continue to age, the need for Tabula Rasa’s services will grow. The following slide from the company’s latest investor deck is telling in my view.

Source: Tabula Rasa investor presentation, June 2019

Finally, we can’t discount the fact that the sell side analyst community seems to like this company. As of June, 2019, for instance, 8 of the 12 analysts who cover this company have a “buy” rating on it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In markets that are generally buoyant, being short a particular company is a risky proposition. One must be willing to react quickly to the most insignificant sign of company health. In this case, I think there’s much for a short to be nervous about. Financial performance remains troubled, but is showing signs of improvement. In addition, the company serves a very important market, and may itself be an acquisition target. All of this adds up a possible spike in price from these levels. Though I’ll remain on the sidelines, I think shares have been sufficiently “beaten up” that they now represent compelling value. Thus, I’m switching from short to neutral on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc..

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: About to close this position.