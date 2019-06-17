How Should Investors View The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger?

Still, the two stocks appear overvalued, and neither warrants a buy recommendation at current prices.

The announced merger of equals of Raytheon and United Technologies will create one of the largest companies in the aerospace and defense sector.

By Nate Parsh

On Sunday June 9, United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) announced that they had entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. With a combined market capitalization of $155 billion, this is the largest merger in the industrial space this year and one of the largest of all time in the aerospace and defense sector.

Both United Technologies and Raytheon have long histories of raising their dividends. Raytheon is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend growth, while United Technologies is a recent addition to the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 57 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

But after prolonged rallies, United Technologies and Raytheon have elevated valuations and their dividend yields have fallen to multi-year lows. The merger of these two companies will provide strategic benefits, but neither stock appears to be a buy today.

Company Backgrounds

Raytheon Company was founded in 1922. In the nearly 100 years since, the company has grown to become the fifth largest military contractor in the world. Raytheon provides missiles, electronic, radar and communication systems to the U.S. and its allies. The company is composed of five reportable divisions: Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence Information & Services, Missile Systems, Space & Airborne systems and Forcepoint. The company has a market capitalization of $49 billion, with annual revenues in excess of $27 billion.

United Technologies is a commercial aerospace and defense company. On November 26, the company announced that it had completed its $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins. At the same time, United Technologies announced it was spinning off its Otis and Climate, Controls & Security businesses. Following these actions, the company will consist of two business segments: Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems. The company has a market capitalization of $106 billion and generates nearly $67 billion in yearly revenues.

Merger Details

The combined company will be named Raytheon Technologies Corporation and will exclude United Technologies’ upcoming spinoffs of Otis and Carrier. The merger of Raytheon and United Technologies is expected to take place following these previously announced spinoffs in the first half of 2020.

Under the merger agreement, legacy Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company. Investors holding shares of United Technologies will own approximately 57% of the combined company while legacy Raytheon shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company.

The two companies are projected to generate $74 billion in sales in 2019 and will capture more than $1 billion in gross annual run-rate cost synergies by year four post-close. The new company also expects to return $18 bill to $20 billon of capital to shareholders within the first three years following the transaction’s close. The combined company will have net debt of $26 billion, with the legacy United Technologies business contributing approximately $24 billion.

Following the merger, Raytheon Technologies Corporation will be one of the top companies in the aerospace and defense sector.

Source: Merger of Equals Presentation, slide 7.

Based on combined sales, the merger will make the new company the third largest in the aerospace and defense sector. This merger will also make the new company the second largest provider of defense products, trailing only Lockheed Martin (LMT), and the third largest provider of commercial aerospace products, behind Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Total sales will also be fairly diversified, with slightly less than half of sales coming from international markets. Defense sales will contribute slightly more than half of total sales.

The new combined company will have the following business units:

Space & Airborne Systems (legacy Raytheon businesses)

Integrated Defense & Missile Systems (legacy Raytheon businesses)

Collins Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

The main question that shareholders of either company will have is “is this merger good or bad for my stock”? Stock-for-stock transactions are notoriously difficult to analyze, but some back-of-the-envelope math can help us understand whether this transaction’s price makes sense for both parties.

First, let’s assume that both companies will roughly achieve their 2019 earnings guidance, which calls for the following:

Raytheon: $3.2 billion of net income

United Technologies: $6.8 billion of net income

Note: each company actually provides guidance for earnings-per-share, not net income, so these estimates were calculated by multiplying each company’s EPS guidance against its current or forecasted share count.

Adding these numbers together, the pro-forma Raytheon Technologies company should generate annualized net income around $10 billion. Given the 57/43 ownership spit described in yesterday’s press release, the net income attributable to each group of shareholders will be:

Legacy Raytheon shareholders: $4.3 billion

Legacy United Technologies shareholders: $5.7 billion

On this basis, it appears that Raytheon shareholders will be benefitting enormously from this transaction while legacy United Technologies’ shareholders will actually see the value of their shares decrease after accounting for the dilution associated with the transaction.

Some large activist investors have stated opposition to the proposed merger. Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management and Dan Loeb of Third Point due to the dilutive issuance of large amounts of United Technologies stock to complete the merger. Pershing Square owns 0.67% of United Technologies while Third Point owns 0.8%.

If this merger goes through it will be transformational for both the companies involved and the aerospace and defense sector as a whole, but does this mean either stock can be bought at current prices?

Expected Total Returns

From 2009 to 2018, Raytheon grew earnings-per-share at an annual rate of 7.6%. Much of this growth, however, occurred from 2017 to 2018 (earnings-per-share were up 46%). We see earnings-per-share growing at a rate of 6% annually through 2024, slightly below the long term average to help account for this anomaly.

Raytheon expects to earn $11.50 per share in 2019. Using the current share price of $172, the stock has a current price-to-earnings ratio of 15. This matches our target for the stock’s 2024 price-to-earnings ratio. Therefore, we don’t anticipate valuation being a factor in total returns over this period of time.

Raytheon has increased its dividend for the past 15 years. The company has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 5.1% over the past three years

By a CAGR of 7% over the past five years

By a CAGR of 10.6% over the past 10 years

Most recently, Raytheon increased its dividend by 8.7% for May 9th, 2019 payment. The company should payout $3.47 per share in dividends this year, which would equate to a payout ratio of just 30% of expected earnings-per-share for the year. The stock currently yields 2%, which is slightly above the 1.9% average yield for the S&P 500.

Total returns for Raytheon would consist of the following:

6% earnings-per-share growth.

2.0% dividend yield.

Combined, we expect shares of Raytheon to offer a total annual return of 8% over the next five years. We reserve buy recommendations for stocks that are projected to return at least 10% annually, so Raytheon receives a hold rating from Sure Dividend at this time.

United Technologies grew earnings-per-share by 6.3% per year over the last decade. Part of this growth can be explained due to a bottoming of earnings-per-share in 2019. We feel a 3% growth rate is more appropriate for the stock.

The company expects to earn $7.90 per share this year. Trading at $123 now, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. This is slightly above the stock’s long term average multiple of 15.3x earnings. If the stock reverts to this valuation by 2024, then valuation would be a 0.4% headwind to total annual returns over this time frame.

With 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, United Technologies is one of the newest Dividend Aristocrats. The company has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 2.2% over the past three years

By a CAGR of 3.5% over the past five years

By a CAGR of 6.2% over the past 10 years

United Technologies raised its dividend by 5% for the payment made on December 10th, 2018. The company is scheduled to pay out $2.94 per share in 2019. Using expected earnings-per-share for the year, the company has a dividend payout ratio of 37%. The stock offers a dividend yield of 2.4%

Total returns for United Technologies would be as follows:

3% earnings-per-share growth.

2.4% dividend yield.

0.4% multiple reversion.

We forecast that shares of United Technologies can offer a total annual return of 5% through 2024. Stocks with projected returns of 5% or below are assigned sell ratings. Due to the low projected returns, we feel that United Technologies is a sell at the current price.

Final Thoughts

The merger of Raytheon and United Technologies is going to shake up the aerospace and defense sector. The combined companies will become one of the largest in the industry and should be able to remove a sizeable amount of costs a few years after the merger is complete.

Both companies have also increased their dividends for long periods of time and offer yields that are at least slightly above that of the market index.

That being said, we feel that current shareholders of Raytheon are likely to benefit significantly more from the merger than those owning United Technologies. We also feel that neither company can be considered a buy right now based on our expectations for total returns over the next five years.

We maintain our holding rating on Raytheon and reaffirm our sell rating on United Technologies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.