DIA: Running On Empty

If nothing more than the possibility of reduced interest rates is keeping DIA valuations supported, further gains in the ETF are looking increasingly unlikely.

Since the second half of December 2018, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) has risen by 20.49%. After experiencing a major bout of volatility near the end of last year, the ETF has recovered sharply. But as we trade ever closer to record high valuations, investors must take note of the negatives which could limit further gains for DIA over the next three months. In fact, market outflow activity visible in the fund shows that investors are already running for the exits and it seems that nothing more than the prospect of lower interest rates is keeping DIA valuations supported. If this is actually the case, further gains in the ETF are looking increasingly unlikely as important stock components are vulnerable from a forward earnings viewpoint. Ultimately, this suggests that the market rally for DIA is “running on empty” and it might be time for investors to book gains on long positions.

Looking at the fund flow activity which has been directed to the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, we can see that some very troubling market trends have already taken shape. Over the last four weeks, the fund has been negatively influenced by trading outflows of -$1,368.4 million and this puts DIA near the lowest levels for its category. When assessing this timeframe, we can see that only the technology-focused PowerShares Nasdaq 100 Trust QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) has seen greater outflow activity. This bearish activity is heightened (from a trend perspective) but investor activity has actually been negative for a much more extended period of time.

Over the last half-year period (26 weeks), the fund has experienced outflows if -$1,993.1 million. This figure roughly matches the results from the previous full-year period (-$1,998.8 million), so it’s clear that market sentiment has shifted to extremes over the last 26 weeks. In each of these cases, flow activity has held near the bottom of the market’s category averages and there is nothing in these figures which suggests the negative sentiment has started to reverse.

Further negatives can be found in key stock holdings which guide the ETF. During the first-quarter market period, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) generated earnings of $3.16 per share (matching analyst expectations). Revenues were a bit shy on that front, at $22.92 billion (against expectations of $22.98 billion).

Of course, these results were not overly problematic on their own. However, the company also withdrew its prior forecasts for the 2019 full-year period, as the company continues to manage the operational and public relations aftermath of two deadly 737-Max aircraft crashes. Following the second crash, global regulators (including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) grounded Boeing’s 737-Max aircraft for a period of five months.

Boeing’s commercial airplane division is its largest business and quarterly deliveries dropped by nearly 20% on an annualized basis (from 184 aircraft to 149 aircraft). The company has updated its software for the 737-Max and completed a long series of test/production flights but its grounding is clearly having a negative influence on the outlook for BA stock. During the first-quarter period, Boeing’s commercial aircraft order backlog fell to $399 billion (roughly 5,600 total orders) from $412 billion (roughly 5,900 total orders) in the fourth-quarter period for 2018.

Management has also released comments indicating Boeing will temporarily halt share buybacks and revise its 2019 guidance figures to reflect the financial impact of the crashes. Weaker 737-Max airline deliveries led to a 10% decline in Boeing’s quarterly cash flow figure (at $2.8 billion), following the $3.1 billion in cash flow that was reported in Q1 2018. Boeing’s most recent shareholder presentation also highlighted increased production costs for the commercial airline business due to disruptions in the 737-Max line (an increase of roughly $1 billion). Obviously, this introduces a huge level of uncertainty for anyone with BA long positions and the ripple effects will fully extend into DIA positioning given its substantial share allocation within the fund (at 9.17%).

The negative combination of these factors should be concerning for investors with long exposure to the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. Since the final week of December 2018, the fund has produced gains of 20.49% but there is very little evidence to support or justify those price moves. After experiencing a major bout of volatility near the end of last year, it is true that the ETF has made a nice recovery. But now that we are back within close proximity to its record high valuation, investors must take note of the negatives which could limit further gains for DIA. Nothing more than the prospect of lower interest rates seems to be keeping DIA valuations supported, and market outflow figures show that investors have started running for the exits. Ultimately, this suggests that the bull rally for DIA is running on empty and it might be time for investors to book gains on long positions.

