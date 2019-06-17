It's Time To Move Out Of McCormick

Dividend investors should take this opportunity to lock in a capital gain and transition into more undervalued positions.

However, the stock's surge in price in 2019 has pushed it into overvalued territory.

Its dividend is super safe and well covered by the stock's fundamentals.

By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

A couple days ago, Howard Marks, the founder of Oaktree Capital, published a memo titled “RE: This time is different.” The sentiment that the market is getting overvalued is shared by many investors who now wonder if the bull market will have another leg up or not.

I tend to not make predictions about the macro, and focus on identifying the best places for dividend investors to invest their cash through all market conditions. But one thing sure is that after 10 years of stock market recovery, some stocks will start to show signs of overvaluation. Dividend investors will do well if they transitioned out of these stocks and into stocks which trade at lower multiples, and offer better dividend yields.

McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC) has a dividend yield of 1.45% and is trading at $156.78 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, MKC has a Dividend Strength Score of 81/100 and a Stock Strength score of 66/100.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors who own MKC should consider selling at least a portion of their position. The stock and the non-cyclical consumer goods sector are trending, but the stock has become overvalued. While it is a great dividend stock to buy above 2% dividend yield, investors should take the opportunity to cash in a sizable capital gain.

Source: mad-dividends.com

McCormick acts as a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. It serves its products to quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and packaged food processors.

In the article, I will first look at the company’s potential as a dividend-producing investment. I will consider dividend safety as well as the dividend’s potential to contribute significantly to total returns. Then I will consider the stock’s potential for capital appreciation, where I’ll explain why I believe MKC has become overvalued.

Dividend Strength

With a stock that yields as little as 1.45%, the dividend needs to be ultra safe. Why even take a punt on a stock which yields so little if it is at risk of being cut. It also needs to have potential for very high dividend growth, to make up for the low dividend yield. I’ll look at each of these aspects of the stock’s dividend strength.

Dividend Safety

To assess dividend safety, I will consider MKC’s payout ratios as well as interest coverage. The payout ratios indicate whether the dividend is justified by solid fundamentals, whereas the interest coverage gives me an indication of the potential volatility of those fundamentals in times of turmoil.

43% of McCormick's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 45% of dividend stocks.

MKC pays 30% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 42% of dividend stocks.

McCormick has a free cash flow payout ratio of 47%, a better ratio than 47% of dividend stocks.

McCormick's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

28/02/2015 29/02/2016 28/02/2017 28/02/2018 28/02/2019 Dividends $1.5100 $1.6300 $2.1500 $1.9300 $2.1300 Net Income $3.27 $3.29 $3.70 $6.16 $4.93 Payout Ratio 47% 50% 59% 32% 44% Cash From Operations $4.04 $4.45 $4.92 $5.64 $7.06 Payout Ratio 39% 39% 47% 35% 31% Free Cash Flow $2.65 $2.98 $3.20 $3.33 $4.53 Payout Ratio 57% 55% 67% 58% 47%

Source: mad-dividends.com

What is even more interesting to note is that the payout ratios have actually decreased over the course of the past 5 years. This is great for dividend safety, as it implies that the underlying business has been growing faster than the dividend.

MKC can pay its interest 6 times, which is better than 60% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered quite safe. Given the large gap between the dividend and the company’s cash flows and earnings, the company’s level of interest coverage doesn’t pose a threat to the dividend’s safety.

These ratios would suggest that MKC’s dividend is safe. The dividend is well covered by large, increasing amounts of free cash flow. There are virtually no scenarios where MKC’s dividend will be cut in upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

While MKC’s dividend is safe, at current prices I take issue with its potential to contribute significantly to total returns.

Source: mad-dividends.com

McCormick's dividend yield of 1.45% is better than 27% of dividend stocks. The stock has never yielded so little in the past 10 years. I tend to naturally shy away from stocks which have very low dividend yields, because they require loads of dividend growth. For a stock which yields below 2%, I’m looking at high double-digit dividend growth.

This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is in line with MKC’s 5-year CAGR of 9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While this level of growth is respectable and could have made MKC a good dividend candidate when it yielded more than 2%, it simply isn’t high enough to warrant a purchase at the current rate.

This has happened because the stock has soared in 2019, pushing the stock lower. But management could afford to increase the dividend aggressively. Over the previous 3 years McCormick has seen its revenues grow at an 8% CAGR and net income by a 16% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The company’s fundamentals and stock price have outpaced the growth in dividend, which has pushed MKC’s dividend to all-time lows. The stock has the potential to keep increasing its dividend in upcoming years. While it could afford high double-digit growth, I believe management will stick to its historical dividend growth rate of 10%.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives MKC a dividend strength score of 81/100. The dividend is safe, the firm has been growing revenues, net income and free cash flow faster than the dividend. But at a 1.45% yield, it will be tough for the dividend to contribute enough to a dividend investor's returns. With a yield above 2%, I’d have been very impressed with MKC. At current prices, however, I wouldn’t include it in a dividend portfolio.

Stock Strength

MKC, while a sound stock, can’t be included into my dividend portfolio at current prices, and I’d advise dividend investors to refrain from initiating a position.

But what should dividend investors who own the stock do?

I get a few comments on my articles saying “dividend investors aren’t traders,” “dividend investors buy & hold,” and other similar comments.

I’m not sure where that comes from, but my understanding is that dividend investors are individuals who want to maximize their dividend income by a certain date, in order to live off that dividend income in retirement.

To maximize your dividend income, you have to make decisions which maximize your income potential. Replacing a stock which yields 1.45% by a stock which yields 2.9%, for example, will immediately double your income. You won’t necessarily sacrifice any dividend growth in doing so either.

Obviously, you’d want to factor any capital gains into the equation before making a decision.

You’ll also want to factor in the stock's potential for capital appreciation before deciding whether or not to sell.

That’s where stock strength comes in. I will look at the four factors which have historically contributed the most to movements in stock prices: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. By doing so, you can get the odds on your side when investing.

Value

Valuation should be the most important factor when deciding whether to sell or not. If the stock is clearly overvalued, you’re running the risk of low future returns if you hold on to the stock.

MKC has a P/E of 31.80x

P/S of 3.88x

P/CFO of 22.19x

Dividend yield of 1.45%

Buyback yield of -0.68

Shareholder yield of 0.87%.

Based on these ratios, MKC is more undervalued than 41% of stocks, which is somewhat worrying. The company’s multiples are getting more and more stretched as the year goes by.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Looking at the P/E lines chart above, you can see that MKC is trading around its maximum P/E for the past 5 years. The last time the stock traded this high, in July 2016, the next 12 months saw the stock lose 10% of its value.

According to these metrics, it would seem that MKC’s surge in price has resulted in it becoming overvalued.

Value Score: 41/100

Momentum

One thing we all know is that overvalued companies can stay overvalued for a long time, even getting more expensive for a while. When a stock has the wind in its back, it can keep trading higher.

McCormick's price has increased by 12.73% these last 3 months, 2.53% these last 6 months and 49.07% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $156.78.

Source: mad-dividends.com

MKC has better momentum than 82% of stocks, and has dwarfed the S&P 500 during the past twelve months. This explains how the stock became overvalued. If history is any indication, MKC could continue to go higher in the next 12 months, but given the valuation, I’d be uncomfortable riding a full position just to see how high it can go. Furthermore, any increases in price will put it in uncharted territory in terms of P/E multiple for the past business cycle. The great momentum should keep the stock propped up for a while, but investors should tread softly.

Momentum score: 82/100

Financial Strength

When deciding whether to sell a stock, financial strength isn’t as important as momentum and value, but it has value when we consider that the stock market is getting more and more expensive. When a recession does arrive, the stocks with the best financial strength will fare the best, while others have to work overtime to reduce debt loads.

MKC' Debt/Equity ratio of 2.1 is better than 38% of stocks. McCormick's liabilities have decreased by 6% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 13.7% of MKC's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that McCormick has better financial strength than 73% of stocks. The gearing is under average, but nothing the company can’t handle. Liability coverage is above average, and the company has even decreased its total liabilities over the past year.

MKC has superior financial strength, which will make market participants to view it as a safe place to invest when things get tough.

Financial Strength Score: 73/100

Earnings Quality

Earnings quality is assessed to make sure no negative earnings surprises due to income statement manipulations happen over the course of the next few years.

McCormick’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -4.3% puts it ahead of 32% of stocks. 94.6% of MKC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 41% of stocks. Each dollar of MKC's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 48% of stocks. Based on these findings, MKC has higher earnings quality than 35% of stocks.

MKC’s asset base isn’t the most efficient, and the negative accruals and levels of depreciation won’t help the company’s earnings down the line. However, this weakness isn’t life threatening, just something investors should keep in mind.

Earnings Quality Score: 35/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 66/100, which implies that the company could continue to outperform the market for the next few quarters. However, the valuation is getting more and more stretched, and investors should be cautious about any future growth in price.

Conclusion

I’d advise dividend investors to start transitioning out of the position, if not all at once, gradually over the course of the next few months.

Liked this article? Hit the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive a notification the next time we publish on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.