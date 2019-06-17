Cloudera: Never Waste A Good Crisis

With the stock trading at less than 2.0x forward EV/Sales, value investors could find Cloudera (CLDR) a winning bet at current valuations. Irrespective of many short-term challenges, management is optimistic on a resumption in pipeline growth and expects to report long-term revenue growth exceeding 20%, led by operating cash flow margins of 15%.

The company operates in a niche segment - an open source, hybrid cloud-enabled data management, and analytics platform - that may well generate much interest in the market. As the dust settles on the short-term concerns, we think the stock could see a re-rating, buoyed by better operational performance. Though we do not expect a sharp recovery in the short term, the stock does hold much promise for long-term investors.

Cloudera - Present into the niche segment

Cloudera Inc. was incorporated in 2008 by a group of engineers from Google, Facebook, Oracle Corp., and Yahoo. The Palo Alto-based company provides a suite for data management, machine learning, and advanced analytics. In terms of revenue, Cloudera is the largest of a new generation of tech companies that offer data management solution on the cloud.

Subscription and Services are the two main operating segments of the company. Its product lineup includes:

Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub - executes clients various analytic functions in public and private clouds, and data centers

Cloudera Analytics - business intelligence and SQL (structured query language) analytics

Cloudera Operational DB - enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data

Cloudera Data Warehouse - a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics

Cloudera DataFlow - a data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data

Cloudera Data Science & Engineering - simplify and scale Big Data processing

Hortonworks Data Platform - Helps clients to securely store, process, and analyze data

Potential to scale up - Cloudera innovated the technology based on open source Hadoop file system, which helps customers in managing, operating, and securing their data and data architectures. The technology is being used to develop commercial software. These new data sources are likely to see significant growth in the years to come and thus provide a strong foundation to other areas of business applications leveraging this data.

CEO’s sudden exit shocked investors

Cloudera announced the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly, effective July 31. Reilly, who was Cloudera’s CEO since 2013, had a distinguished career. In the past, he joined high potential technology companies and put them on a strong growth path. These startups were subsequently acquired by large companies (Trigo Technologies acquired by IBM) or went public (ArcSight went public and was acquired by HP (HPQ)).

Under Reilly, Cloudera raised more than $1 billion in the capital and went public in 2017. He was also instrumental in completing the merger with its competitor Hortonworks in January this year.

Reilly’s sudden exit after completing the merger with Hortonworks was thus surprising. Furthermore, in earlier instances related to acquisitions of Trigo Technologies and ArcSight, Reilly stayed on for the transition process. Cloudera has denied any disagreement with Reilly.

In an SEC filing, Cloudera said, “Mr. Reilly’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.” Cloudera chairman Martin Cole will take over as the interim CEO of the company.

Disappointing quarterly earnings and guidance cut

Mixed Q1 earnings: Faced by several challenges, Cloudera announced a mixed set of numbers for Q1. The company reported $187.47 million in revenue and a net loss of $0.13 per share. The results beat consensus' expectations for a wider loss of $0.23 per share but underwhelmed revenue expectations of $188.5 million.

Guidance cut disappointed Wall Street: Though the results were mixed, what really worried investors was the cut in revenue guidance for the second quarter and full year. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $180-183 million for the second quarter and $745-765 million for the year, far short of the $203.3 million and $844.7 million, respectively, that analysts had expected. Reilly said that the guidance cut was due to the customers who are waiting for the next version of Cloudera’s cloud-based data management platform before upgrading. In a conference call, Reilly highlighted that the Hortonworks merger led to a period of uncertainty, which saw subsequently increased competition from cloud providers.

Stock at its Nadir but Finding Comfort at Current Valuations

The exit of a longtime CEO and that too without proper replacement came as a shocker to shareholders. Additionally, disappointing Q1 earnings and a guidance cut exacerbated the situation. The stock plunged more than 40% to an all-time low of $4.90.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charts)

Currently, Cloudera is trading at ~1.7x forward EV/Revenue, which is on the lower side relative to its peer group (~2.4x median). The lower multiple reflects near-term management challenges, execution risk, and product uncertainty. However, the stock is finding support at current valuations, and we think investor sentiment is starting to calm.

Time for bottom-fishing?

We think yes, if you are a value investor. Beyond FY 2021, we are optimistic on a resumption in Cloudera's pipeline growth and believe the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term revenue growth of over 20%, led by operating cash flow margins of 15%.

Additionally, the rollout of the new Cloudera Data Platform is key and should contribute substantially to the top line of the company in the medium term. Cloudera’s partnership with IBM is another area that has the potential to boost its business. Both have partnered to offer the enterprise-grade Hadoop distribution system and an entire ecosystem of integrated products and services. Cloudera can leverage IBM’s significant reach to widen its customer base. Given IBM’s increasing focus on open source (it recently acquired open source cloud software company Red Hat for $34 billion), this partnership should grow further, to the advantage of Cloudera.

Conclusion

The CEO’s sudden exit, a substantial slowdown in bookings throughout merger integration, product pipeline uncertainty, increasing competition from the public cloud, and a spike in churn rates (dollar churn rate spiked to 16% from less than 10% historically) have substantially affected Cloudera. Though we do acknowledge the headwinds could be here to stay for a couple of more quarters, we think further clarity on a new CEO, stronger adoption of new business, stabilizing churn rates, and the entry of a strategic investor could drive a sharp re-rating of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.