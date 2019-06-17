U.S. Industrial Production Up, Rest Of The World Subdued; The Risk Is Still To The Downside

The risk to economic growth is on the downside, not the imminence of a boom.

Other countries are showing shrinkage, or a slowing of growth, in the same number.

Industry Is A Small Part Of A Modern Economy

One of the reasons we look at, obsess over even, industrial production is simply a historical hangover. It used to be true that manufacturing - add mining and energy and we've industry - was as much as half of the economy. Thus the health of manufacturing and industry was a good bellwether of how the economy as a whole was doing.

That's really not true in the advanced economies today. Manufacturing is in the 10% to 13% range for most, with a few standouts like Germany and Switzerland at 25%. It's services which are the vast bulk of a rich country economy. It's even definitional, if we saw an economy that was still 50% manufacturing we'd conclude that it was still poor.

However, manufacturing is the most variable, volatile, part of the economy still. Therefore, we can still look at this sector of rump importance and use it - maybe - to divine what's going to happen in general. It doesn't have the importance usually given to it, it's important only as an augury.

So, what's happening to manufacturing becomes a signal to us as investors of what's likely to happen. And even if we're not doing so a significant part of the market is, making it important as a signal anyway. A collapse would mean lower interest rates, something we would want to be prepared for by changing our investment stance.

U.S. Industrial Production Is Up

The industrial production numbers come from the Federal Reserve:

Industrial production rose 0.4 percent in May after falling 0.4 percent in April. The indexes for manufacturing and mining gained 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, in May; the index for utilities climbed 2.1 percent. At 109.6 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 2.0 percent higher in May than it was a year earlier.

Part of this is simply that warmer weather earlier in the Spring had reduced energy production below the seasonal average and has now rebounded. From Moody's Analytics:

(US Industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

It's that April dip which is explained by that unseasonal weather.

After auto manufacturing - difficult to read given the varied trade threats to the integrated system across the US, Canada and Mexico that currently exist - and energy, there's little change:

Production in nonauto manufacturing was unchanged. The segment’s production is 0.3% higher on a year-ago basis. Business equipment production, which carries important implications for productivity growth, increased 0.2% and was 3% higher relative to May 2018. Nonetheless, the productivity growth trend continues to disappoint in manufacturing.

We are seeing US growth but there's no particular excitement to it.

Industrial Production In China And Elsewhere

Elsewhere we're seeing rather slower growth in industrial production. For example, China:

China's industrial production growth slowed to 5% y/y in May, down from the 5.4% gain in April and the weakest reading since 2002. The slowdown was driven by a decline in automotive manufacturing, as well as weak production in the textile industry. Mining production was also soft. Overall, the result in May comes as little surprise given the decline in new export orders. With the export-manufacturing industry likely to continue facing low demand in the near term, the outlook for industrial production is not bright.

That slowdown in export-related industry isn't all that surprising given recent political actions. But China's now, in a way it hasn't been for centuries, a significant part of the global economy. We've not had a real recession there since it became such either.

India's doing better but still:

India's industrial production growth surprised on the upside at 3.4% y/y in April, following 0.4% in March. Improvement was seen across the major industries, with mining, manufacturing and electricity production all recording accelerations in annual terms in April.

Indian manufacturing is hardly an export powerhouse, meaning that this isn't a bellwether of global economic conditions. Even while India's a lot of people domestic demand there isn't a particular influence upon the global economy as a whole either.

Eurozone Manufacturing

The other of the important triumvirate is the eurozone, after China and the US. Between the three they make up that vast, vast, majority of the global economy. And the news there is not good:

Euro zone industrial production fell by 0.5% m/m in April, compounding March’s 0.4% slide and February’s broad stagnation. Across sectors, the main drags came from a 1% m/m drop in intermediate goods production, a 1.7% m/m drop in durable consumer goods production, and a 1.7% m/m drop in capital goods production. Energy production increased 1% m/m, however, after temperatures fell into more normal patterns following March’s unseasonably warm weather and nondurable consumer goods production held relatively steady, posting a 0.2% uptick. In y/y terms, euro zone industrial production fell 0.4% with all categories contracting except for nondurable consumer goods, which rose 1.7% y/y.

Falling on both a monthly and annual basis really isn't a good look.

Again, of course, industry is only a small part of the eurozone economy, it's only an indicator to the wider scene, not a determinant of it, as up at the top there.

(Eurozone industrial output from Trading Economics)

Our Investor Lesson

What we're not seeing here is an industrial led boom, that's for sure. The United States is doing relatively well, China slowing down and the eurozone seems to, in common with much other information, have ground to a near halt as far as economic growth is concerned.

But we're also not seeing signs of actual recession. Don't forget that manufacturing, industrial output, is always more volatile than the economy as a whole. So we'd need to see significant negative numbers in this subsector before we'd be able to conclude that economies as a whole were in recession.

So, we're not booming so that central banks will raise interest rates to cool matters. We're also not sinking, as yet, requiring significant effort to avert another full-blown recession. Thus we'd expect central bank actions to be as they have been, no significant changes in interest rates with perhaps a slight slant to the next move being more likely to be down, or to a more expansive monetary policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.