American Tower On An Upward Tear

Image Source: American Tower Corporation – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a REIT that focuses on leasing out communication sites to major telecommunication companies. Last year, 88% of American Tower’s U.S. property segment’s revenue was derived from AT&T Inc (T), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), and Sprint Corporation (S). That division was responsible for roughly half of its company-wide sales. As of this writing, American Tower yields 1.8% and we are optimistic on its payout growth trajectory due to the REIT’s decent dividend coverage when factoring in its ability to keep tapping capital markets for funds.

With operations in multiple continents, American Tower seeks to capitalize on the global trend of rising data consumption, providing for a longer growth runway. American Tower had almost 171,000 communications sites at the end of 2018, however, we caution that only a sliver of those towers are on company-owned land.

Image Shown: A look at American Tower’s international and domestic footprint. Image Source: American Tower – IR Presentation

This REIT has posted tremendous AFFO, adjusted funds from operations, growth over the past decade. From 2008 to 2018, American Tower grew its AFFO attributable to common stockholders from $1.81 per share to $7.20 per share. On May 22, American Tower announced a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. Keeping American Tower’s AFFO per share flat at 2018 levels, that implies a payout ratio of 51% on an annualized basis. However, American Tower is forecasting that its consolidated AFFO and revenue will fall by over 3% and 1% on an annual basis, respectively, in 2019 due to weakness at its Indian operations. Management mentioned that industry consolidation in the carrier space (Indian Carrier Consolidation-Driven Churn, or ICCC) would act as a significant headwind this year. As American Tower has a large payout buffer, that likely won’t stop its dividend growth story.

Free Cash Flow is Always Welcome

As you can see in the graph below, American Tower posted great free cash flow growth from 2016 to 2018. Its business model is capex-light, meaning its capital expenditure requirements to maintain operational readiness (and thus reoccurring revenue streams) is relatively low compared to its net operating cash flow generation. This allows for material free cash flow generation, and we are defining free cash flow here as net operating cash flow less ‘payments for purchase of property and equipment and construction activities,’ but we aren’t factoring in ‘payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired,’ which averaged ~$1.8 billion from 2016 to 2018.

Image Shown: American Tower posted steady net operating cash flow growth from 2016 to 2018, enabling material free cash flow growth during this period as capital expenditures were kept relatively contained. Image Source: Data is from American Tower’s 2018 Annual Report, graph was made by the author

REITs that are free cash flow positive tend to be very popular with investors. Last year, American Tower spent $1.3 billion on its common dividend payments which was fully covered by free cash flow. However, American Tower’s large net debt position needs to be taken into account. While we are very optimistic on American Tower’s ability to keep growing its dividend in the future, payout increases needed to be balanced against the need to retain access to capital markets at attractive rates.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, American Tower’s total debt load stood at $21.2 billion (defined as ‘current portion of long-term obligations’ plus ‘long-term obligations’) while its cash & cash equivalents on hand stood at $1.0 billion (we aren’t including restricted cash here), giving the REIT a net debt position of $20.2 billion. We caution that American Tower has a lot of long-term liabilities on the books and that during times when credit is tight, the REIT may have significant troubles attempting to roll this burden over via new debt issuance. Using management’s non-GAAP annualized adjusted EBITDA figure for the first quarter (a little under $4.5 billion), American Tower’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at just over 4.5x at the end of March 2019. We would like to note that (from our 2-page Dividend Report);

American Tower's massive debt load results in a poor unadjusted dividend coverage. It doesn't mean management won't continue growing the payout, however, as access to capital markets continues to provide support… The attractive characteristics of scalable tower operations (operating leverage), long-term contracts, built-in escalators, high operating margins, and low customer churn make for a very, very nice business model at American Tower.

Another Big Purchase

On May 30, American Tower announced it was acquiring Eaton Towers Holding Limited for $1.85 billion when including net debt that would be taken on. Eaton Towers operates 5,500 communication sites that are spread across five African markets, and the deal is expected to close by the end of this year. American Tower expects these properties will generate $260 million in revenue and $165 million in gross profits during their first full year as part of the REIT’s portfolio. This is a bet on rising data consumption in Africa over the coming decades as the vast majority of the continent’s 1+ billion strong population will slowly, unevenly, but eventually enter the “global middle class,” meaning average household incomes rise to levels that can enable the purchase of smartphones and other internet-able goods consumers in other regions take for granted. Eaton Towers’ communication sites cater towards 4G mobile data technology.

Management expects the transaction will be “immediately accretive to consolidated AFFO per share” and Moody’s Corporation (MCO) published a report on May 31 titled ‘American Tower’s African Acquisition Is Credit Positive On Growth Prospects.’ For reference, Moody’s upgraded American Tower’s credit rating outlook from negative to stable in 2016, reaffirming the REIT’s investment grade Baa3 credit rating. On June 10, American Tower announced it was raising $2.3 billion through an unsecured debt offering at relatively attractive rates, indicating the REIT can continue to rely on capital markets to fund its growth story. Here’s a key excerpt from its 2018 Annual Report;

In 2018, we launched operations in Kenya through our acquisition of communications sites from Telkom Kenya Limited, acquired urban telecommunications assets, including fiber assets in Brazil, and added approximately 20,000 communications sites to our portfolio in India through two acquisitions. As of December 31, 2018, our communications real estate portfolio of 170,686 communications sites included 40,757 communications sites in the U.S., 75,872 communications sites in Asia, 16,665 communications sites in Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) and 37,392 communications sites in Latin America, as well as urban telecommunications assets in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa.

Readers should keep in mind American Tower's international growth story entails taking on additional foreign currency risks. During its latest earnings report, management noted that the REIT's forecast included a harsher than expected forex headwind for 2019 than previously expected.

We don’t expect American Tower’s dividend growth story will cease in the medium-term due to its hefty net debt load, even with the additional debt about to be taken on due to the REIT’s acquisitive nature. It appears credit markets may receive a jolt from a potential rate cut from the US FED. Lower interest rates would be a huge win for American Tower, and that prospect may be behind the massive rally in AMT shares year-to-date. Here’s why we view the wireless telecom services industry as a good space to operate in from an investment standpoint (from our 16-page Stock Report);

Most firms in the wireless telecom services industry lease antenna space on communication sites/towers to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, and tenants in other industries. Tenant leases are typically long-term, non-cancellable, have high renewal rates (98%+) and include attractive built-in annual rent escalations. Tower operators enjoy consistent demand for their sites, have high operating leverage (incremental costs to add new tenants are minimal), and require little capital expenditures to maintain their communication sites. We like the structure of the group.

Concluding Thoughts

American Tower offers investors an intriguing growth story, one that could be derailed by management’s aggressively acquisitive nature which is why its leverage ratios and credit ratings need to be closely monitored. Its yield is low but note that is due to the stellar performance of AMT shares in terms of capital appreciation and is not reflective on weak underlying performance on a fundamental basis (i.e. low-yield due to weak cash flow generation). Shares of AMT trade well above the top end of our fair value range, which is derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis of American Towers, so we are staying away from the name but we appreciate its growth story.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.



AT&T is included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio.