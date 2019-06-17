SBA Communications Is Trading At A Premium Valuation

Investment Thesis

SBA Communications (SBAC) delivered solid Q1 2019 with top-line growth in high single-digit and low double-digit bottom line growth. We like its business model as it has price escalators built in its contract with low churn rates. In addition, its business is highly scalable as it can rent out its cell towers to multiple tenants. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium already. We think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

SBA Communications delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with revenue growth rate of 7.2% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 10.3%. Similarly, its adjusted funds from operations grew by 10.9% year over year. Its AFFO per share increased significantly to 14.6% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 Press Release

What we like about SBA Communications and its business

Its revenue is highly scalable

Unlike other real estate properties where there can be only one tenant per site, SBA Communications’ tower infrastructure is highly scalable. The company’s towers can host multiple tenants without incurring much incremental costs. Although its revenue can easily be scaled higher by hosting more tenants, it may take several years for its newly built tower to attract more tenants.

Price escalations in its contract with high retention rate

SBA Communications’ tower rental business has a very high renewal rate on its contracts. Its domestic churn rate in Q1 2019 was only 1.3%. Therefore, its business is stable with predictable revenues. In addition, its current leasing contract also contains price escalations that are typically in the range of 3-4% per year. This means its revenue is protected from inflation.

Favorable industry trend

According to Ericsson’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook, North America’s average mobile data traffic is expected to grow from 3.2 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 19 Exabytes per month in 2024. This is a growth rate of nearly 6 times. In Latin America where SBAC Communications also has high exposure, demand for mobile data is expected to grow from 1.6 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 9.5 Exabytes per month in 2024. In order for telecommunication carriers to meet this demand, they will either upgrade network equipment on existing towers or add more tower locations. Therefore, we think SBA Communications will continue to enjoy stable and solid revenue growth in the next few years.

Source: Ericsson’s 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook

However, we are concerned about the following

5G and small cells may reduce the demand for SBA Communications’ tower business

5G will bring lots of opportunities and it will require 3x to 4x more small cell sites than traditional 4G cell sites. This is because the frequency that 5G will utilize is higher frequency spectrum that has weaker penetration capabilities than lower frequency bands that 4G uses. Therefore, more small cells are needed. These small cells are not the same as legacy towers. They can be installed on street light poles, utility poles, and many other locations. Therefore, the importance of having macro towers will likely reduce in the 5G era. SBA Communications may not be able to enjoy the same investment returns it is enjoying in the 5G era.

Source: RF Page Website

Major customers represent a large chunk of its revenue

Majority of SBA Communications’ domestic revenues are from its four largest customers. As can be seen from the table below, 91% of its revenue in Q1 2019 came from AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) and Verizon (VZ).

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

This is also true in its international revenue. As can be seen from the table, its three largest customers represented nearly 72% of its total international revenue in Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

We do not like its customers mix as any mergers and acquisitions may result in elimination of overlap tower sites. This will negatively impact SBA Communications' business.

Elevated debt

SBA Communications’ leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio) of 7.0x is elevated. Its interest coverage ratio was 3.6x in Q1 2019. Therefore, a significant change in the credit markets can make it difficult to refinance its debts.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Premium Valuation

SBA Communications currently trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 31.1x. This is much higher than its 5-year average of 25.3x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is also much higher than its peers Crown Castle’s (CCI) 24.6x and American Tower’s (AMAT) 25.6x. Therefore, we believe its shares are overvalued.

Data by YCharts

No dividend, but share buybacks

SBA Communications does not pay any dividend to its shareholders. Instead, the company has been returning cash back to its shareholders through share buybacks. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has spent $854.5 million and $795.6 million in share buybacks in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Given its current share price, we do not see share buybacks as the best option to allocate its capital. The good news for dividend investors is that the company may soon start paying dividends. In fact, management indicated that 2021 may be the year that it will start paying dividends to its shareholders.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Investor Takeaway

SBA Communications’ mission-critical tower infrastructure is important in the communications industry. We like its business model and the future growth despite some concerns about diminishing importance in the 5G era. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium already. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

