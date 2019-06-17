This Monster (Beverage) Has Lost Its Fangs

Thesis

Monster Beverage (MNST) is not a hard business to understand. The company, along with Red Bull, has an essential duopoly on the energy drink market. In the past two decades, sales for the sugary beverages have exploded in popularity.

Source: QZ.com

Likewise so have shares of Monster Beverage.

Data by YCharts

Monster Beverage comes from humble beginnings. The company was founded as Hansen's Natural in the 1930s selling fruit juices in the Southern California region. It began selling sodas in the 1970s and "Unleashed the Beast" in 2002. In the time since, Hansen's Natural has underwent a name change to Monster Beverage, and has seen revenues explode from 50 million in 2003 to 3.8 billion in 2018. Monster Beverage could have been one of few microcap gambles that made a long term investor very rich.

Monster Beverage has one of the most polarizing images of any brand. The company has sponsored a variety of action sports such as Supercross, BMX, skateboarding, snowboarding, even the Nascar Cup Series. Monster wants its brand associated with high octane action, and have certainly executed on this vision.

Source: Motosport.com

Monster has undoubtedly positioned itself as a top brand. The company does have two issues to consider.

Data by YCharts

The first is the trend away from unhealthy diets. Companies such as Coca-Cola (KO) and McDonald's (MCD) have seen peak revenue and are in decline. Despite the millennial generation being the butt of many jokes, Sanford Health calls millennials the "wellness generation." Millennials are more concerned with well being than previous generations. A company like Monster Beverage is on the wrong side of this trend. Monster Energy drinks are far from what anyone would consider to be healthy.

Monster and Red Bull faced much scrutiny and public outcry over the labeling of their products as "dietary supplements" as opposed to beverages. This changed in 2013, and since the public outcry has wained and sales of Monster have continued to climb. This shows how little the impact of bringing the attention to some issue truly is. At the end of the day, we know drinks like Monster are unhealthy. That is not going to stop people from cracking open a cold Monster on a hot summer day.

Monster has also been hit several times by competitive fears. This includes issues with Coca-Cola who owns a portion of the business. The companies are close to settling the dispute. The stock was even briefly hit by news of a private label energy drink entering the market from Amazon (AMZN). The idea that either are a threat to Monster is ludicrous and barely worth mentioning.

Even fears of millennial turning away from energy drinks are not valid in my opinion, Monster has carved out a niche. It does perhaps bring about an incremental higher risk than other companies considered consumer defensives. Even so, I expect Monster to continue to increase sales.

Monster has also launched a new beverage called Reign that has reportedly taken about 3.2% market share. The company has also considered introducing alcoholic beverages, somewhat of a Four Loko competitor. While Monster has a history of success and innovation it is all more than priced into Monster's scary valuation.

Valuation

I have mentioned the phenomenon of "deserved premiums" in several other articles, Monster is no different. Monster's classification as a consumer defensive appears to make investors think the business' valuation should somehow defy its future cash flows. P/E ratios are irrelevant for companies experiencing high growth. If a company is expected to be able to generate significantly higher cash flows in the future than it is today, expect a higher p/e ratio. Monster's p/e ratio is high, and there's little to support a huge expansion of future cash flows.

I think there are two strategies for constructing portfolios built for the long term. The first is how I personally invest, the GARP strategy, finding undervalued growth stocks. The second, is dividend growth investing for income. Monster doesn't make sense for either of these strategies, growth is slow and the company doesn't pay a dividend. A dividend may make the company a bit more intriguing to those that follow a dividend based strategy.

Data by YCharts

The company trades around 30x forward earnings and TTM free cash flow. It's not hard to model what the company's future cash flows are worth because the business is so consistent. Revenue has grown by about 10% per year, I expect that to continue into the future. I also modeled operating margin expansion by about 100 basis points per year for the next 5 years. This is due to the strength of the brand creating less need to increase spending. I expect the tax rate to hold steady at around 25%. In addition I used a low 5% discount due the company's defensive nature and strong balance sheet. As usual, I used a terminal multiple of 15x after 5 years as the company should return to market neutral valuation. This result in a fair value of 23.2 billion or about $43 per share, 30% downside.

Even if Reign continues to grow in popularity or the company finds success in producing alcoholic beverages, all of the upside is priced in.

Conclusion

With Monster a stone's throw from its $66 52-week high, I do not see any catalysts that will drive the stock significantly higher. The only reason that the stock trades as high as it does is for the notion of "deserved premium." Preparing for economic downturn by flooding into defensive stocks seems silly to me. Investors should always consider having cash at hand to take advantage of buying stocks at cheaper prices. Hiding out in a stock like Monster Beverage is taking on unnecessary risk. A company like Apple (AAPL) grew right through the Great Recession despite its stock price being cut in half. Investors should never try to base investments on sentiment. Apple shareholders would have still been handsomely rewarded over the long term had they held on instead of jumping ship to defensive names.

Monster Beverage is overvalued and could remain overvalued for some time because of the notion of deserved premium. Success from new innovations could move Monster into the fairly valued territory. Monster is a quality company that has a strong brand, there is nothing wrong with the business. There's just no compelling reason to bite on Monster at this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.