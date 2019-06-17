United Technologies: Buying Carrier And Otis At A Discount

The Carrier and Otis value can be captured with a long UTX / short RTN trade, but it is subject to the risk of the merger not being completed.

Introduction

With the announcement of the merger between United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN), we now have a basis for calculating the implied market value of Carrier and Otis, the two commercial businesses that will be spun off from UTX just prior to the merger. Based on a conservative 2019 earnings forecast for Carrier and Otis, this implied market value appears low by as much as 44% compared to comparable HVAC and elevator manufacturing companies.

United Technologies previously announced its intent to spin off its two commercial businesses, HVAC company Carrier and elevator-maker Otis. Subsequently on 6/9/2019, UTX announced its agreement to merge the remaining aerospace divisions, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems, with Raytheon in an all-stock transaction. Raytheon shareholders will get 2.3348 UTX shares for each current RTN share. The combined aerospace and defense company will be known as Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Carrier and Otis will each begin trading as separate shares at that time, somewhere in the first half of 2020.

Much has been written here about the prospects for the combined Raytheon Technologies and I will not add much analysis on that in this article. I will instead compare the implied value of Carrier and Otis to their closest competitors to make the case for a merger arbitrage play. You could simply buy UTX if you want exposure to the new aerospace company as well as Carrier and Otis. Alternatively, you could buy 2.3348 shares of UTX and short 1 share of RTN such that you end up with only Carrier and Otis shares after all the deals are done. Of course, there are risks involved, including the merger not closing as planned. With a 44% return opportunity on the spinoff companies, you are compensated for these risks.

Calculating the Implied Market Price for Carrier and Otis

In order to judge Carrier and Otis against comparable companies, we first need to find the implied market price. This is based on the fixed exchange rate of 1 new RTX share per post-spinoff UTX share, and 2.3348 new RTX shares per current RTN share. With this relationship and the current market prices of UTX and RTN, we get the equation:

Carrier & Otis Implied Price = (UTX share price) – (RTN share price) / 2.3348

On the last trading day before the merger was announced (6/7/2019) UTX closed at $132.15 and RTN closed at $185.91/share. This implies a market price for Carrier and Otis of

$132.15 – (185.91/2.3348) = $52.52/current UTX share

In the week since the merger announcement, the market has battered both UTX and RTN, causing the implied Carrier and Otis market price to decrease:

6/14/2019 closing prices: UTX $125.30, RTN $177.36

6/14/2019 implied Carrier and Otis price: $125.30 – (177.36/2.3348) = $49.34/ UTX share

As long as the merger goes through, you could effectively buy Carrier and Otis today by owning UTX and shorting 1/2.3348 shares of RTN for every UTX share owned. When the UTX-RTN merger closes, you would be left with just Carrier and Otis shares. Based on my valuation of Carrier and Otis, today’s price is a bargain compared to where the market values their competitors.

Estimating Future Performance of Carrier and Otis

As a first step, we have to estimate what Carrier and Otis will earn as independent companies. To do so, we can start with UTX’s actuals from 2018 and guidance for 2019. These are found in UTX’s year-end 2018 earnings call slides. I am using the adjusted (non-GAAP) P&L on slide 25 for 2018. Management guidance for 2019 is provided as a bridge chart:

Source: UTX 4Q 2018 Earnings Call

In my table below, the numbers in the Management Guidance column come from the above chart and are converted from $/share into total dollars using the 2018 share count of 810.1 million shares.

You will notice that I have added an overview to management’s guidance in the next column. While UTX actually guided up 2019 corporate EPS during its 1Q earnings call, it appears to be due to outperformance at the aerospace businesses offsetting some headwinds at Otis and Carrier. Management did not give individual segment guidance in the 1Q call, but going off the 1Q actuals, I revised down Carrier’s projected operating income by 7% and Otis’s by 5%, in line with their actual decrease in operating income from 1Q 2018. This will make my valuation more conservative. Further, I added $300 million of corporate operating expense (64% higher than 2018), reflecting increased administrative costs at all three companies post-spinoff. Combining management’s guide and my overview produces the following UTX full-company forecast for 2019:

I then produced a pro-forma 2019 forecast for each of the three spin-off companies to get a net income estimate for each. Costs below the Operating Income line were allocated to each of the three companies in proportion to their share of Operating Income.

Comparable Company Analysis

I used the closest possible pure-play HVAC and elevator companies as comparables for Carrier and Otis. Fortunately, there are at least two companies for each that are publicly traded and not heavily engaged in other businesses. For Carrier, I used Japanese company Daikin (OTCPK:DKILF) and US company Lennox (LII). Other well-known HVAC brands such as Trane and York are parts of larger companies (JCI) and (IR). For Otis, there are two European pure-play elevator companies also very close in size. These are Finland’s KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF) and Switzerland’s Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF). ThyssenKrupp’s elevator business is small compared to the overall company.

As you can see from the table below, the comparable companies carry a low amount of net debt compared to what Carrier and Otis are expected to have post-spinoff. For this reason, I focus on developing a comparable EV/EBITDA ratio, then subtracting Otis' and Carrier’s expected net debt to get a fair market equity market cap and P/E.

The comparable EV/EBITDA ratios for Carrier and Otis are each cap-weighted using the two comparables.

My estimated net debt for Otis and Carrier comes from taking UTX’s current net debt value and subtracting the $24 million UTX expects to contribute to the UTX-RTN merger. The remaining debt is split between Carrier and Otis based on their relative amounts of operating income.

Now that we have comparable EV/EBITDA multiples and net debt estimates for each company, we can estimate a fair market value and P/E for each company:

This analysis produces a combined value for Carrier and Otis of $71.25 per current UTX share. This exceeds the latest implied market price of $49.34 by $21.91, or 44%!

Sense Checking the Results

Buying Carrier and Otis at a $21.91 per share discount to their value seems too good to be true, so it’s worth asking what this analysis might have missed. Recall that I actually revised down earnings estimates for Carrier and Otis compared to management projections, adding some conservatism to the analysis. Also, it is understandable that there may be some trepidation about future results given the late point in the economic cycle. However, all the comparable companies would be subject to the same macro environment, if not worse. You would expect any coming downturn to be priced into their shares as well, impacting the multiples, yet you still see them trading at rich P/Es more representative of a booming economy.

It’s certainly possible that there may be additional spinoff costs not included in this analysis, or UTX’s debt may be divided differently than assumed here. We will have to wait for UTX to issue the spin-off/merger prospectus to be sure. There should be enough margin of safety in the valuation to cover those issues, and UTX price may rise ahead of that time as more analysts dig into the details.

Finally, it may just be a matter of framing. Adding $21.91 to UTX’s current $125.30 share price gets you to $147.21, making UTX about 15% undervalued. That’s still a wide discount but not uncommon to see shortly after the announcement of a merger that is not closing for another year. Applying this whole discount to Carrier and Otis is a different way to look at it, but is realistic considering anyone can isolate Carrier and Otis from the aerospace businesses by owning UTX and shorting RTN. You do take on the risk of the merger not closing, but there really is little overlap between the aerospace businesses of UTX and Raytheon. One never knows with regulators, but there appears to be little basis for blocking the merger. I would expect much of the $21.91 discount to narrow as the market gets more comfortable that the deal will close. In any case, the Carrier and Otis spinoff was already put in motion before the UTX-Raytheon merger was announced. If you just own UTX, instead of also shorting Raytheon, the value of Carrier and Otis should still come out after the spinoff. This would be the lower-risk play for those worried about the merger.

Conclusion

The market’s apparent distaste for the UTX-Raytheon merger has battered UTX shares since the announcement. As a result, the implied value of the Carrier and Otis businesses, to be spun off prior to the merger, has fallen to as much as a 44% discount vs. comparable companies. For arbitrage players willing to take the risk of the merger being completed, buying UTX and shorting RTN is the play. Otherwise, owning UTX here is a safer option with 15% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.