V.F. Corporation: Slowing Growth And An Over-Reliance On China Are A Bad Combination

The slow-down in Vans' growth is concerning, especially in EMEA, and the company is too reliant on China.

There is no substitute in the retail business for strong brands. Few industries are more competitive than retail clothing, and having strong brands that provide a company pricing power is critical.

Few companies have stronger brands than V.F. Corp. (VFC). VFC acquired Vans just less than 2 decades ago, and the company acquired Timberland about 10 years ago. VFC is a well-managed company that has done an excellent job of growing existing brands and making successful acquisitions and the company's core brand, The North Face, is another brand that management has successfully built out over the years.

Still, VFC has grown dramatically over the last 20 years and the company is now a nearly $33-billion corporation. VFC's market cap has more than tripled in the last 15 years, and the stock currently trades at a premium valuation of just over 23x next year's earnings estimates.

I think VFC is over-valued at the current price because I don't think the company's current growth rate is sustainable and the company is relying too heavily on Vans for top-line growth.

Looking at VFC's results over the last year, there are a number of warning signs.

First, Vans grew at 14% last year, the North Face brand grew at only 8%, and Timberland barely grew at all, with growth of this brand coming in at 1%. Management called Vans' recently slowing growth a "soft landing," but demand for Vans shoes in China slowed significantly as the brand grew the slowest it has grown in six quarters. Vans is the only major brand VFC controls that is growing by double-digits, and Vans' slowing growth and the company's disappointing guidance for next year on this brand show the slowdown is not temporary.

VFC saw 10% growth in international earnings last year, but the only major market where the company saw double-digit earnings growth was China. Sales growth in China was 25%. Sales in Europe rose at 5-6% clip, and growth in the Americas outside of the US rose in the high single-digits. China is VFC's most important international market by far, and there is strong evidence that the world's second-largest economy is slowing down. China saw historically slow growth rates in the last quarter of last year, and consumers in China have seen household debt levels rise from 5% to 50% over the last decade. The tariffs have impacted VFC as well.

The other big concern is unsustainable growth in direct to consumer sales, specifically, digital or online sales. VFC recently saw year-over-year growth of 14% in direct to consumer sales powered by 25% growth in digital sales, but sustaining a 25% growth rate in digital sales will be very difficult. Management forecast direct to consumer sales growth in the low double-digits for next year, against suggesting recent digital sales growth is unsustainable. Digital sales growth and the spin-off of the company's lower margin jeans businesses have increased margins to over 50%, but as digital sales slow, margin expansion should become more difficult.

VFC currently trades at over 23x average estimates for next year's likely earnings, 2.64x sales, and the company's market cap is approximately $33 billion. VFC trades around its 5-year average valuation-wise, despite strong signs of slowing growth. The market is also pricing in a consistent double-digit growth rate for a large company that is in one of the most competitive industries in the world, the retail clothing market. If growth of top-line brands like Vans slows even moderately, the company will struggle to grow at more than a low double-digit rate per year and the multiple the stock trades at should contract.

VFC's market cap has more than tripled in the last 20 years, primarily because of successful acquisitions the company has made, but management doesn't appear to be making any big acquisition in the near term and growth of even the company's most impressive brands is slowing. VFC is also now heavily leveraged to China for top-line growth, and there are strong signs that the Chinese economy will likely continue to slow. VFC is not a small company anymore, and the company's heavy leverage to China and over-reliance on the growth of Vans suggest this retailer's best days may be in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.