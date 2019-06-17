Issuing Mini-BOTs Will Not Save Italy

Italy’s majority party, the League, has repeatedly toyed with the idea of issuing a new security alongside with the euro: the so-called mini-BOTs.

It’s no mystery that behind the idea of abandoning the euro to regain control of a national currency is the Italian majority party, the League, which governs the country through a coalition and is run by Matteo Salvini.

Several members of the party are famous theorists of such option.

Whether this is a mere slogan or a precise political will is hard to know. Nevertheless, these kind of arguments are toxic for investors, given the great amount of uncertainty they usually imply. In fact, Italian spreads surged straight after the birth of the present government, and it is now much higher than those of countries like Portugal, Spain or Cyprus. We are not so distant from Greece indeed.

Italian banks' valuations obviously reflect the underline political risk. So, even if bank stocks are arguably trading at a significative discount against their European peers now, the relative cheapness has a legitimate reason. Same story for the Italian real estate market, which will probably remain weak for long given the unfavourable premises.

It's fascinating how Italian politicians have not been considering that risk for more than one year now and kept on talking loudly or hinting quietly that Italy could abandon the EU one day or another.

Unfortunately, leaving the euro area abruptly is not a viable possibility. There are several technical obstacles, as well as enormous economic risks. Moreover, as the recent Brexit developments have taught us that leaving the euro area would also mean ending all treaties with the EU, only to start an exhausting negotiation to sign new ones.

Therefore, it would be much better to issue a new currency, which could have its own parallel course with the euro and could be exchanged.

This would avoid the initial deadly fallout that the announcement of leaving the European currency would inevitably cause. Imagine if the Italian government said at the end of the week:

“Starting from Monday, Italy will leave the euro area.”

The general population’s natural reaction would almost certainly be to withdraw all their euros from their bank accounts, fearing an arbitrary conversion of their funds into a new currency of doubtful value. A bank run is not something Italy can handle well. A similar event happened in Greece four years ago, when Syriza, the leftist ruling party (still currently in power), organized a popular vote to confirm or reject the agreement they had reached with IMF, ECB and European Commission (commonly known as Troika) to refinance their debt. Regardless of the referendum’s outcome, the country’s ATMs closed within a few days, and at that point, the Greek government was at the mercy of the ECB.

It’s a classic game theory case: if there is a considerable risk that my bread is stolen overnight, I will do my best to change the place where I store it! Naturally, in this case, people would think their own pockets are much safer than the banks.

What about issuing a parallel currency?

This sounds like a much better option. After all, you don’t have to walk away from the EU. It’s the EU that eventually has to oust you, and that would not be an easy process. To be fair, the ECB Chairman Mario Draghi already publicly rejected the idea of issuing the so-called mini-BOTs when he stated:

They are either money - and then they're illegal - or they're debt, and then that stock goes up.

To be honest, mini-BOTs shouldn't be considered new debt (even if they have the potential to create new debt, as I will soon argue). Yet, it's true that this name is misleading. BOTs (Buoni Ordinari del Tesoro), in fact, are short-term bonds issued by the Italian Treasury Department. Mini-BOTs would be substantially different from a bond, as they would not have any yield and would not be sold through public auctions as it usually happens with bonds. On the contrary, they would be issued and used by the Italian government to pay some of the Italian Republic’s cash obligations. According to their face value, people would be allowed to pay their taxes for the same amount.

Even if the ECB holds a big chunk of Italian debt (the sale of which could pose a serious threat to Italy's economic stability), the truth is that the EU tends to make decisions with the consensus of a large majority of its members. Not everyone would blame a country which tries to find ways to stay afloat, faced with social and economic problems. It could be a complex (and long) process.

So, in this case, the question is: can it work? Unfortunately, no, for various reasons.

Firstly, if a problematic country (let’s say Italy) issues a new currency and, for example, uses it to pay out pensions to retirees, Italian citizens could interpret that as the first step towards abandoning the euro area and would run to the ATMs anyway. Then, we are back to square one. After all, Greece’s bank run didn’t occur after a formal request to leave the euro area. Nevertheless, people were afraid that things could worsen and decided to withdraw their cash.

But even if we avoided a bank run, how would the situation evolve? A new currency would be priced by the market. In the case of an Italian currency, it’s safe to assume the price would fall against the main currencies (euro included). Even if mini-BOTs were somehow pegged to the euro, since people would be able pay Italian taxes with them (as their proposers suggest), they would be subjected to devaluation like any other currency. With euros, in fact, you can pay taxes in all of the euro area, not just in Italy. Most importantly, people don’t work just to pay taxes. They can accept a part of tax credit as income, but when this tax credit is high enough, they will refuse more doses of it.

The more those mini-BOTs depreciate, the more the Italian balance will worsen. As the notes are tax credit for an amount corresponding to the notes’ face value, Italians will pay one euro of taxation with definitely less than one euro.

And that is not all. The outcome I am depicting is not (or would not be) that awful, after all. Soon, the new money would drastically limit the circulation of the euro in Italy, according to the well-known Gresham’s law, and the Italian government would finally regain control of its national currency without exiting the euro area (or staying in a sort of limbo made of bad international relationships and soft sanctions). In time, even chances of a bank run would become more manageable, as the euro cash was progressively replaced by the new currency cash in Italy’s bank accounts. It may look like a good compromise, after all.

This narrative has a problem though - as big of a problem as the Italian public debt. In fact, that debt, which is one of the highest in the world, is entirely denominated in euros. It would become a full-fledged foreign debt. No country in the world has a foreign debt bigger than its GDP (except, maybe, some third-world countries). The Italian foreign debt would have to be defaulted - there would be no other viable option.

Italian banks are the main owners of that debt, and the majority of their assets would suddenly become bad loans. Then, the new Italian currency, as a combined result of all these negatives, would keep on depreciating, the inflation in Italy would rise and the Italian Central Bank would be forced (suddenly and greatly) to raise their interest rates, creating all the premises for a monetary crisis similar to the ones often witnessed in South America.

Bottom Line

The Italian government is oddly trying to plant the idea of issuing a brand new security (the so-called mini-BOTs) to pay back some of its current liabilities. It is hard to guess if this is a real project or a way to negotiate more financial flexibility with the European Commission.

I bet it’s a political tactic, whose main goals are to shut down the current Italian government, which is not delivering positive results, and seek new elections. At that point, these mini-BOTs could represent another psychedelic slogan for the next electoral campaign.

Anyway, I tried to join the dots and found that the outcome of an eventual introduction of this kind of monetary tool would work very poorly for Italy, even in the remote case that it was accepted by the rest of the European countries. My personal opinion is that regulators set up the euro in such a way that it made it practically impossible to abandon the area, at least for weaker countries like Italy, unless they got a formal permission by the EU, of course.

Italy would be better off considering a different strategy and looking at Spain, Portugal, or even Greece’s approach in regard to its economic policy.

Meanwhile, investors should avoid betting on Italian economy at this stage. Banks are particularly exposed to the country's political risks, as they own a large amount of Italian debt. I believe there is much more undisclosed value in Greek banks at the moment, just to say.

Also, the Italian public debt, which doesn't discount yet a completely adverse scenario, should be bypassed, as well as the country's main equity index (EWI), which is largely exposed to risky asset classes.

Italian exporters, on the contrary, offer a pretty good risk/reward perspective, especially the ones carrying little or no debt.

