American Electric Power: Conservative Income Play

The company’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 54-month test period by 16.12%, which is good and you get income along the way.

American Electric Power (AEP), is one of the largest providers of electric service, including generation, transmission, and distribution in the United States, and is a buy for the total return investor and income investor. The management of AEP is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and adding to its existing facilities. American Electric Power is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Electric Power has a good chart going up and to the right on a bumpy upslope for the five years, with some consolidation in 2015.

I use a set of guidelines that I have codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

American Electric Power passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are presented below.

American Electric Power does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 14 years of increasing dividends and a 3.0% yield. American Electric Power is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is high, at 78%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding to their generating capacity and distribution, with some remaining for increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. AEP easily passes this guideline. AEP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $44 billion. American Electric Power 2019 projected cash flow at $4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth. I also require the growth going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6.0% misses my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for American Electric Power can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AEP passes this guideline, since the total return is 60.91%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.79%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,800 today. This makes AEP a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AEP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars, or Hold, with a target price of $82, passing the guideline. The price is presently 2% above the target. AEP is above the target price at present and has a moderate P/E of 20, making it a bit expensive at this entry point. If you are an investor who wants a solid, above-average, increasing dividend, taking a small position in AEP might be worth the nibble. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good long term, and the above-average yield and increasing dividend make AEP a good business to own for income long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes AEP interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for energy increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend income investor.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Electric Power over-performed against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good total return of 60.91% makes American Electric Power a good investment for the total return investor and does have a steadily increasing income for the income investor. AEP has an above-average dividend yield of 3.0% and has had increases for 14 years in a row, making it a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in October 2019 to $0.71/Qtr. from $0.67/Qtr., or a 6% increase.

The Dow's 54-month total return baseline is 44.79%

Company Name 54-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage American Electric Power +60.91% +16.12% 3.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25, 2019, American Electric Power reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.08 at $1.19 and compared to last year at $0.96. Total revenue was lower a little at $4.06 billion less than a year ago by 0.28% year over year and missed estimated revenue by $165 million. This was a mixed report, with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line just missing, and earnings having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2019 and is expected to be $0.96 compared to last year at $1.07.

The graphic below shows a summary of the second quarter of 2018 earnings.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

Business Overview

American Electric Power is one of the largest electricity generation, transmission and distribution companies in the United States.

As per this except from Reuters:

American Electric Power is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries.



The Company's segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.



The service areas of the Company's public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.



The public utility subsidiaries of AEP provide electric service, consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution, on an integrated basis to retail customers.

Overall, American Electric Power is a conservative income business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for electrical energy. The recent good earnings growth provides AEP the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings with the improving United States economy.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, it raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even boost the United States' growth going forward, with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States' GDP projection for 2019, which it said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait-and-see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, it did not raise rates and kept them the same. In early June, the Fed chairman hinted of a possible rate reduction.

In the April 25, 2019 AEP earnings release, Brian Tierney (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President) said:

The company is off to an excellent start for 2019. We are pleased to report solid earnings of $1.16 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.19 per share operating, which compares to $0.92 a share GAAP and $0.96 per share operating for the first quarter of 2018. The positive drivers have fully realized outcomes from a multitude of rate cases from 2017 to 2019, increased transmission margins from invested capital, and lower O&M, mostly timing in this case. The company continues to excel, and our employees continue to deliver on the execution of our strategy of being the premium regulated utility. Overall, this was a great quarter for the company.



Our acquisition of the Sempra renewables portfolio is now finalized, and we are moving forward with our renewables build-out according to plan. We have extended employment offers which have been accepted by many of the members of the previous Sempra team, and we welcome them to the AEP family. We are excited about the acquisition of the existing operational projects, the additional developmental projects, and the Safe Harbor equipment that can provide additional value.



In addition to that effort, we have significant opportunities for renewables in our regulated businesses. PSO and Swepco issued an RFP for up to 2,200 megawatts of wind generation. We have completed the bid process and received many quality responses. We are in the process of negotiating terms with the preferred bidders and plan to file with the state commissions in July requesting approvals to proceed. This should allow time for approvals in 2020 and for commercial operations of the projects by the end of 2021. As a reminder, these projects are consistent with our integrated resource plans, and they are currently not included in our capital and funding plans.



We will move forward with opportunities in the renewable space and continue to optimize our O&M spend. Our performance in the first quarter and the stability of our regulated business model gives us the confidence to re-affirm our operating earnings guidance range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

The graphic below provides a summary of the guidance for the rest of the year.

(Source: Earnings call slides)

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the AEP business with increases in earnings driven by the economy.

Takeaways

American Electric Power is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a good choice for the total return investor. It will be watched for inclusion in The Good Business Portfolio when I need more conservative income companies in the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income, AEP may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high-flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.4% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit, since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash flow-positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expectations of $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a sizeable number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second-quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 6 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June, which would be great.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a Hold forever; it is now a Strong Buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance - the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

