1 Of These Energy Stocks Is More Likely To Cut Its Dividend

We think TORC has a higher chance of cutting its dividend than Vermilion because of the way it prioritizes its cash flow allocation.

Vermilion Energy (VET, TSX:VET) and TORC Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF, TSX:TOG) are trading at multi-year lows and offer yields of 10.3% and 7.6%, respectively. Investors must be itching to know if the oil & gas producers will cut their dividends. Which is more likely to cut its dividend?

There are some things that management can't control, such as commodity prices, and there are some things that they can control, such as capital allocation (i.e., how much cash flow to allocate for reducing debt, sustaining the business, investing in growth projects, and paying dividends).

Looking at how the companies have handled their capital allocation in the past can give an idea of which oil & gas producer will more likely cut its dividend.

Vermilion

Vermilion's stock has maintained or increased its cash distribution or dividend every year since 2003.

Source: Vermilion's June presentation (pdf), Slide 17

Since 2003, VET's total payout ratio (which accounts for sustaining capital, growth capital, and dividend) has expanded to as high as 162%, but the company didn't once cut the dividend.

Source: Vermilion's June presentation, Slide 18

VET places a high priority on its dividend. If history is indicative of the future, then VET will try to maintain the dividend even when the operating environment is tough.

Notably, VET doesn't have the tendency to buy back stock like other energy companies, such as Suncor Energy (SU, TSX:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ, TSX:CNQ). Last year, the capital the company returned to shareholders was 100% dividends.

Source: Vermilion's June presentation, Slide 15

In fact, for more than 20 years, the company has been increasing the share count as the need arose.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Thankfully, despite the climbing number of outstanding shares, there hasn't been too much dilution in terms of funds from operations ("FFO"). Since 2010, VET's share count has increased by 77%, but its FFO per share increased by 60%. And then there's the free cash flow ("FCF") which is expected to be the strongest in nine years.

Source: Vermilion's June presentation, Slide 13

Vermilion will do fine with WTI oil price of US$60 per barrel. Unfortunately, WTI is just hovering above US$52 as of writing, which is barely covering its growth capital needs.

On the same slide (that's not shown below), VET also says, "dividend and sustaining capital covered at US$40 WTI and growth capital covered at ~US$50 WTI," which implies that if worse comes to worst, the company will first cut its growth capital, then its dividend.

Source: Vermilion's June presentation, Slide 19

Ultimately, it doesn't exactly matter what oil price VET gets today. What matters is the average oil price it'll actually get for the whole year. As shown in the graph below, so far this year, the WTI has ranged from about US$45-66. The company's FFO and FCF estimates were based on a WTI price of US$58.60.

Data by YCharts

TORC Oil & Gas

TORC is pretty clear about its cash flow priority in the pyramid below. The cash flow first goes into strengthening the balance sheet. Then, it's used for sustaining and growing the business. Simply put, the dividend is at the bottom of the priority list.

Source: TORC June 2019 presentation (pdf), Slide 4

When the operating environment gets tough, TORC has slashed its dividend in the past. So, it'll likely do it again - if the situation gets really bad.

Data by YCharts

TORC estimates that with WTI oil at US$50 per barrel, it'll have a total payout ratio of 97%. So, TORC's dividend may be in jeopardy should the WTI oil price falls below US$50 for an extended period.

Source: TORC June 2019 presentation, Slide 23

The total payout ratio covers for capital spending and the cash dividends it expects to pay out (and doesn't include the dividends it's paying out as shares for investors who choose to reinvest the dividends).

In Q1, there was a participation of 30% in the dividend reinvestment, of which 93% was from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB"), which has a 28% stake in the company and chooses to reinvest the dividends in full every month.

Notably, the CPPIB is a Canadian crown corporation that's responsible for investing for the Canadian Pension Plan of 20 million Canadians. It has a long-term investment mindset and considers investments for a minimum period of five years. It instills investor confidence that CPPIB has such a big stake in TORC.

Investor Takeaway

Vermilion appears to prioritize its dividend over its growth capital. As long as the WTI oil price doesn't fall significantly below US$40 for an extended period, VET should be able to maintain its dividend.

TORC appears to prioritize other things over its dividend. So, it's more likely to cut its dividend than Vermilion. If the WTI oil price falls below US$50 per barrel for an extended period, TORC may have to cut its dividend.

Notably, both companies have a hedging program that helps limit the downside risk of commodity prices for a portion of their production. These programs will somewhat help protect the dividend.

