Low Risk Portfolios For 2019 Updated

A June Model Portfolio is created and compared to the portfolio in the article "Low Risk Portfolios For 2019" and a portfolio optimized from the combined funds.

Top ranked Lipper Categories with top low risk funds are evaluated separated by Fidelity, Vanguard and "other" mutual funds and closed end funds and exchange traded funds.

Performance of portfolios with varying allocations to stocks are evaluated over the past 20 years.

Introduction

"Low Risk Portfolios For 2019" is the December 2018 article where I started building a system based upon Mutual Fund Observer, Portfolio Visualizer and Morningstar to identify low risk funds with high risk adjusted returns. I wanted to see how that portfolio has performed compared to those produced as I continue to refine the system. Chart #1 contains the December 2019 Low Risk Portfolio (black line) compared to the June Model Portfolio (blue line) and a third portfolio created by optimizing combined funds from the two portfolios. All three portfolios have performed well. The December Portfolio has started to decline more than the others due to a health care fund. All three have outperformed my baseline fund, the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX).

Chart #1: June Optimized Portfolio Performance

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Myth of More Stocks is Higher Return

Using data provided by Aswath Damodaran from the Stern School of Business at New York University, I estimate stocks have returned 9.5% since 1928 while bonds have returned 4.8%. My investment horizon is not 90 years, and I expect the market to behave more like the past 20 years as valuations are now at relatively high levels and the current bull market is one of the longest in modern history.

"Unexpected Returns: Understanding Secular Stock Market Cycles" written by Ed Easterling (2005) was a most timely book prior to the 2007 recession, about how the stock market grows in secular bull and bear markets that often last twenty or more years. The causes of the secular markets are valuations and inflation. This book was followed by "Probable Outcomes". From Crestmont Research, Chart #2 is Mr. Easterling's depiction of secular bull (green) and bear (red) markets. The market is currently in one of the longest running cyclical bull markets within a secular bear market.

Chart #2: Secular Stock Markets

Source: Crestmont Research

To illustrate, Chart #3 contains Vanguard's LifeStrategy Income (20% equity), Conservative Growth (40% equity), Moderate Growth (60% equity), and Growth (80% equity). The 80% equity portfolio did not return more than the 60% equity portfolio over the past 20 years because it lost more during downturns. Given that we are in one of the longest cyclical bull markets, over the next five years the 20% and 40% equity portfolios may outperform the higher equity portfolios during the next major correction.

Chart #3: Performance of Varying Stock Allocations

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

In the current investment environment, my preference lies between 30% and 40% equities. Chart #4 shows the draw downs of the LifeStrategy funds. It has taken five or more years for high equity funds to recover from each of the past two recessions.

Chart #4: Draw downs of Varying Stock Allocations

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

How the Millionaires Invest

The CNBC Millionaire Survey shows the current investment allocations of those with more than one million dollars in investable assets. Younger millionaires then to have more in real estate and alternative investments and less in bonds than older investors.

Table #1: How Millionaires Invest

Source: CNBC Millionaire Survey

Types of Investments

Generally speaking, investing in closed-end funds offers much higher income potential but can result in significant price volatility, lower total returns, less predictable dividend growth, and the potential for more surprises... A long investment time horizon, stomach for price fluctuations, and diversified retirement portfolio are best to possess before even beginning to learn about closed-end funds, which are generally more appropriate for relatively sophisticated and risk tolerant dividend investors. Simply Safe Dividends

Particularly noteworthy to me is that mutual funds have a much larger market share than ETFs. For those not wishing to buy individual stocks and bonds, low cost mutual funds and ETFs should make up the majority of most investors' portfolios. For the more active investors, there may be a place for some closed end funds to increase income.

Table #2: Fund Assets

Source: 2018 Investment Company Fact Book via Simply Safe Dividends

Closed End Fund Corner

Most small investors such as myself are not familiar with closed end funds. I began researching them last month. There are several books available on Amazon but they are about 40 years old. Faithful Steward Investing is a Seeking Alpha contributor who has Perpetual Income with Closed End Funds available as a 90 page E-Book for $19.99. I have also ordered a 30 page paperback book, "The Analyst's Guide to Closed-End Funds" published this year.

For this article, I used Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) to screen "Very Conservative" to "Moderate" Risk CEFs that are among the top performers. I further limited them based on draw down, yields, risk (Ulcer Index), risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio), and premiums to net asset value (NAV). I then pulled the final 5 funds into Portfolio Visualizer to create "Low Risk" and "high risk adjusted return" portfolios. In Table #3, I compare the metrics from MFO for five year time frames to capture the 2015-2016 time period of falling interest rates and the past 18 months which captures the shift to business cycle late stage investments. The key take away is that these funds have lower risk and higher risk adjusted returns and the performance of some are becoming more attractive in the current environment. The table is sorted from lowest risk (Ulcer Index) at the top to the lowest at the bottom. By comparison, the Ulcer Index for the S&P 500 is around 5 over the past 18 months.

Table #3: Risk and Performance of Closed End Funds

Symbol Lipper Category APR%/yr MAXDD% Ulcer Martin Yld 5Yrs 18Mos 5Yrs 18Mos 5Yrs 18Mos 5Yrs 18Mos JMM U.S. Mort 3.5 3.3 -3.4 -1.4 0.9 0.5 3.1 2.4 4.5 BKT U.S. Mort 2.5 3.6 -2.7 -2.1 1.0 1.2 1.8 1.4 6.2 NIM Muni Gen&Ins unl 3.4 4.5 -5.0 -1.2 1.3 0.5 2.0 5.0 3.0 NID Muni Gen&Ins Lvgd 5.6 6.8 -7.2 -1.5 1.7 0.6 2.8 8.7 3.6 PGZ Real Estate 8.8 13.0 -7.6 -3.4 2.2 1.3 3.7 8.4 6.2

Source: Mutual Fund Observer with Yield from Morningstar

Each of the funds uses 20% to 37% leverage except for NIM which has no leverage. Each is trading at a discount of 6 to 12% except for NIM which is trading at a discount of 3%.

I created an equal weight, maximum return at 7% volatility, and maximum Sharpe Ratio portfolios with the results shown below. The purpose is to show overall performance and is not intended to suggest doing so in practice.

Table #4: Hypothetical Closed End Fund Portfolios.

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

The trade off in the three portfolios is seen in the Efficient Frontier shown in Chart #5. If an investor is willing to take on more risk, allocations can be shifted from JMM to BKT and PGZ.

Chart #5: CEF Efficient Frontier Transition Map

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #6: Price % Change of Closed End Funds

Morningstar has a screen for closed end funds at this link. Reports can also be created at Morningstar containing discount/premiums, valuations, risk and performance.

The volatility of closed end funds stands out in Chart #7 when compared to the S&P 500 over the past 5 years with PGZ being the highest.

Chart #7: Draw Downs of Closed End Funds

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Mutual Fund Observer

I use Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) to rate and rank a thousand funds by Lipper Category using MFO ratings, MFO Great Owl Classification, risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio). I then rate and rank Lipper Categories using risk (Ulcer Index), risk adjusted return, Yields, and 3 and 10 month trends, among others. These are shown in Table #5.

Table #5: Top Rated Lipper Categories and Low Risk Funds

CATEGORY ETF CEF Vanguard Fidelity Other BOND 1) Global Income HOLD PDI FGBFX PRSNX 2) Short Invest Grade Debt FLRN FYBTX BBBMX 6) International Income VTABX FCDSX 7) Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt SLQD EFIPX SDMQX MUNICIPAL BOND 1) Muni High Yield Debt HYMB 2) Muni General & Insrd Debt NIM VWAHX FTABX WFCMX 3) Muni Interm Debt MUNI VWITX FLTMX BIAEX ALTERNATIVE 1) Alternative Credit Focus FPNIX 2) Absolute Return PHDG DRRIX 3) Alt. Managed Futures WTMF MIXED ASSET 1) Inc & Pref Stock TSI 2) Flexible Portfolio INKM FAYZX SIOAX 3) Mxd-Ast Target Consv AOK VWINX FASIX 4) Mxd-Ast Target Today VTINX FIKFX TRRIX US EQUITY 1) Multi-Cap Core LGLV VTCLX FFNOX AUEIX 2) Multi-Cap Growth QQQE FAOFX AMAGX 3) Large-Cap Value SYV FSDIX YAFFX 4) Equity Income QDEF VEIPX FEQIX FAMEX 5) Large-Cap Core SYE FLCEX PRDGX GLOBAL EQUITY 1) Global Large-Cap Growth MSFAX 2) Global Multi-Cap Core ACWV PXWEX 3) Global Equity Income LVL FGILX JGDIX 4) Global Large-Cap Value IOO TWEBX INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 1) Intern Multi-Cap Core IDLV TBGVX 2) European Region DBEU 3) Intern Equity Income PID SECTOR EQUITY 1) Utility FSUTX 2) Real Estate REM PGZ FSREX 4) Telecommunication FWRLX PRMTX 5) Financial Services KBWP FSVLX PRISX 6) Consumer Goods PSL

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

The highest rated fund is then identified for each Lipper Category as shown in Table #6. Funds in the "Very Aggressive" risk category are excluded.

Table #6: Metrics for Top Rated Funds

CATEGORY FUND Risk Ulcer Rating Martin Draw Down Yield BOND 1) Global Income HOLD 1 0.0 5 - 0.0 2.2 2) Short Invest Grade Debt BBBMX 1 0.0 5 - 0.0 2.8 6) International Income SEFIX 1 0.2 5 7.7 -0.4 3.9 7) Short-Intmdt Invest Grd MSTDX 1 0.0 5 12.4 -0.1 3.7 MUNICIPAL BOND 1) Muni High Yield Debt NVHIX 1 0.1 5 24.2 -0.4 3.8 2) Muni General & Insrd WFCMX 1 0.5 5 6.3 -1.0 3.5 3) Muni Interm Debt BIAEX 1 0.3 5 6.9 -0.7 3.3 ALTERNATIVE 1) Alternative Credit Focus FPNIX 1 0.0 5 - 0.0 3.3 2) Absolute Return PYTRX 1 0.5 5 2.9 -2.1 4.7 3) Alt. Managed Futures WTMF 2 1.1 5 0.4 -2.5 3.5 MIXED ASSET 1) Inc & Pref Stock TSI 1 0.2 5 15.9 -0.4 6.1 2) Flexible Portfolio SCLAX 1 0.7 4 0.8 -1.7 0.5 3) Mxd-Ast Target Consv VWINX 2 1.9 5 1.6 -3.5 3.1 4) Mxd-Ast Target Today JRFOX 1 0.6 5 1.5 -1.2 2.6 US EQUITY 1) Multi-Cap Core LGLV 4 2.9 5 4.9 -7.6 1.9 2) Multi-Cap Growth FAOFX 4 4.0 5 7.7 -10.4 0.7 3) Large-Cap Value YAFFX 3 2.1 5 6.0 -4.7 1.4 4) Equity Income FAMEX 4 3.0 5 5.0 -8.1 0.7 5) Large-Cap Core PRDGX 4 3.4 5 3.2 -9.2 1.6 GLOBAL EQUITY 1) Global Large-Cap Growth MSFAX 4 3.7 5 3.4 -9.1 1.0 2) Global Multi-Cap Core ACWV 3 2.8 5 2.3 -6.6 2.1 3) Global Equity Income LDIFX 3 3.2 5 1.3 -8.6 2.7 4) Global Large-Cap Value TWEBX 3 3.7 5 1.0 -9.2 1.1 INTERNATIONAL EQUITY 1) Intern Multi-Cap Core TBGVX 3 3.4 5 0.7 -9.2 1.4 2) European Region DBEU 4 4.4 5 0.5 -12.1 3.0 3) Intern Equity Income PID 4 6.5 5 0.5 -13.7 3.3 SECTOR EQUITY 1) Utility FSUTX 3 2.4 5 4.4 -7.6 1.4 2) Real Estate FSREX 2 1.1 5 3.5 -2.8 5.7 4) Telecommunication PRMTX 4 4.9 5 2.9 -13.4 0.1 5) Financial Services KBWP 4 3.4 5 2.4 -10.0 2.1 6) Consumer Goods PSL 3 2.9 5 3.4 -9.3 0.6

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Portfolio Visualizer Optimization

The top 40 funds are pre-screened in Morningstar and Portfolio Visualizer to ensure diversification and low risk. Optimization is then done using Portfolio Optimizer and the link is provided. The chart can be used to eliminate outlier funds.

Chart #8: June Finalist Funds Efficient Frontier Transition Map

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

The final funds were combined with those from the December Article, "Low Risk Portfolios For 2019" and shown in the Efficient Frontier in Chart #9. The link to the Portfolio Visualizer Optimization is included.

Chart #9: June Funds Efficient Frontier

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

The chart of the fund performance is shown in Chart #10. Note that the health care fund, FHCIX, was the cause of much of the volatility in the December Portfolio. The system has been further modified to exclude higher risk funds.

Chart #10: Funds Evaluated for June Portfolio

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation

The results of the portfolio optimization can be found in Table #7 and at this link.

Table #7: June Optimized Portfolios

Ticker Name Jun-19 Dec-18 Combined VWIAX FPNIX FPA New Income 10% 10% 1% VTABX Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx 10% 10% 10% FSREX Fidelity Series Real Estate Inc 5% 5% DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 10% USIBX USAA Intermediate-Term Bond 10% 10% NIM Nuveen Select Maturities Muni 5% 5% NID Nuveen Intermediate Duration Muni 5% 5% YAFFX AMG Yacktman Focused 10% 10% 10% SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility 10% 10% VMNVX Vanguard Global Min Volatility 10% 10% FSUTX Fidelity Select Utilities 5% 5% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend 10% IOFIX AlphaCentric Income Opportunities 0% 10% 10% PSL Invesco DWA Cons Staples Mom 0% 10% 9% MERFX Merger Investor 0% 10% 5% FHCIX Fidelity Advisor Health Care 0% 10% 5% SRLN SPDR Blackstone/GSO Snr Loan 0% 10% FLRN SPDR Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt 0% 10% FXU First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX 0% 10% Metrics Compound Avg Growth Rate 6.0% 5.4% 6.7% 3.2% Yield (Morningstar) 2.7% 2.7% 2.6% 3.1% Stdev 5.4% 5.0% 5.7% 5.6% Max. Draw down -2.5% -3.3% -3.5% -3.5% Sharpe Ratio 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 Sortino Ratio 1.2 1.0 1.2 0.4 Exposures US Stocks 34% 37% 40% 32% Intl Stocks 9% 4% 8% 6% US Bonds 27% 33% 21% 47% Intl Bonds 14% 16% 12% 12% Other 2% 1% 2% 0% Cash 4% 11% 7% 5% Unknown 10% 0% 10% 0%

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

The December 2018 Low Risk Portfolio was created based on data available as of November 2018. It has performed well, but over the past two or three months has underperformed the June 2019 Portfolio and the portfolio created from the combined funds.

Chart #11: June Optimized Portfolio Performance

Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer

Morningstar

Some of the major changes to the portfolios over the past 12 months are: 1) interest rates are more likely to fall than rise so floating rate bonds don't rate well, 2) IOFIX cannot be purchased through Vanguard so I exclude it, 3) Bank Loans are riskier in a recession and are excluded, 4) Healthcare has been underperforming.

Table #8: June Fund Performance, Yield and Premium/Discounts

Ticker Category Std Dev Return 3 Mo Return 12 Mo %Div Yld TTM %Prem /Discount Tax Cost Ratio FLRN Ultrashort Bond 0.5 0.8 2.6 2.8 0.0 0.8 FPNIX Short-Term Bond 0.6 1.7 4.1 3.5 0.0 1.2 DODIX Interm Bond 2.3 3.0 6.9 3.0 0.0 1.3 VTABX World Bond Hedged 2.5 3.1 7.8 2.9 0.0 1.0 IOFIX Multisector Bond 2.6 4.1 7.3 5.0 0.0 2.1 MERFX Market Neutral 2.6 0.5 5.0 1.1 0.0 0.7 SRLN Bank Loan 2.9 1.4 3.2 5.3 0.0 1.8 USIBX Interm Bond 2.9 3.8 7.7 3.6 0.0 1.5 NIM Muni Nat Interm 3.2 3.9 10.3 3.0 -3.5 0.0 FSREX Real Estate 3.9 3.6 10.2 5.6 0.0 2.5 NID High Yield Muni 4.6 3.9 12.3 3.6 -6.2 0.0 VMNVX World Small/Mid Stock 7.5 5.2 9.1 2.2 0.0 1.2 YAFFX Large Value 8.0 3.0 11.4 1.4 0.0 3.4 PSL Cons Def 9.5 3.0 2.5 0.6 -0.2 0.3 FVD Large Value 9.5 4.9 13.7 2.3 0.1 0.7 SPLV Large Blend 9.5 6.6 20.2 2.1 0.0 0.6 FXU Utilities 9.7 1.2 17.6 2.4 -0.1 0.9 FSUTX Utilities 10.3 2.7 19.0 1.3 0.0 1.3 FHCIX Health 16.2 -3.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3

Source: Morningstar

Conclusion

Since I began investing based on managing risk and increasing risk adjusted returns using Mutual Fund Observer, Portfolio Visualizer and Morningstar, I am pleased with the stability and performance of my portfolio.

As a result of writing this article, I made no changes to my portfolio. I own nine of the funds in June Model Portfolios and others in similar Lipper Categories. After reading the prospectus, I would consider owning the 5 closed end funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPNIX, VTABX, FSREX, YAFFX, SPLV, VMNVX, FSUTX, MERFX, FXU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.