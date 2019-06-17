Low Risk Portfolios For 2019 Updated

Introduction
"Low Risk Portfolios For 2019" is the December 2018 article where I started building a system based upon Mutual Fund Observer, Portfolio Visualizer and Morningstar to identify low risk funds with high risk adjusted returns. I wanted to see how that portfolio has performed compared to those produced as I continue to refine the system. Chart #1 contains the December 2019 Low Risk Portfolio (black line) compared to the June Model Portfolio (blue line) and a third portfolio created by optimizing combined funds from the two portfolios. All three portfolios have performed well. The December Portfolio has started to decline more than the others due to a health care fund. All three have outperformed my baseline fund, the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX).
Chart #1: June Optimized Portfolio Performance
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Myth of More Stocks is Higher Return
Using data provided by Aswath Damodaran from the Stern School of Business at New York University, I estimate stocks have returned 9.5% since 1928 while bonds have returned 4.8%. My investment horizon is not 90 years, and I expect the market to behave more like the past 20 years as valuations are now at relatively high levels and the current bull market is one of the longest in modern history.
"Unexpected Returns: Understanding Secular Stock Market Cycles" written by Ed Easterling (2005) was a most timely book prior to the 2007 recession, about how the stock market grows in secular bull and bear markets that often last twenty or more years. The causes of the secular markets are valuations and inflation. This book was followed by "Probable Outcomes". From Crestmont Research, Chart #2 is Mr. Easterling's depiction of secular bull (green) and bear (red) markets. The market is currently in one of the longest running cyclical bull markets within a secular bear market.
Chart #2: Secular Stock Markets
Source: Crestmont Research
To illustrate, Chart #3 contains Vanguard's LifeStrategy Income (20% equity), Conservative Growth (40% equity), Moderate Growth (60% equity), and Growth (80% equity). The 80% equity portfolio did not return more than the 60% equity portfolio over the past 20 years because it lost more during downturns. Given that we are in one of the longest cyclical bull markets, over the next five years the 20% and 40% equity portfolios may outperform the higher equity portfolios during the next major correction.
Chart #3: Performance of Varying Stock Allocations
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
In the current investment environment, my preference lies between 30% and 40% equities. Chart #4 shows the draw downs of the LifeStrategy funds. It has taken five or more years for high equity funds to recover from each of the past two recessions.
Chart #4: Draw downs of Varying Stock Allocations
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
How the Millionaires Invest
The CNBC Millionaire Survey shows the current investment allocations of those with more than one million dollars in investable assets. Younger millionaires then to have more in real estate and alternative investments and less in bonds than older investors.
Table #1: How Millionaires Invest
Source: CNBC Millionaire Survey
Types of Investments
Generally speaking, investing in closed-end funds offers much higher income potential but can result in significant price volatility, lower total returns, less predictable dividend growth, and the potential for more surprises... A long investment time horizon, stomach for price fluctuations, and diversified retirement portfolio are best to possess before even beginning to learn about closed-end funds, which are generally more appropriate for relatively sophisticated and risk tolerant dividend investors. Simply Safe Dividends
Particularly noteworthy to me is that mutual funds have a much larger market share than ETFs. For those not wishing to buy individual stocks and bonds, low cost mutual funds and ETFs should make up the majority of most investors' portfolios. For the more active investors, there may be a place for some closed end funds to increase income.
Table #2: Fund Assets
Source: 2018 Investment Company Fact Book via Simply Safe Dividends
Closed End Fund Corner
Most small investors such as myself are not familiar with closed end funds. I began researching them last month. There are several books available on Amazon but they are about 40 years old. Faithful Steward Investing is a Seeking Alpha contributor who has Perpetual Income with Closed End Funds available as a 90 page E-Book for $19.99. I have also ordered a 30 page paperback book, "The Analyst's Guide to Closed-End Funds" published this year.
For this article, I used Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) to screen "Very Conservative" to "Moderate" Risk CEFs that are among the top performers. I further limited them based on draw down, yields, risk (Ulcer Index), risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio), and premiums to net asset value (NAV). I then pulled the final 5 funds into Portfolio Visualizer to create "Low Risk" and "high risk adjusted return" portfolios. In Table #3, I compare the metrics from MFO for five year time frames to capture the 2015-2016 time period of falling interest rates and the past 18 months which captures the shift to business cycle late stage investments. The key take away is that these funds have lower risk and higher risk adjusted returns and the performance of some are becoming more attractive in the current environment. The table is sorted from lowest risk (Ulcer Index) at the top to the lowest at the bottom. By comparison, the Ulcer Index for the S&P 500 is around 5 over the past 18 months.
Table #3: Risk and Performance of Closed End Funds
|Symbol
|Lipper Category
|APR%/yr
|MAXDD%
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yld
|5Yrs
|18Mos
|5Yrs
|18Mos
|5Yrs
|18Mos
|5Yrs
|18Mos
|JMM
|U.S. Mort
|3.5
|3.3
|-3.4
|-1.4
|0.9
|0.5
|3.1
|2.4
|4.5
|BKT
|U.S. Mort
|2.5
|3.6
|-2.7
|-2.1
|1.0
|1.2
|1.8
|1.4
|6.2
|NIM
|Muni Gen&Ins unl
|3.4
|4.5
|-5.0
|-1.2
|1.3
|0.5
|2.0
|5.0
|3.0
|NID
|Muni Gen&Ins Lvgd
|5.6
|6.8
|-7.2
|-1.5
|1.7
|0.6
|2.8
|8.7
|3.6
|PGZ
|Real Estate
|8.8
|13.0
|-7.6
|-3.4
|2.2
|1.3
|3.7
|8.4
|6.2
Source: Mutual Fund Observer with Yield from Morningstar
Each of the funds uses 20% to 37% leverage except for NIM which has no leverage. Each is trading at a discount of 6 to 12% except for NIM which is trading at a discount of 3%.
I created an equal weight, maximum return at 7% volatility, and maximum Sharpe Ratio portfolios with the results shown below. The purpose is to show overall performance and is not intended to suggest doing so in practice.
Table #4: Hypothetical Closed End Fund Portfolios.
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
The trade off in the three portfolios is seen in the Efficient Frontier shown in Chart #5. If an investor is willing to take on more risk, allocations can be shifted from JMM to BKT and PGZ.
Chart #5: CEF Efficient Frontier Transition Map
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #6: Price % Change of Closed End Funds
Morningstar has a screen for closed end funds at this link. Reports can also be created at Morningstar containing discount/premiums, valuations, risk and performance.
The volatility of closed end funds stands out in Chart #7 when compared to the S&P 500 over the past 5 years with PGZ being the highest.
Chart #7: Draw Downs of Closed End Funds
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Mutual Fund Observer
I use Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) to rate and rank a thousand funds by Lipper Category using MFO ratings, MFO Great Owl Classification, risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio). I then rate and rank Lipper Categories using risk (Ulcer Index), risk adjusted return, Yields, and 3 and 10 month trends, among others. These are shown in Table #5.
Table #5: Top Rated Lipper Categories and Low Risk Funds
|CATEGORY
|ETF
|CEF
|Vanguard
|Fidelity
|Other
|BOND
|1) Global Income
|HOLD
|PDI
|FGBFX
|PRSNX
|2) Short Invest Grade Debt
|FLRN
|FYBTX
|BBBMX
|6) International Income
|VTABX
|FCDSX
|7) Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|SLQD
|EFIPX
|SDMQX
|MUNICIPAL BOND
|1) Muni High Yield Debt
|HYMB
|2) Muni General & Insrd Debt
|NIM
|VWAHX
|FTABX
|WFCMX
|3) Muni Interm Debt
|MUNI
|VWITX
|FLTMX
|BIAEX
|ALTERNATIVE
|1) Alternative Credit Focus
|FPNIX
|2) Absolute Return
|PHDG
|DRRIX
|3) Alt. Managed Futures
|WTMF
|MIXED ASSET
|1) Inc & Pref Stock
|TSI
|2) Flexible Portfolio
|INKM
|FAYZX
|SIOAX
|3) Mxd-Ast Target Consv
|AOK
|VWINX
|FASIX
|4) Mxd-Ast Target Today
|VTINX
|FIKFX
|TRRIX
|US EQUITY
|1) Multi-Cap Core
|LGLV
|VTCLX
|FFNOX
|AUEIX
|2) Multi-Cap Growth
|QQQE
|FAOFX
|AMAGX
|3) Large-Cap Value
|SYV
|FSDIX
|YAFFX
|4) Equity Income
|QDEF
|VEIPX
|FEQIX
|FAMEX
|5) Large-Cap Core
|SYE
|FLCEX
|PRDGX
|GLOBAL EQUITY
|1) Global Large-Cap Growth
|MSFAX
|2) Global Multi-Cap Core
|ACWV
|PXWEX
|3) Global Equity Income
|LVL
|FGILX
|JGDIX
|4) Global Large-Cap Value
|IOO
|TWEBX
|INTERNATIONAL EQUITY
|1) Intern Multi-Cap Core
|IDLV
|TBGVX
|2) European Region
|DBEU
|3) Intern Equity Income
|PID
|SECTOR EQUITY
|1) Utility
|FSUTX
|2) Real Estate
|REM
|PGZ
|FSREX
|4) Telecommunication
|FWRLX
|PRMTX
|5) Financial Services
|KBWP
|FSVLX
|PRISX
|6) Consumer Goods
|PSL
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
The highest rated fund is then identified for each Lipper Category as shown in Table #6. Funds in the "Very Aggressive" risk category are excluded.
Table #6: Metrics for Top Rated Funds
|CATEGORY
|FUND
|Risk
|Ulcer
|Rating
|Martin
|Draw Down
|Yield
|BOND
|1) Global Income
|HOLD
|1
|0.0
|5
|-
|0.0
|2.2
|2) Short Invest Grade Debt
|BBBMX
|1
|0.0
|5
|-
|0.0
|2.8
|6) International Income
|SEFIX
|1
|0.2
|5
|7.7
|-0.4
|3.9
|7) Short-Intmdt Invest Grd
|MSTDX
|1
|0.0
|5
|12.4
|-0.1
|3.7
|MUNICIPAL BOND
|1) Muni High Yield Debt
|NVHIX
|1
|0.1
|5
|24.2
|-0.4
|3.8
|2) Muni General & Insrd
|WFCMX
|1
|0.5
|5
|6.3
|-1.0
|3.5
|3) Muni Interm Debt
|BIAEX
|1
|0.3
|5
|6.9
|-0.7
|3.3
|ALTERNATIVE
|1) Alternative Credit Focus
|FPNIX
|1
|0.0
|5
|-
|0.0
|3.3
|2) Absolute Return
|PYTRX
|1
|0.5
|5
|2.9
|-2.1
|4.7
|3) Alt. Managed Futures
|WTMF
|2
|1.1
|5
|0.4
|-2.5
|3.5
|MIXED ASSET
|1) Inc & Pref Stock
|TSI
|1
|0.2
|5
|15.9
|-0.4
|6.1
|2) Flexible Portfolio
|SCLAX
|1
|0.7
|4
|0.8
|-1.7
|0.5
|3) Mxd-Ast Target Consv
|VWINX
|2
|1.9
|5
|1.6
|-3.5
|3.1
|4) Mxd-Ast Target Today
|JRFOX
|1
|0.6
|5
|1.5
|-1.2
|2.6
|US EQUITY
|1) Multi-Cap Core
|LGLV
|4
|2.9
|5
|4.9
|-7.6
|1.9
|2) Multi-Cap Growth
|FAOFX
|4
|4.0
|5
|7.7
|-10.4
|0.7
|3) Large-Cap Value
|YAFFX
|3
|2.1
|5
|6.0
|-4.7
|1.4
|4) Equity Income
|FAMEX
|4
|3.0
|5
|5.0
|-8.1
|0.7
|5) Large-Cap Core
|PRDGX
|4
|3.4
|5
|3.2
|-9.2
|1.6
|GLOBAL EQUITY
|1) Global Large-Cap Growth
|MSFAX
|4
|3.7
|5
|3.4
|-9.1
|1.0
|2) Global Multi-Cap Core
|ACWV
|3
|2.8
|5
|2.3
|-6.6
|2.1
|3) Global Equity Income
|LDIFX
|3
|3.2
|5
|1.3
|-8.6
|2.7
|4) Global Large-Cap Value
|TWEBX
|3
|3.7
|5
|1.0
|-9.2
|1.1
|INTERNATIONAL EQUITY
|1) Intern Multi-Cap Core
|TBGVX
|3
|3.4
|5
|0.7
|-9.2
|1.4
|2) European Region
|DBEU
|4
|4.4
|5
|0.5
|-12.1
|3.0
|3) Intern Equity Income
|PID
|4
|6.5
|5
|0.5
|-13.7
|3.3
|SECTOR EQUITY
|1) Utility
|FSUTX
|3
|2.4
|5
|4.4
|-7.6
|1.4
|2) Real Estate
|FSREX
|2
|1.1
|5
|3.5
|-2.8
|5.7
|4) Telecommunication
|PRMTX
|4
|4.9
|5
|2.9
|-13.4
|0.1
|5) Financial Services
|KBWP
|4
|3.4
|5
|2.4
|-10.0
|2.1
|6) Consumer Goods
|PSL
|3
|2.9
|5
|3.4
|-9.3
|0.6
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Portfolio Visualizer Optimization
The top 40 funds are pre-screened in Morningstar and Portfolio Visualizer to ensure diversification and low risk. Optimization is then done using Portfolio Optimizer and the link is provided. The chart can be used to eliminate outlier funds.
Chart #8: June Finalist Funds Efficient Frontier Transition Map
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
The final funds were combined with those from the December Article, "Low Risk Portfolios For 2019" and shown in the Efficient Frontier in Chart #9. The link to the Portfolio Visualizer Optimization is included.
Chart #9: June Funds Efficient Frontier
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
The chart of the fund performance is shown in Chart #10. Note that the health care fund, FHCIX, was the cause of much of the volatility in the December Portfolio. The system has been further modified to exclude higher risk funds.
Chart #10: Funds Evaluated for June Portfolio
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
Portfolio Visualizer Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation
The results of the portfolio optimization can be found in Table #7 and at this link.
Table #7: June Optimized Portfolios
|Ticker
|Name
|Jun-19
|Dec-18
|Combined
|VWIAX
|FPNIX
|FPA New Income
|10%
|10%
|1%
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx
|10%
|10%
|10%
|FSREX
|Fidelity Series Real Estate Inc
|5%
|5%
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Income
|10%
|USIBX
|USAA Intermediate-Term Bond
|10%
|10%
|NIM
|Nuveen Select Maturities Muni
|5%
|5%
|NID
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Muni
|5%
|5%
|YAFFX
|AMG Yacktman Focused
|10%
|10%
|10%
|SPLV
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility
|10%
|10%
|VMNVX
|Vanguard Global Min Volatility
|10%
|10%
|FSUTX
|Fidelity Select Utilities
|5%
|5%
|FVD
|First Trust Value Line Dividend
|10%
|IOFIX
|AlphaCentric Income Opportunities
|0%
|10%
|10%
|PSL
|Invesco DWA Cons Staples Mom
|0%
|10%
|9%
|MERFX
|Merger Investor
|0%
|10%
|5%
|FHCIX
|Fidelity Advisor Health Care
|0%
|10%
|5%
|SRLN
|SPDR Blackstone/GSO Snr Loan
|0%
|10%
|FLRN
|SPDR Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt
|0%
|10%
|FXU
|First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX
|0%
|10%
|Metrics
|Compound Avg Growth Rate
|6.0%
|5.4%
|6.7%
|3.2%
|Yield (Morningstar)
|2.7%
|2.7%
|2.6%
|3.1%
|Stdev
|5.4%
|5.0%
|5.7%
|5.6%
|Max. Draw down
|-2.5%
|-3.3%
|-3.5%
|-3.5%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.2
|Sortino Ratio
|1.2
|1.0
|1.2
|0.4
|Exposures
|US Stocks
|34%
|37%
|40%
|32%
|Intl Stocks
|9%
|4%
|8%
|6%
|US Bonds
|27%
|33%
|21%
|47%
|Intl Bonds
|14%
|16%
|12%
|12%
|Other
|2%
|1%
|2%
|0%
|Cash
|4%
|11%
|7%
|5%
|Unknown
|10%
|0%
|10%
|0%
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
The December 2018 Low Risk Portfolio was created based on data available as of November 2018. It has performed well, but over the past two or three months has underperformed the June 2019 Portfolio and the portfolio created from the combined funds.
Chart #11: June Optimized Portfolio Performance
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
Morningstar
Some of the major changes to the portfolios over the past 12 months are: 1) interest rates are more likely to fall than rise so floating rate bonds don't rate well, 2) IOFIX cannot be purchased through Vanguard so I exclude it, 3) Bank Loans are riskier in a recession and are excluded, 4) Healthcare has been underperforming.
Table #8: June Fund Performance, Yield and Premium/Discounts
|Ticker
|Category
|Std Dev
|Return 3 Mo
|Return 12 Mo
|%Div Yld TTM
|%Prem /Discount
|Tax Cost Ratio
|FLRN
|Ultrashort Bond
|0.5
|0.8
|2.6
|2.8
|0.0
|0.8
|FPNIX
|Short-Term Bond
|0.6
|1.7
|4.1
|3.5
|0.0
|1.2
|DODIX
|Interm Bond
|2.3
|3.0
|6.9
|3.0
|0.0
|1.3
|VTABX
|World Bond Hedged
|2.5
|3.1
|7.8
|2.9
|0.0
|1.0
|IOFIX
|Multisector Bond
|2.6
|4.1
|7.3
|5.0
|0.0
|2.1
|MERFX
|Market Neutral
|2.6
|0.5
|5.0
|1.1
|0.0
|0.7
|SRLN
|Bank Loan
|2.9
|1.4
|3.2
|5.3
|0.0
|1.8
|USIBX
|Interm Bond
|2.9
|3.8
|7.7
|3.6
|0.0
|1.5
|NIM
|Muni Nat Interm
|3.2
|3.9
|10.3
|3.0
|-3.5
|0.0
|FSREX
|Real Estate
|3.9
|3.6
|10.2
|5.6
|0.0
|2.5
|NID
|High Yield Muni
|4.6
|3.9
|12.3
|3.6
|-6.2
|0.0
|VMNVX
|World Small/Mid Stock
|7.5
|5.2
|9.1
|2.2
|0.0
|1.2
|YAFFX
|Large Value
|8.0
|3.0
|11.4
|1.4
|0.0
|3.4
|PSL
|Cons Def
|9.5
|3.0
|2.5
|0.6
|-0.2
|0.3
|FVD
|Large Value
|9.5
|4.9
|13.7
|2.3
|0.1
|0.7
|SPLV
|Large Blend
|9.5
|6.6
|20.2
|2.1
|0.0
|0.6
|FXU
|Utilities
|9.7
|1.2
|17.6
|2.4
|-0.1
|0.9
|FSUTX
|Utilities
|10.3
|2.7
|19.0
|1.3
|0.0
|1.3
|FHCIX
|Health
|16.2
|-3.8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
Source: Morningstar
Conclusion
Since I began investing based on managing risk and increasing risk adjusted returns using Mutual Fund Observer, Portfolio Visualizer and Morningstar, I am pleased with the stability and performance of my portfolio.
As a result of writing this article, I made no changes to my portfolio. I own nine of the funds in June Model Portfolios and others in similar Lipper Categories. After reading the prospectus, I would consider owning the 5 closed end funds.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FPNIX, VTABX, FSREX, YAFFX, SPLV, VMNVX, FSUTX, MERFX, FXU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.