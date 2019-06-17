Open Text Continues To Grow With Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

It currently pays a 1.5%-yielding dividend and is poised to continue to grow its dividend by double digits in the next few years.

The company should be able to achieve its target of EBITDA margin expansion, thanks to its initiatives.

Investment Thesis

Open Text (OTEX, TSX:OTEX) delivered solid Q3 F2019 with mid-single digit revenue growth. The company has a long runway of growth, as its customers' cloud services penetration rate is still low. The company should be able to achieve its EBITDA margin expansion through its restructuring initiative and its focus on higher-margin contracts. Open Text has a healthy balance sheet with a leverage way below management’s target. This should allow the company to pursue future acquisitions to grow its business. It has paid its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Despite the fact that its shares are fairly valued, we like the growth outlook. We think it is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Mixed Q4 2018 Results

Open Text delivered a solid Q3 F2019 with mid-single digit revenue growth of 4.9% year over year (or 7.7% in constant currency). The company saw its annual recurring revenue increased to $549.4 million in Q3 (or a growth of 5.4% year over year). Its adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% year over year to $261.8 million with a margin of 36.4%.

(Source: Q3 F2019 Investor Presentation)

Growth in Q4 may be slower than previous years

Looking forward to its Q4, management indicated that they may not see the same revenue growth strength it had in the past few years (usually in the range of 10-12% year over year) due to better-than-expected results in Q3. Investors should keep in mind that Open Text’s business result may be lumpy (some revenues can be deferred to later quarters due to timing issues), and the best way to evaluate its business is to not focus too much on one single quarter but to look at its annual results (or past 12 months' results).

What we like about Open Text and its business

Recurring revenue model has much longer lifetime revenue per customer

Open Text is a Software-as-a-Service company. It generates a stable and predictable recurring revenue from its customers. About 73.2% of its F2018 revenue is recurring. We like the fact that in Q3 F2019, this percentage increased further to 78.2% of its total Q3 revenue. This growth in recurring revenue is helpful, as the lifetime revenue that Open Text can get per customer should be higher than a one-time sell price of the software solution. This is because its renewal rates are over 90% (customer support renewal rate is 91%, cloud service renewal rate is even higher in the mid-90%'s).

Strong industry fundamental in cloud services

There is a tremendous growth opportunity for Open Text in the cloud services space. In Q3 F2019, the company’s cloud services and subscriptions revenue increased by 16% to $238.6 million (vs. total revenue growth rate of only 5% year over year). As can be seen from the illustration below, less than 20% of the company’s installed base is subscribed to its cloud services. There are many advantages for its customers to switch to cloud-based services, such as receiving new software updates, and easier access to data and information from anywhere. As the customers gradually switch to its cloud services, the company should be able to grow its recurring revenue further.

(Source: Q3 F2019 Investor Presentation)

Management is targeting 38-40% of EBITDA margin by F2021

Earlier in its F2019, Open Text announced its restructuring strategy. The focus is to better utilize its resources, especially in research & developments, services and supports, and cloud operations. Although management did not specifically discuss these items in the latest conference call, its EBITDA margin of 36.4% in Q3 F2019 (up from 33.2% in Q3 F2018) is a sign that this initiative is progressing. Besides its restructuring initiative, management is also actively evaluating its contracts and has already discontinued many low-margin contracts. We believe these efforts should help Open Text to achieve its target of 38-40% EBITDA margin in F2021.

Catalyst and Liaison acquisitions help to strengthen its industry-leading position

Open Text made two acquisitions in its F2019: Liaison and Catalyst. Open Text’s acquisition of Liaison (purchase price of about $311 million) helps it to extend its business network & cloud leadership. This acquisition also helps to provide cloud-based integration and data management solutions. Since Catalyst’s (purchase price of about $71 million) focus is on discovery and legal technology space, Open Text’s acquisition should help it to extend its leadership in this field. We also like the fact that revenues from both companies are predominantly cloud-based subscription revenues.

Improving balance sheet

Thanks to its strong free cash flow generation, Open Text has gradually improved its leverage from 2.5x back in Q3 F2017 to 1.7x in Q3 F2019. The company ended its Q3 F2019 with $1.7 billion of debt. Its leverage of 1.7x is well below management’s sub-3.0x target. We like the current balance sheet, as it will allow the company to pursue acquisitions to grow its business in the future.

(Source: Q3 F2019 Investor Presentation)

Valuation

Open Text is currently trading at a forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.8x. This is towards the high end of its 3-year range of 10x-12x. It is trading below SAP’s (SAP) 15.5x but slightly higher than Oracle’s (ORCL) 10.7x. Therefore, we believe Open Text is fairly valued.

Six consecutive years of dividend growth

Open Text has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years since it started paying dividends 6 years ago. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.175 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Looking forward, we believe Open Text is in a good position to grow its dividend, as its dividend payout ratio based on free cash flow in the past 12 months is in the low 20s. Given the company’s strong free cash flow generation in the past few years and its growth outlook, we believe it has the ability to grow its dividends by double digits in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Competition risk

Open Text’s business faces competition from other enterprise application software vendors. Some of its competitors may be able to compete at lower prices.

Economic downturn

Downturns in general economic and market conditions may reduce demand for Open Text’s solutions. This may negatively impact the company's revenue and its cash flow generation.

Investor Takeaway

We like Open Text and its business model. We think the company should continue to enjoy strong growth in the upcoming few years. It is poised to continue to increase its dividend by double-digits as well. Although the shares are trading at a valuation towards the high end of their historical range, we think the shares are not expensive given the company's growth outlook and business model. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.