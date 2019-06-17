Essex Property Trust: Supply Should Remain Tight, And Rental Growth Should Continue

Investment Thesis

Essex Property Trust (ESS) delivered good Q1 2019 earnings with positive top-line and bottom-line growth. Looking forward, the REIT should continue to do well due to limited supply in its key markets. In addition, its key markets should continue to add more jobs due to the booming of the technology industry. The company also has several development projects that should reach stabilized occupancy in 2020. These projects should help contribute to its rental revenue growth in 2019 and 2020. The company pays a growing 2.5%-yielding dividend but its shares are not cheap at the current share price of $299.19 per share. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Essex delivered solid Q1 2019 financial results with same-property revenue growth of 3.1% year over year (see chart below). Its same-property net operating income also increased by 2.8%. However, its same-property occupancy ratio of 96.9% was an improvement of 10 basis points sequentially, but a decline of 20 basis points year over year.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Supply will continue to be limited in Essex’s markets

In Essex’s markets, California and Washington, population growth rates continue to outpace the national average. Between 2010 and 2018, United States’ population increased by 6%. On the other hand, California and Washington’s population growth rates were 6.2% and 12.1%, respectively. The higher population growth rates in these areas were primarily due to strong job growth, especially in the technology industry. In fact, the forecasted 1.8% job growth rate in 2019 in Essex’s major markets is expected to outperform the national average of 1.3%. This should translate into higher demand for rental properties. Besides higher job growth rate than the national average, supply is constrained in Essex’s major markets. As can be seen from the chart below, residential permits received in Essex’s major markets have been below the national average in the past few years. In addition, residential permits received in 2019 YTD has fallen by 10% from the peak reached in 2018 in Essex’s major markets. With limited land space in California (due to zoning restrictions), we think these two trends illustrated in the chart below will continue. This should allow Essex to deliver rental revenue growth in the next few years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Favorable trend: Homeownership Rates are declining

In PwC’s latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. PwC believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.” We believe Essex’s focus in urban and suburban markets in the coastal markets in Washington and California will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend that prefers to rent and live in urban communities.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Development projects will reach stabilized occupancy in 2020

Essex has a development pipeline that consists of 6 projects (see table below). These 6 projects will add an additional 1,861 apartment homes to its existing portfolio of about 60 thousand apartment homes. This will increase its rental units by about 3%. Essex expects 5 out of these 6 projects will reach initial occupancy in 2019 and all of these projects will reach stabilized operations in 2020. We believe these development projects will contribute to its rental revenue positively in 2019 and 2020.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Essex expects to generate funds from operations of $13.01-13.35 per share. The mid-point of this guidance is about $13.18. This will be a growth rate of about 3.3% from 2018. In our opinion, this guidance is disappointing as Essex has been able to deliver more than 7% FFO growth rate in the past few years. Given the strong growth outlook, we think management’s guidance may be somewhat conservative. Anyhow, using the mid-point of its guidance, we have a price to FFO ratio of 22.70x. This ratio is comparable to Equity Residential’s (EQR) 22.5x but slightly higher than AvalonBay’s (AVB) 21.2x. Hence, we think Essex is currently fairly valued on a relative basis.

Consistent Dividend Growth

Essex currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.5%. Essex has consistently increased its dividend in the past. In fact, the REIT has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. In this time period, Essex has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. Even during the Great Recession, Essex continued to increase its dividend (although only modestly). As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.5% is towards the low end of its historical yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Essex has benefited from the boom of technology industry, as the industry is the main driving force of job creation and income growth in its key markets. If there is a significant downturn in the technology industry, massive job layoffs may happen. This will result in lower rental demands and impact Essex’s ability to raise rental rates. This is because apartment REITs tend to have shorter leases. Investors should be aware of this risk.

Rising construction costs

We are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle. Typically, we will see higher inflation growth coupled with higher wage growth rates in this phase. Investors should keep in mind that its current development project costs might end up higher than today (although Essex’s development pipeline is small). In its Q4 2019 conference call, management mentioned that 2019 will be “another year of escalating construction costs, driven by labor shortages and entitlement cost increased at a faster pace compared to rental revenue and net operating income.” In the latest conference call, management also mentioned that the increase in construction cost is between high-single digit and low-double digits.

Investor Takeaway

We like Essex’s outlook and its portfolio as they are located in strong growth markets in the U.S. However, its shares are not cheap. We continue to think a pullback will provide a better entry point than the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

