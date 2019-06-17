Chewy: Animal Spirits In This IPO

The company has a lot of potential, but a lot of this potential has been priced in, unfortunately.

I like the growth of the chain and its size, and while growth has come down recently, so have losses.

Chewy (CHWY) is the latest IPO which has really been lifted by animal spirits, as this pet e-commerce player is seeing very strong demand for its shares even as growth rates have slowed down rather substantially in recent times, albeit combined with some real operating leverage.

I must say that I am very impressed with the past growth, and the acquisition by PetSmart has certainly aided in this. Based on the potential of the chain and today's lofty valuation, I am not considering shares for the moment, although I continue to watch the story with great interest going forward.

Where Pet Lovers Shop

The header above is the slogan of Chewy, which has a mission to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents. The company is a pure-play pet e-tailer in the US, targeting its audience with quality products at good prices, with great customer care.

Chewy was founded in 2011 with just $2 million in sales that year, which was followed by a boom in sales to more than $3.5 billion last year. To date, it has fulfilled more than 100 million orders, demonstrating the quick rise of the company. Part of the success is not just driven by a wide selection of offerings and solid prices, as the company really focuses on customers service, allowing it to obtain very high Net Promoter Scores. Another key driver behind customer satisfaction is the Autoship subscription program, basically a convenient and flexible automatic reordering program.

The target market of the company is huge, with $70 billion in sales in the US alone, and with the ''humanisation'' trend of animals, this number is on the rise. Nearly half of this market consists out of pet food, complemented by vet care, supplies & medicines and even services.

The Valuation

Chewy initially aimed to sell 41.6 million shares in a price range between $19 and $21 per share, as solid demand meant that the company, together with its underwriters, decided to set the final pricing at $22. It is selling 5.6 million shares, with the remainder of the shares offered by selling shareholders, with those proceeds obviously not benefiting the company.

Operating with an estimated $29 million in net cash ahead of the offering, and factoring in $123 million in gross proceeds from the offering, implies net cash holdings around $140 million from the get-go. With nearly 399 million shares outstanding, Chewy is awarded an equity valuation of $8.8 billion at the offer price. After briefly rising to +$40 on their opening day, shares settled at $35, which gives this company a nearly $14.0 billion valuation, or $13.8 billion if we subtract modest net cash holdings.

As briefly mentioned above, Chewy has delivered on huge growth and sizeable sales levels to justify this valuation. Sales came in at $900 million in 2016, on which the company reported a large operating loss of $107 million, as growth has been spectacular, knowing the company was founded just 5 years before. Sales more than doubled to $2.10 billion in 2017. What was disappointing was the operating loss of $338 million, suggesting deleveraging not just in terms of absolute losses but relative losses as well.

Last year, sales were up by 68% to $3.53 billion as losses narrowed a bit to $268 million, which was an encouraging trend. Losses are somewhat of a concern given the level of these losses and fact that net holdings amount to just $140 million at the moment, although the company now has an expensive currency to issue more capital.

Other important observation is that net sales per active customer are not growing that much, already amounting to $334 a year, yet that growth really comes from the growing customer base with over 11 million customers as of now. Another interesting fact: about two-thirds of sales are generated from Autoship sales.

Important to note, momentum remains strong, as fourth-quarter sales were up by 67% to $1.09 billion in Q4, at a run rate of $4.4 billion already. The fourth-quarter operating loss of $66 million is coming down a bit as well.

What is apparent is the progress in limiting losses based on the first-quarter preliminary results. First-quarter sales growth for 2019 is expected to slow rather dramatically, with sales seen up by 45% to $1.11 billion, yet operating losses are seen at just $30 million. At the current rate, we thus work with a $4.5 billion online pet food business on track to rapidly approach breakeven levels.

The question is what kind of multiple is right for such a business. With a $13.8 billion enterprise valuation, the market is happy to value this business at 3 times sales.

What Now?

Based on the discussions above, a 3 times sales multiple looks pretty okay for a business still growing at a rate of nearly 50% per annum. The reality is that this is a fiercely competitive market, and while the combination of e-commerce and 50% growth sounds nice, this is in essence a low-margin business.

The company is, however, demonstrating on solid leverage on the bottom line, which is comforting, especially as not a lot of cash has been raised in the IPO. In fact, just over 1% of the outstanding share base has been raised for the benefit of the company itself.

Key competitors in this area include PetSmart, among others, but there is an interesting link here. PetSmart is the controlling shareholder in the company with 278 million shares after it acquired Chewy in 2017 for just little over $3 billion! Both companies worked intensely together to leverage infrastructure and on the sales outlets. This has, in part, allowed for the rapid rise of Chewy. As PetSmart might gradually monetise its stake over time, this could have real implications on both the operational and financial side of the business. Another major competitor is, of course, the giant from Seattle for whom is it not a competitor these days?

If we assume continuation of growth in the coming years, I see no reason why this could not become a $10 billion business in, let's say 2025, assuming 20% compounded growth until then. In a very upbeat scenario, margins might hit 10%, which allows for operating profits of a billion and net earnings of $800 million. With 5% margins, these numbers come in half of that, of course. With a current enterprise value of nearly $14 billion, that works down to 17-35 times net earnings some 5 years ahead in time, while relying on no dilution, continuation of growth and further margin progress to achieve these targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.