Oil: 2019 Is Looking Bullish Still

One big fear circulating through the energy markets right now is that a global slowdown, combined with record output, is causing oil and product inventories to rise enough that we are at risk of another glut forming. Surely, if this does come to pass, investors can expect prices to tumble, with some forecasts suggesting crude in the $40s or even in the $30s per barrel. That said, when looking at current data and the most recent forecasts, courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) through its STEO (Short-Term Energy Outlook), the picture is far more bullish than it appears. This is so true that, absent a real slowdown actually taking place, and/or absent OPEC and its non-OPEC partners backing out of their production cut agreement at the end of this month, investors should probably be ready for crude prices to rise some, not fall, in the not too distant future.

A re-alignment

To begin with, let’s tackle some supply and demand data provided by the EIA. In the tables below, you can see global supply, global demand, and the difference between those, all for last year, this year, and next year (assuming the forecasts and estimates are correct). This data includes the forecasts/estimates used in last month’s STEO report as well as the ones used in this month’s report and places them side-by-side for context.

*Created by Author

If all of this is accurate, it has some major ramifications for markets. For starters, let’s touch on global supply. In addition to last year’s supply estimates being forecasted modestly lower, this year’s figure has been pushed down 0.26 million barrels per day to 100.85 million barrels per day. Due largely to this year’s decrease, next year’s figure is also lower, but to the tune of 0.21 million barrels per day. In all, this translates to 175.2 million fewer barrels of output over the relevant three-year period covered. What’s more, it shows that total production growth this year will only be 0.19 million barrels per day, while in 2020 it will be a more impressive 1.97 million barrels per day.

On the demand side, we can expect a similar adjustment. Just as global supply is forecasted to be lower, global demand growth this year will be 0.22 million barrels per day below last month’s forecast, while in 2020 it will be lower by 0.33 million barrels per day. This revision lower might actually be due to the expectation of a slower global economy driven in large part by the Trump Administration’s trade wars and a general slowing from China that was forecasted to happen even without these diplomatic issues. Still, even with this re-alignment of sorts, this year we should see global demand for oil output exceed global supply by 0.29 million barrels per day, 0.04 million barrels per day higher than last month’s forecast indicated. Over the full three-year period, the supply/demand balance will shift more toward excess supply, with output being, in aggregate, 47.45 million barrels higher than previously anticipated.

*Created by Author

Part of the drop in supply expectations, interestingly enough, comes from the United States. Domestic output this year is now forecasted to average 12.32 million barrels per day, 0.13 million barrels per day lower than last month’s figure. A similar downward revision is expected for 2020 as well vs. last month’s forecast. Not only that, but as you can see in the table above, OPEC’s production figures have been revised down by 0.14 million barrels per day for both this year and next, with output falling 1.81 million barrels per day in 2019 compared to 2018 and falling again by 0.44 million barrels per day next year compared to this year.

Global inventories: just a little bit higher

On the whole, these revisions, while being better this year from a supply/demand balance perspective, will result in slightly higher commercial inventories for this year and next, both in the US and among OECD nations in the aggregate. However, for all of these nations together, the end result, as you can see in the table below, will only be an extra 15 million barrels compared to what last month’s report indicated. Though not immaterial, it may not be such a large amount that investors should start to worry. To see whether or not this is the case, we should express OECD inventories as the number of days worth of consumption on hand.

*Created by Author

According to my calculations, for the US by the end of this year, commercial stocks at 1.304 billion barrels will translate to 61.94 days worth of consumption. By the end of next year, that number will increase to 62.63 days at 1.324 billion barrels. Any figure north of 60 days should be considered a glut, and given US demand, the size of that glut will be 40.84 million barrels by the end of 2019 and 55.60 million at the end of next year. Though that sounds scary, for the OECD as a whole, the days worth of consumption will only be 59.60 at the end of 2019 and by the end of next year it will be 60.54 days. This implies no glut this year, followed by a glut of only 26.04 million barrels next year.

Takeaway

Right now, it does look like demand growth is slowing, but this is, thankfully, being offset some by lower supply growth expectations. Irrespective of what the picture looks like there, though, when put into context, it appears to me that there really isn’t a global glut right now, even though a modest one does exist in the US. Given the amount of oil produced here, combined with the fact that exports are still growing, this shouldn’t be a surprise. When looking at the picture as a whole, it suggests that we should expect WTI to remain discounted relative to Brent and other oils, but given how small the glut will be in a year and a half from now, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where prices remain as low as they are today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.