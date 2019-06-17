NG Weekly: Balance Development As Last Week's Support Holds

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following last week’s termination of the sell-side sequence from 2.70s. This probability path did play out, albeit it marginally, as last week’s key support, 2.31s, held as support upon re-test within balance development through Friday’s auction, closing at 2.38s.

09–14 June 2019:

Following last week’s stopping point low development, 2.31s, this week’s auction saw buying interest in both Monday and Tuesday’s trade at 2.34s, driving price higher, achieving the stopping point high, 2.41s, into Tuesday’s NY close where selling interest emerged, 2.40s-2.39s. Tuesday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower into early Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.35s.

Two-sided trade developed during Thursday’s auction, 2.35s-2.37s, as buyers trapped into the EIA release (+102 bcf v +109 bcf expected). Sell-side continuation ensued as the buyers failed to hold the auction, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.32s, at/near key demand. Buying interest emerged there into Thursday’s NY Close, holding the auction and driving price higher in aggressive short covering inventory adjustment to 2.39s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.38s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop, albeit it marginally, as price discovery higher early week was followed by balance development and buy-side defense of key support. This week’s auction occurs within the context of a stopping point low development at 2.31s, near the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.5s.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) is buy-side. This week’s re-test and buy-side defense of key support implies potential for price discovery higher. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this year’s major supply cluster, 2.39s-2.41s. Sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.46s-2.47s/2.54s-2.57s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher there will target key demand clusters below, 2.33s-2.31s/2.08s-1.94s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, while bias remains sell-side, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 53% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted two weeks ago has continued to increase (-118k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture is nearing the needed quantities implying a structural low will be developing in weeks/months ahead.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.