Whatever The Economy Does, The Fed Will Support Asset Prices

In lieu of any changes to Fed policy on the horizon, investors should take this as a signal that asset prices will be supported in the future even if the economy languishes.

Importantly, the study found that monetary policy has the same effect on inequality regardless of the state of the underlying economy.

Japan is an interesting microcosm of the way ultra-loose monetary policy benefits the wealthy but not the non-wealthy.

In a recent study that examines data from the past century, researchers found more evidence that central banks' monetary policy is a powerful determinant of wealth inequality.

A recent (April, 2019) paper put out by Den Norske Bank, the largest financial services company in Norway, bolsters a point that I have made on multiple occasions: central banks are exacerbating inequality, primarily by boosting asset prices, and secondarily by reducing the interest income earned by savings accounts.

At this point, plenty of economic studies have been done (and papers written) analyzing unconventional monetary policies' (such as ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing) effect on inequality. As the paper's authors state,

The potential distributional effects of monetary policy have recently become an active topic in the inequality debate as a consequence of the unconventional instruments that central banks implemented following the financial crisis.

Many of these studies have argued that unconventional monetary policies (i.e. "accommodative" or "loose" monetary policies) have had little to no effect on income or wealth inequality. Some even suggest that they decrease inequality by lowering unemployment.

(Although, as I argued in "Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For Meteoric Wealth Inequality," there is no discernible evidence that quantitative easing or ultra-low interest rates had any positive effect on the unemployment rate, in either the United States or the Eurozone.)

The authors of the DNB paper demonstrate that the shortcoming of these papers showing minimal or no effect on inequality is their relatively short time horizon. In contrast to studies that cover time ranges of just a few years, their study looks at data over almost a full century.

This paper analyzes the relationship between monetary policy and income inequality between 1920 and 2015 using annual data across 12 advanced economies: Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Denmark, France, U.K, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the U.S.

The dispersion of data collection across twelve developed countries is important. If one were to look only at the Eurozone, Japan, or North America, as many other studies do, one remains vulnerable to the criticism that some extraneous factor muddles the causal link between the monetary policy and the result — increased inequality. With twelve countries from around the world under review, there's less doubt about whether the link is causal or merely correlational.

The obtained results indicate that expansionary monetary policy strongly increases the share of national income held by the top one percent. Our findings also suggest that this effect is arguably driven by higher asset prices, and holds irrespective of the state of the economy. [Bold and italics added.]

By lowering the interest rate below the point where market forces of supply and demand would have set it, the Treasury yield curve is repriced to correspond with the new risk free Fed Funds rate. With Treasury yields lower, other assets such as stocks, real estate, and corporate bonds become more attractive and are thus repriced to correspond with Treasury yields.

It is not true that Treasuries and other assets are completely priced by the market. Yes, many market forces are in play, but one little interest rate (the overnight rate set by the Fed) bears a significant influence on the pricing of many other assets. Some are more resistant to the movement of rates, while some are more sensitive to them. But the important point here is that interest rates do play a part in determining the value of other assets.

Quantitative easing (QE) puts this process into overdrive by reducing the supply of Treasuries available to the public, thereby creating a supply-demand imbalance that results in lower interest rates. Pension funds, life insurance companies, endowment funds, and other institutional investment funds that formerly held large quantities of Treasuries were forced to seek out riskier options in order to meet their return requirements. This meant more demand for risk assets, which are predominantly held by the wealthy.

As I have argued elsewhere, ultra-low interest rates have broadly hurt the non-wealthy while benefiting the wealthy. As the paper puts it, "the combination of an ultra-low interest rate environment and large asset purchase programs is suspected to have reduced interest income on modest households savings and driven up asset prices."

Lower and middle income individuals tend to exhibit much more conservative savings and investment preferences, opting to forgo higher risk assets like stocks in favor of savings accounts. This risk aversion may be merited to some degree, as those with lower incomes may need to tap into savings more often than their higher income counterparts. But this savings preference also causes the non-wealthy to miss out on the benefits generated by the Fed's loose monetary policies.

Moreover, the non-wealthy are much more likely to use financing (installment plans) on consumer durable goods purchases. As I've discussed elsewhere, evidence shows that lower interest rates, which translate into lower monthly payments, lead consumers to pay more than they otherwise would for a range of items. Though it feels as if they are paying the same (due to the roughly equal regular payment), the total amount over the long term ends up being much higher.

This erodes the savings of the non-wealthy. Over the past decade, for instance, the Consumer Federation of America reports that the percentage of Americans who save at least 5% of their income has fallen from 53% in 2008 to 48% in 2017. The percentage of Americans who have savings plans with goals has fallen from 62% to 46%. The percentage who save for retirement through work has fallen from 55% to 46%. As I've written about elsewhere, the net savings of many Americans is in the low single digits.

“The economic inequality in our society is reflected in our savings statistics,” says Stephen Brobeck, Executive Director of the Consumer Federation of America. “The economic recovery, particularly the increase in housing prices and buoyant stock market, have especially benefited middle and upper income groups."

Federal Reserve interventions have unequally benefited some over (and, to some degree, at the expense of) others. As the authors of the DNB study write,

Our evidence suggests that monetary policy has a significant impact on income inequality. Monetary loosening increases the share of national income held by the richest 1 percent, while restrictive monetary policy has the opposite effect. As far as the results from the Panel VAR and OLS local projection are concerned, a 100 b.p. decrease in the short-term interest rate implies a peak increase in the top income index of approximately 1 and 1.15 percentage points, respectively. We demonstrate that the effect of monetary policy on top-income households is arguably driven by higher stock prices.

The authors of the study estimate that "following an expansionary monetary policy shock [such as a several-point drop in interest rates or implementation of QE], the share of national income held by the richest 1 percent increases by approximately 1 to 6 percentage points." And, perhaps most startling of all, the study found that this relationship between monetary policy and inequality has held true over the past 95 years regardless of the state of the economy.

In good or bad economies, central banks have the capacity to regulate levels of inequality through their policy tools. This brings the authors to the following conclusion: "Central bankers need to be attentive not only to the aggregate consequences of monetary policy but also to their side effects."

Japan: A Microcosm of Monetary Activism

Another economic paper looking specifically at the case of Japan corroborates the findings of the DNB study. The conclusion of this paper is that "UMP [unconventional monetary policy] widened income inequality, especially after 2008 when quantitative easing became more aggressive. This is largely due to the portfolio channel."

The "portfolio channel" mentioned here refers to the differences between the assets which are weighted more for lower income earners versus those which hold a heavier weighting for higher income individuals. For the non-rich, one's primary residence and vehicles make up the majority of one's assets, but these come with maintenance costs or literally depreciate in value over time. For the rich, stocks, income-generating real estate, and private businesses make up the majority of one's assets, and these tend to appreciate in value over time. "Unconventional" (ultra-loose) monetary policy boosts the assets of the wealthy but does little or nothing to benefit the assets more commonly held by the non-wealthy.

And, indeed, it also harmed the non-wealthy by luring them into taking on more debt by making monthly payments lower, even as prices rose. More consumer debt traps the middle and lower class in long installment plans that reduces the financial buffer and optionality that they enjoyed when interest rates were high enough to create a higher personal savings rate.

(I discussed this in more detail in "Blame the Fed for the Plight of the Average American.")

So What?

Why does this matter? I would argue that it matters to readers in two ways.

First, as citizens, even if one is not morally against inequality per se, there is something at least morally suspect about inequality that is a result of the actions or policies of government agencies. The Federal Reserve is a government agency, therefore any of its policies that create winners and losers in the economy and thereby promote inequality ought to be scrutinized.

In my judgement, the Federal Reserve would operate most effectively and generate the best possible outcomes if it were limited to its original role as a background player in the economy. Originally, each regional branch of the Fed had its own discount rate set at some level above Treasury, municipal, and corporate bond yields. It was designed to be unattractive in most circumstances. Only during crises would market-determined yields spike higher than the Fed's discount rates, at which point the central bank's emergency lending capacity would provide liquidity to stabilize the credit market.

Fed-set rates should be determined by market rates, not the other way around. In my estimation, a Fed discount rate set at some base amount above the 200 day moving average of a bond basket's yield would be a good way to accomplish this. The yields would only spike above the Fed's discount rates when credit markets froze up, allowing the Fed to act as the lender of last resort. The Fed should also have simple and clear solvency requirements such that it only provides credit to solvent but illiquid institutions during market upheavals.

Second, as investors, regardless of one's moral or political views on the matter, we need to be prepared for the future. If the study highlighted above is accurate and ultra-loose monetary policy boosts asset prices irrespective of the state of the economy, then investors should expect stock prices (among other asset classes) to remain elevated indefinitely so long as this policy persists. If rates are dropped in the United States and QE is brought back, then that is all the more reason to assume that stock valuations will remain elevated.

From 1948 to the first half of 1981 (when interest rates peaked), annual growth of real output per hour averaged 2.49%, whereas from the second half of 1981 to 2018, annual growth in real output averaged 1.97%. Likewise, GDP growth averaged just under 5% from 1948 to the middle of 1981:

Whereas GDP growth has averaged around 3% since the middle of 1981:

Compare this to Robert Shiller's CAPE Ratio, a useful indicator of stock market valuation:

Shiller CAPE Ratio. Source: Macro Trends

The period of ultra-loose monetary policy from the early 1990s to today has resulted in higher asset returns despite lower GDP growth (~2.75% average) and productivity growth. This is what the authors of the DNB study mean when they conclude that expansionary monetary policy results in higher inequality regardless of the state of the economy.

The cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio, which averages the earnings of the previous ten years, bottomed out three times in the past 150 years. First, it bottomed out when interest rates spiked during the brief but sharp recession of 1920-21. Second, it hit a brief bottom during the early years of the Great Depression in 1931-32 before rebounding. Then, it hit another trough when interest rates spiked to ultra-high levels in the early 1980s.

The first and third instances mark true troughs, while the second instance was a mere momentary blip due to excessively low stock prices. In both of those instances, the economy was faring poorly and interest rates were relatively elevated (much more so in the 1980s than the 1920s). Both periods were marked by very tight monetary policy and relatively low inequality (compared to the periods preceding and following them).

Here is a chart showing the top 1% of earners' share of the national income from the 1910s to the 1930s:

Source: World Inequality Database

During the early 1920s, the top 1% of earners' share of the national income fell slightly as interest rates spiked.

And then, as interest rates steadily rose during the 1970s and peaked in the early 1980s, the top 1%'s share of national income hit a trough:

Source: World Inequality Database

Real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates were the highest they had been in the last 50 years during this period from the late 1970s to the mid 1980s. This corresponds almost exactly with the extended trough in the 1%'s national income.

Source: Bloomberg

Compare this to the net wealth share of the middle 40% of earners, which peaked just barely after short-term interest rates (i.e. savings account rates) peaked:

Source: World Inequality Database

The recession in the early 1980s caused only a brief dip before the middle class bounced back, supported by a high savings rate and generous interest income earned by their preferred savings vehicle — savings accounts.

Some might assert that the Reagan tax cuts in 1981 and 1986 were the turnaround points in inequality. Perhaps they played some part, but even more important than tax cuts are (1) the steady fall in interest rates starting in the early 1980s . . .

. . . and (2) the corresponding rally in the stock market.

This is what led to the current era of permanently higher market valuations. And it has been the primary driver of growing inequality.

Investor Takeaway

Asset price performance has been gradually decoupled from the performance of the underlying economy over the previous four decades. Stocks and other risk assets have done well as GDP and productivity growth have slowed, both in the United States and elsewhere. The primary reason for this is the policy of central banks.

Central bank policy is not being changed anytime soon, nor is the fundamental role that central banks ought to play in the economy being discussed. The current Fed mandate ensures that, even if the central bank's policies have negative side effects such as exacerbating inequality, it will continue using the same policy tools to pursue maximum employment and a low-but-positive inflation rate.

Though interest rates are already near their zero lower bound, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has recently made clear that "unconventional monetary policies" such as QE are not off the table. In fact, he believes the term "unconventional" no longer applies. More QE is available, when needed.

Therefore, investors should expect central banks, especially the Fed, to continue supporting asset prices such as stocks. Any major pullbacks in the next few years should be treated as buying opportunities. Valuations will remain higher than their previous 150-year average range, but that does not mean buying opportunities won't come.

It is best to keep a decent allocation to cash and cash equivalents (such as ultra-short term bond funds) to be ready for these buying opportunities.

