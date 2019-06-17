And The Winner Is: The DJIA

In the late stages of the bull market, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF makes a wise choice for US large-cap exposure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index is often viewed unfavorably by investors, but it has been outperforming the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

We've all heard the criticisms of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). It only contains 30 stocks, so it is not nearly as representative of the US stock market as an index that contains 500 or 3500 stocks. It is a price-weighted index, which makes little logical sense. It is underweight technology, and it has no exposure to utilities or real estate. There are vastly more assets pegged to the S&P 500 (SP500) and to various total market indexes like the Wilshire 5000 than to the DJIA, and there must be good reason for that.

All of these criticisms are valid, and I've said them and believed them for years. In my mind, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a relic from the past, useful for cable news pundits to reference when discussing the stock market but not of any practical value.

But what if I was wrong?

A Diamond In The Rough

If you enter "Dow Jones vs S&P" into a search engine, you'll get a number of articles and websites that explain the differences between the two and often make a verdict on which is a better investment. Some of them include charts, like one from Avondale Asset Management that shows performance from 1957 through the beginning of 2013, with the S&P 500 apparently beating the Dow Jones since its inception. Most of them conclude that the S&P 500 is the superior investment.

All of these charts and comparisons have one thing in common: they are looking at the price of the two indexes, not the total return, which includes dividends. And while the DJIA tends to lag the S&P 500 and the Wilshire 5000 in terms of price by a few tenths of a percent on an annualized basis, it isn't hard to imagine that the difference is being made up by a superior dividend yield.

According to Morningstar, the forward yield of the most popular index proxies are currently:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): 2.46%

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): 2.15%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI): 1.92%

Its not easy to find a good resource to make the total return comparison, however, and it would be very labor-intensive for an investor to do it oneself. Luckily, the good folks over at Don't Quit Your Day Job... have created tools to do just that. If you haven't checked out their site, you really should.

Using their Dow Jones Return Calculator and their S&P 500 Return Calculator, we can look at the results from 1957 (when the S&P 500 was formed) to the end of May 2019.

Index Annualized Price Return Annualized Total Return S&P 500 6.828% 10.032% DJIA 6.538% 10.220%

On the surface, the S&P 500 appears to outperform the DJIA, but once dividend and dividend reinvestment is factored in, the DJIA actually comes out ahead.

If we want to examine the total stock market, we can use their Wilshire 5000 Return Calculator to do a similar comparison going back to the beginning of 1971, its first full year in existence.

Index Annualized Price Return Annualized Total Return Wilshire 5000 7.555% 10.576% S&P 500 7.278% 10.385% DJIA 7.264% 10.891%

Once again, the Dow Jones comes in last place in nominal price return, but when dividends and dividend reinvestment are factored in, it comes out ahead of both indexes.

If we want confirmation, we can compare VTI, SPY, and DIA by using YCharts. The data doesn't go as far back, and the numbers won't exactly match due to ETF expenses and drift, but they tell a similar story.

VTI has only been around for 18 years, so it is the limiting factor in our historical perspective using YCharts. The 18-year price chart shows VTI coming out on top:

Data by YCharts

The 18-year total return chart, however, shows DIA coming out ahead despite its higher expense ratio:

Data by YCharts

In addition, we can examine the total annualized returns of more recent time periods by looking at the fact sheets provided by State Street and Vanguard through 03/31/2019:

ETF Ticker 3-Month 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year SPDR DJIA ETF DIA 11.76% 9.94% 16.19% 12.04% 15.76% SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY 13.60% 9.36% 13.36% 10.77% 15.76% Vanguard Total Stock Market VTI 14.03% 8.82% 13.53% 10.34% 16.06%

DIA isn't winning over every time period, and there is no guarantee that it will continue to win going forward. It handily beat SPY and VTI over the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year periods, but lagged both in the first quarter and was behind VTI in the past 10 years.

What about risk? Doesn't holding only 30 stocks open an investor up to more single company risk?

That is a valid concern. While modern portfolio theory suggests that there is diminishing value for diversification after 20-30 stocks, that doesn't mean that a 3500-stock portfolio won't be steadier in the short term. After all, due to the price-weighted nature of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Boeing (BA) currently makes up 9.3% of the index. That is a little scary, especially in light of the company's recent troubles.

While there may be more short-term volatility with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the index has been resilient in the face of major stock market downturns. Almost all of its components have wide or narrow moats, according to Morningstar, and they tend to be more financially secure than your average stock. This has led to additional downside protection during market crashes.

In 2008, the S&P 500 and Wilshire 5000 both dropped by over 38%, while the DJIA dropped by less than 34%.

In 2002, the S&P 500 and Wilshire 5000 dropped over 20%, while the Dow Jones declined by less than 17%. And the DJIA performed considerably better in 2000 and 2001, as well.

At worst, the trade-off between short-term single stock risk and lower max drawdowns during economic crises seems like a fair trade. At best, after one of the longest bull markets in US history and with the yield curve inverting, it seems like a very good trade-off.

If someone is invested in the S&P 500 or the total stock market, or has new money to put to work in US large caps, I would strongly consider the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. Despite its higher expense ratio of 0.17%, DIA seems likely to outperform both SPY and VTI going forward.

A Hidden Gem

If an investor highly values liquidity, then DIA is the way to go. But if you are a smaller investor who can be patient about entry points and plan on holding long term, there is a much better alternative.

What if you could take the two worst features of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF and remove them? Then you would have the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD).

Instead of price-weighting the index, DJD weights the components by dividend yield, rebalancing every six months. The higher the dividend yield, the higher the allocation. Instead of having 9.3% of its assets in Boeing, its highest allocation is to IBM Corp. (IBM), Verizon (VZ), Coca-Cola (KO), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM), each with between 5% and 6% of the ETF.

A popular trading strategy, the Dogs of the Dow, involves investing in the 10 highest dividend-yielding stocks from the DJIA at the end of each year, and it has proven to provide excess returns. By yield-weighting the index, DJD avoids the irrational price-weighting of the traditional index and overweights the Dogs of the Dow. This results in a higher dividend yield and cheaper fundamentals (forward-looking data from Morningstar through 05/31/2019):

ETF Price/Earnings Price/Book Price/Sales Price/Cash Flow Dividend Yield DIA 15.36 3.25 1.88 12.87 2.46 DJD 14.51 3.10 1.81 11.58 3.03

While it has only been around since December 2015, I would expect this strategy to produce superior returns in the long run.

And what does it cost for a better implementation of the Dow Jones Industrial Average? At the end of 2018, Invesco (IVZ) slashed the cost of this ETF to just 0.07%.

Conclusion

Throughout the course of my research, I was surprised to discover that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had been outperforming the broader stock market for decades. While there is no guarantee that this will continue, the tendency of the index to have smaller drawdowns during stock market downturns makes it a wise choice to get US large-cap exposure as we enter the late innings of the bull market. If liquidity is your primary concern, then the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF is the clear winner. If you want a smarter index with lower expenses and are willing to put up with less liquidity, then the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is an excellent alternative. That is my personal choice, and I have been shifting my US large-cap exposure into DJD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DJD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.