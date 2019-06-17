MediciNova And Tipelukast In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

This is based on a pre-clinical study in NASH model demonstrating that tipelukast caused decreased liver fibrosis, inflammation as well as decreased hepatocyte ballooning.

Mechanistically, it has been proposed that tipelukast may exert anti-fibrotic effects in NASH through the inhibition of leukotriene and 5-lipoxygenase pathways.

Market Assessment

MediciNova (MNOV) is a small-cap ($401M), clinical-stage biopharma with a diverse clinical program. Its primary focus is the clinical development of the lead investigative drug candidate, MN-166, currently in early-mid-phase clinical trials for several neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma. MN-001, tipelukast, is in clinical development for fibrotic diseases, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and NASH, the focus of this article.

The complex pathophysiological pathways for NASH disease in addition to the diverse histopathological patient population have both made the clinical development of drug assets with varied mechanistic and pharmacological target a necessity. Besides, the clinical response by NASH patients to these distinct pharmacological targets in clinical trials is a validation of the clinical need for diverse NASH therapeutics.

The basis for clinical development of tipelukast for NASH disease includes scientific data that the 5-lipoxygenase pathway could exert a pathogenic effect in obesity-induced NAFLD. Besides, MediciNova has reported efficacy for tipelukast, an orally bioavailable small molecule compound, at improving liver fibrosis, inflammation and hepatocyte degeneration in experimental NASH. The FDA has given MediciNova clearance to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for NASH. We await further information from MediciNova on plans for the Phase 2 NASH trial.

Institutional Investors, Insiders' Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 21.05% with 50 Institutional holders accounting for total shares of 9,064,810. Top 2 holders are BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard Group. Analysts from 3 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $19.

At the end of Q1/2019, cash and cash equivalents were $63.2M. MediciNova also reported:

As of March 31, 2019, we had an accumulated deficit of $360.8 million and expect to incur substantial net losses for the next several years as we continue to develop certain of our existing product development candidates, and over the long-term if we expand our research and development programs and acquire or in-license products, technologies or businesses that are complementary to our own.

While some of the ongoing clinical trials are funded by grants, additional funding may be needed sooner or later, especially if a Phase 2 study in NASH and Phase 2b/3 trial for ALS are planned.

Market Outlook

I have always emphasized the clinical need for diverse investigative drug candidates due to the complexity of NASH and the multi-factorial causal pathogenic pathways that have been associated with this disease.

MN-001, tipelukast, could be pharmacologically and mechanistically distinct from other investigative drug candidates in clinical development. More information is needed on the planned Phase 2 NASH study to discern the clinical potential of MN-001, tipelukast.

