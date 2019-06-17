Canopy Growth Corp.: Big Expectations To Watch For

Later this month, on June 20th, the management team at Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is slated to report financial results for the fourth quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. Over the past year, the firm has proven time and again that it is capable of posting strong production and sales growth, and shareholders should expect this to continue. However, growth aside, there are some other items investors should expect as the company moves to announce its financial results. Some of these might be common sense, but all of them are of the utmost importance for investors as they gauge what kind of prospect Canopy is and will be for the long haul.

Growth should continue

So far this year, the financial picture for Canopy has been quite appealing. Take, for instance, the third quarter of this fiscal year vs. the same quarter a year earlier. According to management, gross revenue for the quarter came out to C$97.70 million, up from C$21.70 million in the third quarter of the firm’s 2018 fiscal year. Net sales (sales less excise taxes) came in at C$83.05 million, up from the same C$21.70 million seen in 2018.

Such stellar growth can be largely chalked up to a growing amount of cannabis production and the subsequent sales of it. According to management, Canopy sold 10,102 kg (kilograms and kilogram-equivalents) worth of cannabis in its latest quarter. This compared to a modest 2,330 kg seen a year earlier. While some of this upside came from the firm’s ever-expanding international medical cannabis operations, and while the company experienced some downward pressure in volumes associated with Canadian medical cannabis, the real winner for the firm was the adult-use category, also known as recreational cannabis. During the latest quarter, volumes sold totaled 8,287 kg, up from nothing a year earlier (since at that time recreational cannabis use was illegal).

This fourth quarter’s release shouldn’t be much different, except for the fact that it should benefit from even higher production capacity. Management has been more or less silent regarding just what its capacity would be for the quarter, but we do know from the company’s third-quarter conference call that it said that a mix of more greenhouses coming online and facilities coming to full production capacity would result in more output quarter over quarter. The company also will benefit from a shift in timing vs. what was seen in its 2018 fiscal year.

As a result of higher output, revenue should expand nicely, though the degree by which this will take place is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the picture has been muddied, in a positive manner, by management’s M&A activities and international expansion efforts. In the fourth quarter, for instance, Canopy acquired AgriNextUSA, a hemp-based enterprise, and it entered into a joint venture with Sequential Brands Group (SQBG), through which it now has access to household brand guru Martha Stewart. The company also saw, in January of this year, its medical cannabis firm, Spectrum Cannabis, expand into both the UK and Poland, so keeping all else the same, there should be growth at least on the international side of its medical cannabis operations.

Losses should continue and spending should rise

In addition to seeing strong growth, it’s likely that Canopy will see its operating loss come in quite large. In its third quarter this year, the firm generated a loss from operations totaling C$157.24 million. This was up from the C$26.03 million seen the same quarter last year. As the company expands its operations, losses are likely, plus it is trying to ramp up to achieve economies of scale while competing with other firms for market share. All of this, when taken together, means that a significant operating loss is logical and, frankly, I would not be surprised to see Canopy lose even more this current quarter. At some point in time, the company must generate a profit (and a significant one at that) in order to justify its valuation or one even higher than where it is today, but today is not that day.

As a result of growing losses, investors should also expect Canopy to see a reduction in its cash. As of the end of its latest quarter, cash and cash equivalents came out to C$4.12 billion, while marketable securities came out to C$799.42 million. In all, this brings cash and cash equivalents to C$4.92 billion. This gives Canopy significant fuel with which to grow, but with the business likely to generate operating losses, it’s probable that cash will decrease some as well.

Another drain on cash will be Canopy’s various M&A transactions, plus the firm’s R&D (research and development) into edibles, beverages, and more. On the M&A front, most recent activity has actually taken place subsequent to the fourth quarter, but the aforementioned deals will almost certainly have affected cash to some degree. Also, later this year, the government in Canada is expected to finish legalizing cannabis-imbued consumables and other related products that even today are considered illegal. Investments on this front, combined with any capital allocated toward the between $100 million and $150 million management pledged for its industrial hemp operations in New York, are sure to result in some reduction in liquidity for the business.

I would venture to say that even with all of this spending, Canopy’s overall cash and cash equivalents for the fourth quarter will still have ended north of the C$4-billion mark. Assuming this is true, it will result in the company having plenty of fuel for a couple of more years, which in turn will help to lead to higher sales and, hopefully, to profits for the business long term.

Takeaway

Right now, Canopy is still the big player in its space and it’s unlikely that this will change so long as management has such a hefty cash hoard at its disposal. Due to the company’s various expansion-related activities, I believe that revenue will continue growing at a nice clip, but so too will the losses most likely. Cash balances should gradually decrease, but the company will still have a significant war chest at its disposal. When taken together, this paints a picture of a true growth story and as most growth stories go, the question is whether the firm in question can expand quick enough and become profitable enough to justify its significant market cap. At this time, investors are only really focused on the growth side of the story, and so long as management can deliver on that front, then the picture for shareholders will be a positive one. I suspect this won’t be an issue for the time being, but at some point over the next couple of years Canopy will hit a point where a transition to profitability must occur or else the pendulum of fortune will swing the other way, striking down the fortunes built up in this space over the past few years.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.