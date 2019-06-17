Physicians Realty Trust's 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive

Physicians Realty Trust should benefit from several tailwinds, such as favorable demographic trend and the trend towards more outpatient services.

Investment Thesis

Despite mediocre result in Q1 2019, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) should continue to do well in 2019. DOC has a portfolio of high-quality tenants, with over half of its tenants being investment grade. Its leases also have rent escalators. Looking forward to the long term, the company should continue to benefit from an ageing population in the country and the trend towards outpatient services. The company also has a strong balance sheet to support its acquisitions and development programs. It is trading at an attractive valuation and also pays a 5.1%-yielding dividend. DOC is a good stock choice for dividend income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

DOC delivered a mediocre Q1 2019 with flat total revenue growth. Although the company delivered same-store rental revenue growth of 3.7% year over year in Q1 2019, the 8.7% increase in operating expenses has resulted in only a modest gain of 1.5% year over year in its same-store cash net operating income. In the quarter, its occupancy ratio also declined by 80 basis points to 95.7% at the end of Q1 2019.

We believe Physician Realty will continue to do well for the following reasons

Despite this mediocre result in Q1 2019, we continue to have a positive view of DOC for the following reasons:

A portfolio of high-quality tenants

DOC has a portfolio of high-quality tenants with average remaining lease term of 7.7 years. About half of its tenants have investment grade credit ratings. In fact, 7 out of 10 tenants in its top 10 tenants are investment grade. This means investors should not be concerned about the tenants’ ability to pay the rental fees.

Price escalators in its leases

We like DOC’s rental revenue mix because it contains price escalators in its leases. The company has an average rent escalator to be about 2.3% annually. This means that it will be able to grow its same-store revenue by about 2-3% annually. We are also encouraged by the fact that DOC was able to renew more than half of its leases with rent escalations of 3% or more in Q1 2019.

Low lease expiries

We also like the fact that there are limited lease expiries for DOC in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart below, only 2.5% and 3.7% of its leased gross leasable areas will expire in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Even if it is expired, DOC is generally able to re-lease it to the existing tenant (74% retention rate in Q1 2019) or new tenants with an increase in average lease rate of 2.1%.

Physician Realty Trust should benefit from the outpatient trend

DOC should benefit from several trends in the healthcare industry. First, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double, from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today. This means there will be more demand for different forms of healthcare services. This should support rental demand for medical office buildings (93% of its portfolios are MOBs).

Another important trend in the healthcare industry is the trend towards more outpatient services. There is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to smaller facilities in medical office buildings. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016. Since 93% of DOC’s healthcare properties are MOBs, which are suitable locations for outpatient services, the company’s tenants should be able to benefit from this new outpatient trend in the United States.

Investment grade balance sheet

DOC has an investment grade balance sheet. In fact, Moody’s and S&P gave the company credit ratings of Baa3 and BBB- respectively. As can be seen from the charts below, DOC remains comfortably in compliance with all of its covenant thresholds. Its debt service ratio of 4x is quite reasonable and is well above its threshold of 1.5x. Likewise, its consolidated leverage ratio of about 36% is also well below the 60% threshold.

As can be seen from the chart below, DOC has no significant debt maturing before 2022. This means that any interest rate hikes will not materially impact its interest expenses. The company's average interest rate of 3.8% is also low.

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

Sources of revenue for DOC’s tenants typically include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors and health maintenance organizations. However, its tenants continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends will continue to pressure the tenants’ profitability and may hinder their ability to renew their leases at higher rates.

Valuation

Shares of DOC have been trading in the range of $14.5 and $18 in the past 1 year. The company is currently trading at the high end of this range. DOC has generated adjusted funds from operations of $1.04 per share in 2018. We expect HCP Inc. (HCP) will be able to generate AFFO of $1.09 per share in 2019. At today’s share price of $18.12 per share, its price-to-2019 AFFO ratio is about 16.6x. This is slightly below HCP’s 17.8x.

A Secure 5.1%-yielding dividend

DOC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.1%. It has increased its dividend twice since 2014. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend yield of 5.1% is in the middle of its yield range of 4.2% and 6.2% in the past 4 years.

Investor Takeaway

We like DOC’s high-quality portfolio of healthcare properties with stable and positive outlooks. Its shares are currently attractive, especially with a 5.4%-yielding dividend. We think the company is a good defensive stock choice for dividend investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.