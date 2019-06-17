Stitch Fix: Impressive Growth, Margin Issues Remain

I see the (relative) appeal here, yet I am not yet inclined to pick up a large stake (again) based on the potential of the business.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) has recently reported solid third quarter results. These results as well as a very strong public debut of peer Revolve (RVLV) have made that shares are trading at $30 again, warranting an update on the thesis. Reality is that momentum, at least in terms of sales is quite solid, and the potential is there, and while Stitch Fix remains a compelling long candidate on a relative basis, the same cannot just be said for the stand-alone basis.

An Interesting Play In Retail

Since Stitch Fix went public I have been attracted to the business model of the company. I have been very constructive on the risk-reward at the time of the IPO and at other times when shares dipped (including the December 2018 dip to levels in the high-teens). The company claims that it operates a subscription-based platform, but unlike some software solutions or utility subscriptions, Stitch Fix sees higher churn rates of course, as the revenues are not as ''sticky.'.

The promise of Stitch Fix is that it makes shopping easy for a lot of people who do not enjoy this activity, as clothes are sent to you directly with the aid of stylists and data scientists. This business model makes theoretical sense to me as I liked the IPO price at $15 in 2017, because operating assets traded at just 1 times sales at the time, while operating margins came in at around 10%.

Shares had seen a huge run higher to $50 in September of last year while the margin picture was actually worsening, causing a big pullback by about two-thirds by Christmas of last year.

Valuation Thoughts

While solidly profitable at the time of the public offering, Stitch Fix has seen a continuation of growth, albeit with much lower margins. Sales rose by 26% in 2018 to $1.23 billion as operating profits of $43 million were equal to little over 3% of sales, working down to just $0.35 per share in realistic earnings power, on top of net cash holdings equal to $3 per share.

The 2019 outlook was not that inspiring. Even though sales were seen up 20-25% to a range of $1.47-$1.53 billion, adjusted EBITDA was seen at just $20-$40 million, down from the $54 million reported in 2018. My thesis at the time was that with 10% margin potential on 2019 sales, earnings could come in at $1.25 per share. A reasonable 20 times multiple and net cash position could work down to $28 per share, the reason why I bought the 2018 dip at $17 per share.

2019, A Complicated Year And Concluding Remarks

Stitch Fix reported first quarter results already in December with sales up 24% and EBITDA rising by similar percentages to $14 million. This was very comforting, although the company only maintained the sales guidance. Second quarter sales were up 25% as EBITDA improved to $19 million. This makes that EBITDA is $3.5 million ahead of the first half of 2018, despite the guidance for much lower EBITDA.

The company guided for third quarter sales growth of 22-26%, with EBITDA seen at minus $4 million to plus $1 million. This disappointing margin number is seen lower because of $15-$20 million in additional advertising costs. Nonetheless, the company hiked the sales guidance to $1.53-$1.56 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $33-43 million. Excluding $12 million in launch costs in the UK as well as a brand investment of $15-$20 million, I really pegged adjusted EBITDA at $67 million in this article in March. While the operational improvements are positive, I thought that the share price jump to $35 per share marked a big overreaction, as shares ever since have slipped back to the low twenties again.

Another jump was seen following the third quarter results with revenue growth of 29% being impressive, as sales hit $409 million. Adjusted EBITDA was seen at minus $0.3 million, just above the midpoint of the guidance. The impact of the brand campaign is paying off with fourth quarter sales growth seen at 34-37%. This makes that full year sales could now rise by 28-29% to $1.57-$1.58 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $38-43 million. This EBITDA number is understated because of launch and campaign costs, but are still far removed from a previous peak at 10%.

Seeing potential for sales to hit $2 billion, at least at a run rate by end of 2020, I could see $160 million in net earnings if margins of 10% could be achieved again. That works down to about $1.60 per share which together with a reasonable 20 times multiple and net cash works down to $35 per share in fair value. With shares trading at $30 currently, the gap with the potential fair value seems rather small, certainly as real margin gains need to be delivered upon as well. Other arguments to be positive includes that accelerating growth and the logical takeover candidate (at least in my eyes).

With shares trading at $30 currently and seeing a stronger outlook in terms of sales and EBITDA compared to the situation in March, with shares trading at $35 at the time, I am seeing appeal increasing. That said, the gap between the current share price and potential is too narrow to become really upbeat.

With a $2.7 billion enterprise valuation the 1.5 times sales multiples look very reasonable with small profits being reported currently and growth rates hovering at around 25%, or even higher. In comparison, Revolve has an enterprise valuation which is basically the same, yet it only reports sales of $500 million in 2018, some 70% less than Stitch Fix. Furthermore, first quarter sales growth of 21% is much slower than its three times as large competitor, and while margins of Revolve are a bit higher in the high-single digits, they did come down quite a bit in the first quarter of 2019.

