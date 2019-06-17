J.C. Penney Faces A Slow, Painful Death

J.C. Penney lacks a successful digital platform, and likely loses out on sales because of it.

There has been a lot of discussion about J.C. Penney's (JCP) ability to survive the cut-throat retail environment. I suggested the company's $3.9 billion debt was untenable, given its debt/EBITDA of more than 14x. SA author The Owl disagreed with my approach and suggested J.C. Penney's debt/EBITDA based on trailing twelve months EBITDA was closer to 7.7x:

Now, the risks attendant to owning JCP debt, exchange-traded debt securities (I use KTP because of a higher coupon and more liquidity, but others exist like PFH, HJV, JBN, and JBR), and equity have been highlighted again in two recent articles ... One indicates an imminent bankruptcy while the other implies significant distress (not predicting bankruptcy but implying a risk), supported by a metric that indicates a "14X debt to EBITDA" and "negative free cash flow" based upon the Q1'19 earnings report ... I had expressed above reservations about annualizing single quarter results for retailers, and this is an example where doing so may lead to errant conclusions.

The Owl also suggested bankruptcy may not be imminent. Nonetheless, I believe JCP could die a slow, painful death.

J.C. Penney Lacks A Successful Digital Platform

In today's environment retailers must reach consumers via whatever distribution system consumers prefer to shop. Some prefer to shop in-store, some prefer to shop online, while others prefer to buy online and pick up purchases in-store. Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are attempting to create online presences to serve varying customer needs. J.C. Penney is still trying to develop its omni-channel strategy:

To begin, we need to continue to make operational progress in the experience we deliver to our customers in our stores, online and throughout our merchandise assortments. We must also develop a leading omni-channel shopping experience through our highly relevant and capable network. This will require us to work on redefining our brand identity and promise, evolving it for today's digital age and enhancing the design of our online platform and physical stores accordingly.

I find it difficult to believe a retailer can gain a sizeable presence without a successful digital platform. If you're not online then you might as well not exist. This likely explains why J.C. Penney's revenue is falling by low-single digits amid shrinking margins. The company could be missing out on a countless number of sales due to a lack of online presence.

The above chart illustrates selected retailers' sales derived online as a percentage of total sales. The digital sales percentage for Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Lululemon (LULU) is 7%, 14%, 30% and 35%, respectively. Lululemon was one of the first retailers to embrace its digital platform. The digital channel is now Lululemon's fastest growing sales channel. It also allows Lululemon to stay close to the customer, identify changes in sales trends and adjust its inventory accordingly.

Target's digital platform not only drives top-line growth, but allows Target to utilize its stores as fulfillment centers for such online sales:

As John will cover in more detail, we’re seeing a really positive guest response to our same-day digital fulfillment services, which drove well over half of our digital sales growth in the quarter. Our ability to offer these same-day services, which delivers high level of satisfaction, is a result of our strategy to put stores in the center of fulfillment. In fact, our stores handled more than 80% of our first quarter digital volume, including all of our same-day options combined with digital orders shipped directly from stores to guests’ homes.

Certain analysts believe the value of J.C. Penney's real estate lies in what it can be sold for. The true value of its over 800 stores could be their potential use as fulfillment centers for online sales. Too bad the company lacks a sizeable digital platform.

J.C. Penney Likely Lacks The Resources To Build A Successful Digital Platform

It takes a sizeable investment to build out a digital sales channel and there is still no guarantee customers will come. J.C. Penney has $171 million in cash and short-term investments. However, the company generated cash flow from operations of -$205 million in its most recent quarter.

Target, Best Buy, Abercrombie and Lululemon generated cash flow from operations of $323 million, $2 million, -$71 million and -$63 million, respectively. Abercrombie and Lululemon both have cash on hand exceeding $550 million. Their liquidity could offset their cash burn.

While J.C. Penney trails selected retailers in terms of digital sales, it could be difficult for the company to close the gap. Selected retailers continuously invest in and refine their digital channels. Said another way, as competitors continuously invest in their online channels, the digital divide between them and J.C. Penney could widen. While J.C. Penney fights to stay afloat it could cede the market for digital sales competitors, who are nimbler and have more capital.

Conclusion

Sans a digital platform, J.C. Penney's declining sales and waning cash flow could continue unabated. The company could die a slow, painful death. JCP is off over 55% Y/Y and remains a Sell.

