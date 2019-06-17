Kroger Earnings Preview: Waiting For The Inflection Point

Front and center will be the evolution of margins, as well as management's updates on the transformation plan.

Following an uninspiring performance last quarter, Kroger gears up to deliver what shareholders hope will be a more encouraging 1Q19.

Cincinnati-based grocery chain Kroger (KR) is only a few days away from reporting the results of its most recent quarter. Following an uninspiring performance in fiscal 4Q18 that triggered a 15% stock selloff over the past three months, shareholders are looking forward to receiving more encouraging news this time.

(Image Credit: WLWT Cincinnati)

On my radar is not only the short-term performance of the company, but also the longer-term outlook as Kroger undergoes a deep transformation process. On the former, 1Q19 results will be measured against revenue expectations of $37.2 billion that would represent about a 1% decline YOY. On EPS, a consensus $0.72 would fall only a penny below last year's levels, suggesting that some margin resilience has likely been baked into the estimates.

Profitability is, in fact, the retailer's main area of concern, in my opinion. Since Kroger operates in such a razor-thin margin environment, further deterioration in pricing power, higher supply chain and digital channel-related expenses, and increased personnel costs could have a severe negative impact on the company's bottom line.

Last quarter, op margin shrank by an eye-catching 94 bps - the worst contraction in recent memory. I estimate that the margin drop alone, all attributed to higher SG&A relative to sales, drove a 22-cent YOY drop in EPS. In the first quarter of 2019, it may be too optimistic to expect profitability to improve much, since Kroger still seems to be knee deep into a period of investment in price competitiveness, digital capabilities and process improvements.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research using data from company reports)

Regarding the long-term prospects, it will be important to hear more of management's narrative around the Restock Kroger transformation plan. The program is only a few months away from entering its last year, and results have been mixed so far, in my opinion.

On the plus side, digital and private-label sales have been trending well, while alternative businesses (e.g., Kroger Personal Finance) provide hope for earnings diversification. On the other hand, even though the company has been claiming victory on generating "cost savings that [are reinvested] in associates, customers, and infrastructure", opex has been a bit too rich lately to support a more positive narrative around future earnings growth.

About the stock

Those who follow me know that I have been skeptical at least, if not bearish, on KR since around September 2017. Not much has changed about this stock over the past 18 months, as the share price keeps resetting at the low-to-mid $20s level and earnings multiples have stalled. I believe lack of investor enthusiasm is justified, given the company's low growth prospects and soft margins.

Data by YCharts

For as long as this dynamic persists, I would not dare place a bet on this stock. Before considering doing so, I would probably need to see substantially better comps and, more importantly, improved margins likely driven by the Restock Kroger initiatives panning out.

Until then, I remain on the sidelines, monitoring Kroger's transformation story from a distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.