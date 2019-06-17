Lululemon Dazzles

Women work out in Lululemon apparel. Source: Barron's

In its most-recent earnings release Lululemon (LULU) reported revenue of $782 million and GAAP EPS of $0.74. The company delivered a revenue and earnings beat. The stock is up over 3% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Growth Was Dazzling

Target (TGT) reported mid single-digit revenue growth in its most recent quarter, and investors were excited. If Target's results were good then Lululemon's was dazzling. Its blend of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") has a strong appeal for women. It's attempting to build a strong following among men and it could be turning the corner.

In its most recent quarter, the company generated revenue of $782 million, up 20% Y/Y. Lululemon grew revenue from each segment by double digits. Revenue from company-operated stores grew 17% and revenue from direct-to-consumer ("DTC") grew 33%. Comparable sales growth for in-store and online was 8% and 41%, respectively. Increased traffic is driving comparable sales, and it may not abate anytime soon.

The company realized strong sales in women's and men's apparel. Revenue for both the men's and women's business grew by double digits and management expects the same going forward:

When looking at our product innovation pillar, over the next five years we expect annual growth in our core women's business to be in the low double digits while men's is planned to grow at 20% per year. In quarter one, we continue to see robust performance in our women's business with particular strengths in bottoms. This category remains one of our strongest with comps up over 19% driven by both leggings and jogger styles. Within the men's business, comps grew 26% with ongoing strength in both tops and bottoms. The business was led by our ABC franchisee and three core short styles.

A lack of presence in men's apparel was once a potential impediment to growth. It is now a catalyst that could drive earnings and the stock higher. The other major catalyst is Lululemon's digital business. It was one of the first bricks and mortar retailers to go full throttle into online. The DTC channel is its fastest-growing segment and there still could be more room to run.

The company recently expanded its online size and color offerings, and expanded its buy online, pick-up in store from 35 to 115 stores. About 80% of its orders are ready for pickup within one hour. The use of physical locations as fulfillment centers could help distance Lululemon from competitors.

Margins Expanded

Retailers oftentimes have to sacrifice margins in order to build an online presence or increase the convenience for customers to shop with them. Buy online and pick up in store and same day delivery services come at a cost. That cost could hurt gross margin or amplify SG&A expenses. In the most recent quarter, gross margin was $422 million, up 22% Y/Y. Gross margin was 53.9%, up 80 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross margin was aided by lower product cost, a favorable product mix and lower markdowns.

SG&A expense of $293 million also increased 22%. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 37.4%, up 40 basis points versus the year earlier period. The increase was due to investments in initiatives to drive brand awareness, such as digital loyalty and self-care.

The fall out was that EBITDA margin was 21%, up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. EBITDA of $162 million grew 23% Y/Y, outstripping growth in revenue. Lululemon continues to drive revenue growth and invest in its infrastructure and brand awareness without hurting margins.

Strong Balance Sheet

Lululemon has cash of $576 million and working capital of over $660 million. Another selling point is Lululemon's strong balance sheet. It also has no debt. Its pristine balance sheet should allow the company to survive a downturn in the retail space. It also gives Lululemon the flexibility to invest in its business or make an acquisition, assuming the opportunity presents itself.

Conclusion

Lululemon's double-digit top line growth appears sustainable for the next few quarters. It trades at 36x run-rate EBITDA (most recent quarter's EBITDA annualized). That valuation is due to the company's financial performance, and partly due to the incessant meltup in financial markets. The stock is up over 40% Y/Y. Sans more government stimulus, financial markets could become volatile. I rate LULU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.