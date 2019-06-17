LGI Homes: Community Expansion Accelerates, But Upside Seems Limited

The market priced in a lot of the expected improvements already, though I think there is some upside left.

Some challenges in 2019 remain, but the growth is on track to accelerate in the following quarters.

I have not written a focus article on LGI Homes (LGIH) for quite some time, and while there were no material changes to the thesis, we saw significant share price movements. The last time I wrote about LGI, I suggested absorption rates have peaked and that we will see slower growth in the following quarters. Absorption rates did peak in Q2 2018 and growth decelerated significantly in the following quarters. And the growth deceleration was not only driven by declining absorption rates, but also with LGI's below-average community expansion. 12 months later, the situation is the opposite - absorption rates have stabilized and may have bottomed and LGI has started to open up new communities more aggressively. However, I think that the market priced in a good part of the anticipated improvements.

I think the stock still has upside from current levels, especially if LGI is to revisit its past expansionary multiples, but this time, with the company being in a more mature stage, I think the near-term upside is limited as I doubt we will see a repeat of that and am likely to sell the stock if/when that happens.

LGI executed well through the challenges of 2018 though some challenges remain in 2019

LGI did well to exploit favorable housing market trends over the last few years, but things slowed down in 2018, for both the housing market and LGI. Some of that slowdown was natural for LGI since the company was executing so well that it left little room for improvement - absorption rates went sharply higher into early 2018, and I thought that pace was hard to sustain. And it was. The graph below shows how monthly absorption rates peaked in April 2018 and started to decline, though they remained generally above 2015-2017 levels.

Source: LGI Homes earnings reports (12-month average for both monthly closings and monthly absorption rates)

Part of the continued absorption strength (albeit below peak) was the fact LGI's community expansion slowed down considerably and that meant having fewer new communities - and those communities are the ones that have lower absorption rates. But that has changed in the last few months and LGI expects to rapidly increase the community count in the following months (more on that later).

So, the company overcame the challenges of 2018 but the situation in the housing market is far from perfect and Q1 2019 financials show some pressure:

Gross margin declined from 24.8% in Q1 2018 to 23.1% in Q1 2019. Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin declined from 26.4% to 25.1%. The decrease was driven by a combination of higher construction costs, construction overhead, lot costs, which was partially offset by higher average home sales price. That said, management maintained the full-year gross margin guidance in the 23.5% to 25.5% range and adjusted gross margin guidance in the 25.5% to 27.5% range.

The market environment was weaker in the first quarter, and the company did not raise prices as much as planned which was another negative factor, but this should not be an issue in the rest of 2019 since LGI plans to increase prices and demand has rebounded as well in the meantime.

The company had upfront costs related to the new communities - community count has started to rapidly increase in the last few months.

Management reiterated the 2019 guidance after the Q1 2019 report:

Home closings between 6,900 and 7,800.

105 to 115 active communities at the end of 2019 compared to 88 at the end of 2018.

Basic EPS between $7.00 and $8.00, which translates to roughly $6.30 to $7.20 on a fully-diluted basis.

Average home sales price between $235,000 and $245,000

Overall, there are challenges, but I would say LGI is managing them quite well.

Community growth accelerates and sets a good foundation for growth in 2H 2019 and 2020

Over the last few years, LGI's rapid growth was driven by both rising absorption rates and rapid community count expansion. And as mentioned, both have turned into a headwind in the last few quarters - absorption rates peaked in Q2 2018 and community growth slowed down from 25-30% Y/Y in late 2017 to mid-single digits by mid-2018.

However, the situation has now changed. The growth of active communities has re-accelerated in the last few months, and the growth should persist through the rest of 2019 given LGI's guidance for 105 to 115 active communities by the end of 2019 and the fact it reached just 96 at the end of May. Community growth alone should reinvigorate revenue and earnings growth in the following quarters, and since the growth will be mostly back-end loaded, I expect 2020 numbers to benefit as well.

Source: LGI earnings reports and monthly closings reports

I also expect absorption rates to remain steady or trend slightly lower given the rapid expansion of active communities - new communities have below-average absorption rates. And I am not sure what to expect in 2020 since absorption rates are dependent on market conditions. If we see a stable or improving housing market (expected Fed rate cuts certainly won't hurt), absorption rates could improve in 2020 as this year's new communities mature.

Below is my estimate range for 2019 closings, revenues, and EPS, based on the dynamics I observed year-to-date and shared throughout the article. For the time being, it appears that growth trends are between the low end and the midpoint of my estimate range.

Source: Author's estimates, Seeking Alpha (for the Street consensus)

Thoughts on valuation and upside potential

It is usually the case that a stock's valuation expands in anticipation or during the growth acceleration phase. We have seen that happen over the last few months - LGI's P/E ratio has almost doubled since November 2018, but has done so from very depressed levels. LGI's P/E was the lowest since it went public in late 2018.

Source: LGI earnings reports, author's calculations

And while I think there is room for further P/E expansion going forward, I believe it will be limited this time and that LGI is unlikely to revisit the 2015 and early 2018 highs. And if it does, that will be the place where I close my position in LGI. That's because I believe LGI is now a more mature company and that its growth rates will not be as high as they were in the last 5-6 years (and excluding the last few quarters of below-average growth).

I mentioned I am not a buyer at current levels, mainly because I think the upside potential is not that high, especially for the type of returns I am looking for. My price target remains unchanged at $85 per share (13x this year's EPS) which translates to approximately 15% near-term upside. Longer-term, I believe LGI will remain a good growth story and I will consider increasing my stake when risk/reward is better (as it was last year around $50 per share, and lower - the stock traded down to the low 40s after I added it to the New Money list in September 2018).

Conclusion

The risk-reward is not nearly as good as it was six months ago and the near-term upside may be limited, but LGI Homes remains a good, long-term growth story. I've been following the stock and writing about it since early 2014 and have high confidence in this management team. There were setbacks and worries along the way, and the Street doubted about whether it can expand successfully beyond Texas, but it followed through on basically everything it said. I would be a buyer again on more meaningful weakness, and am, otherwise, happy to hold for the long-term (unless the stock hits prior valuation peaks - in that case, I would sell the stock and look for to re-enter at lower levels).

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.