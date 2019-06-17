Transocean: Fresh All-Time Low Tells Us Something About Offshore Drilling

Cheap doesn't necessarily mean attractive, but in this case, we could make a daring exception. I recommend accumulating at $5.45 and lower with a short-term target at $7.20.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic/Damir Pavlovic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the last two or three offshore drillers that I still consider financially able to survive even if we always worry even more about the debt level, thanks to a record backlog estimated at ~$11.6 billion as of 06/15/2019.

As I said in a precedent article, I own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in the offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio.

As I have recommended to all my followers on Seeking Alpha, I have been scaling back considerably my RIG position for the past two years. I have shifted strategy instead to a more short-term approach, while the industry is "transitioning" and wrestling with a "recovery" that we can almost see on the horizon, but remains nonetheless elusive and more and more uncertain by the day; like those mirages rising in the desert at peak hours.

The primary reason supporting this long-term investment was quite simple and based on the fact that even if the industry is struggling through a period of fierce headwinds, Transocean will ultimately survive and eventually thrive again owing to its long-term firm safe-backlog stretching to 2028.

A substantial backlog with one large customer Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in the ultra-deepwater:

This transition period creates high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 30%-50% - of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

RIG fluctuates in correlation with oil prices; this is a fact, even so, oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

However, this postulation is now challenged by a fundamental shift in how oil operators see the offshore industry which translates to a smaller exploration CapEx that seems insufficient to generate the minimum cash flow that the industry needs to survive as it is.

The conclusion is that the industry is forced to change and must shrink proportionally with what remains of the core demand still designated to offshore drilling and particularly ultra-deepwater for Transocean. RIG is not involved in the shallow water segment as the graph below is showing:

The selling off is based on pure financial logic. The industry is bloated with a huge debt burden that can't be repaid and owns an oversized rig fleet that must be reduced immediately using drastic and painful decisions.

Let's take a look at Transocean at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Net debt is about $7.524 billion as of March 31, 2019, which is a 7.4% increase from $6.968 billion the same quarter a year ago, due to the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

However, on May 15, 2019, Transocean announced a private placement of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023.

The industry is sadly procrastinating for fear of disappointing its shareholders and refuses to move, hoping that somehow the situation will improve miraculously, using the same political approach as the USA and its monumental ever-growing debt. A simple look at the rig attrition rate proves my point.

A second reason is that retiring a large number of rigs will necessitate a vast non-cash impairment charge that could be lethal for the balance sheet. It is perhaps why Transocean has slowed down significantly the rig attrition while having fourteen rigs cold stacked as of April.

Those concerns are what the market is clearly showing us when we look at the chart below. RIG has reached now an all-time low well below $6.

An important reminder

On the one side, offshore drilling is part of the oil equation and will never be replaced, despite the US shale boom and its impact on exploration CapEx.

The World needs oil and gas production from the offshore drilling sector more than ever. We can say that about 30% of the output is coming from offshore with about ~10% from deepwater and ultra-deepwater. Hence, there is still support that will always exist, and the question is how low will it be.

On the other side, we have too much oil in this world, and the situation is getting even more unbalanced according to the IEA.

Global oil supplies will increase far more than demand next year with the start of a host of new projects, putting further pressure on the OPEC cartel, the International Energy Agency said. Even though growth in world oil demand will accelerate to 1.4 million barrels a day in 2020, it will be eclipsed by a 2.3 million barrel-a-day surge in output, as the ongoing boom in U.S. shale is augmented by new fields in Brazil, Norway and Canada (and I am adding Guyana-Liza as well).

Now, we can understand why Citigroup downgraded Transocean recently to Neutral from Buy with a $6.70 price target, slashed from $11.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber says his organic cash burn analysis implies the drillers will burn cash until "at least" 2021, and his base case has floater utilization remains below 70% by 2022, "well below the level needed to see significant pricing power."

Technical Analysis - Cheap doesn't necessarily mean attractive, but in this case, we could make an exception

RIG was forming, in my opinion, a slight rising channel pattern with line resistance at $9.80 and line support at $7.20.

Even though, rising channel patterns are considered bullish short term and $7.20 could have been a time to add cautiously. Conversely, RIG experienced a decisive negative breakout late in May, even breaking through its December low.

We have to see what will happen next week, but I believe we are not far from support now, especially after the last Citigroup downgrade. Hypothetically, I have set support at $5.15, and I have already started accumulating for a rebound at and below $5.70. I see RIG as attractive short term now, and the old support at $7.20 should be considered as the next resistance target.

