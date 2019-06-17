Funds That Do Well When The Yield Curve Is Inverting

Selected funds that are doing well for the past 18 months are shown.

One fund per Lipper Category is chosen based primarily on risk and performance ratings and risk-adjusted returns. Average return and draw-downs are shown for the three time periods.

Mutual Fund Observer is used to select 20-year-old funds that did well on average during the 2000, 2006 and current yield curve inversions.

The numbers may fluctuate slightly, but this is the third consecutive quarter that U.S. CFOs have predicted a 2020 recession,” John Graham, a finance professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and director of the survey, said in a statement. “It’s notable this quarter how strongly recession is being predicted in other parts of the world.” Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey shows, CNBC, Jeff Cox

Introduction

The yield curve inverting has been a reliable indicator of recessions in the past and the economy is slowing, but there are currently few signs that a recession is imminent. Each recession is different as well as the behavior of funds while the yield curve is inverting. I looked for similarities between the 2000, 2006 and current yield curve inversions such as the fund gaining or losing as well as the averages.

Chart #1 shows the Yield Curve Indicator in my Investment Model based on the percent of the curve that has inverted. For this article, Mutual Fund Observer is used to select 48 Lipper Categories and funds that performed best on average during the 2000, 2006 and current yield curve inversions based on average returns and maximum draw-downs.

Chart #1: Yield Curve

Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED

Mutual Fund Observer

Table #1 contains the final Lipper Categories and their expense ratios and yields. The funds are sorted by average Sharpe Ratio for the three time periods from highest to lowest. The Lipper Categories are more meaningful to me than the identified fund. The S&P 500 is included as a reference only.

Table #1: Best Performing Lipper Categories During Yield Curve Inversions

Ticker Name LipperCategory ER Yield SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF S&P 500 Index 0.1 1.9 TSDOX Touchstone Ultra Short Dur Ultra-Short Obligations 0.7 2.4 VSGBX Vanguard Short-Term Fed U.S. Government Short 0.2 2.2 VFSTX Vanguard Short-Term Invest Short Investment Grade 0.2 2.8 VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treas U.S. Treasury Short 0.2 2.5 DODIX Dodge&Cox Income Core Bond 0.4 3.0 USAIX USAA Income Corporate Debt A Rated 0.5 3.4 FTHRX Fidelity Intermediate Bond Short-Intmdt Invst Grade 0.5 2.5 VFIIX Vanguard GNMA Inv GNMA 0.2 2.9 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Inc Mxd Ast Trgt Alloc Consv 0.2 3.1 FSTGX Fidelity Interm Gov Inc U.S. Gov Short-Interm 0.5 1.9 MERFX Merger Investor Alternative Event Driven 2.0 1.1 BKT BlackRock Income Trust Inc U.S. Mortgage 0.0 6.2 DPDFX Delaware Diversified Inc Core Plus Bond 0.7 3.6 JHS John Hancock Income Sec Corporate Debt BBB Lvgd 0.0 4.7 FGOVX Fidelity Government Income U.S. Government General 0.5 2.1 CAIBX Am Funds Cap Inc Bldr Global Equity Income 0.6 3.6 VBF Invesco Bond Fund Corporate Debt BBB 0.0 4.2 PDT John Hancock Premium Div Income & Preferred Stock 0.0 7.8 SGENX First Eagle Global A Flexible Portfolio 1.1 0.8 TWEIX American Century Eq Inc Equity Income 0.9 2.0 PRINX T. Rowe Price Summit Muni Mun Gen & Ins Debt 0.5 3.0 CPTNX American Century Gov Bond U.S. Gov Intermediate 0.5 2.5 PRSMX T. Rowe Price Muni Intm Inv Muni Intermediate Debt 0.5 2.5 ABALX American Funds Am Bal Mxd Ast Target Growth 0.6 1.9 FLTDX Nuveen Limited Term Muni Municipal Short-Intmdt 0.6 1.9 MUA Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Municipal High Yield Debt 0.0 4.6 MDISX Franklin Mutual Global Disc Global Multi-Cap Value 1.0 2.1 SHMMX Western Asset Mngd Muni Mun Gen & Ins Debt 0.7 3.8 RYSEX Royce Special Equity Invmt Small-Cap Value 1.2 1.2 AWF A.B. Global High Inc High Yield (Leveraged) 0.0 6.5 RCS PIMCO Strategic Income Global Income 0.0 11.9 FLPSX Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Mid-Cap Value 0.6 1.7 NXP Nuveen Select Tax Free Inc Muni Gen & Ins Unl 0.0 3.5 BEGRX Franklin Mutual Beacon Global Multi-Cap Core 0.8 2.0 NBGNX Neuberger Berman Genesis Small-Cap Growth 1.0 0.0 SGOVX First Eagle Overseas A Intern Multi-Cap Core 1.2 1.2 TWEBX Tweedy, Browne Value Global Large-Cap Value 1.4 1.2 JMCVX Janus Hend. Mid Cap Value Mid-Cap Core 0.9 1.1 MUTHX Franklin Mutual Shares Z Multi-Cap Value 0.8 2.0 YAFFX AMG Yacktman Focused N Large-Cap Value 1.3 1.5 AMRMX American Funds Am Mtl A Large-Cap Core 0.6 2.1 MCR MFS Charter Income Trust General Bond 0.0 7.9 FNMIX Fidelity New Markets Inc Emg Mrkts Hard Cur Debt 0.8 4.9 TPINX Templeton Global Bond A International Income 0.9 7.5 VSCGX Vang LifeStrategy Cnsrv Gr Mxd Ast Target Alloc Mod 0.1 2.6 FFFAX Fidelity Freedom Income Mxd Ast Target Today 0.5 2.0 CVSIX Calamos Market Neutral Alt Equity Market Neutral 1.3 1.4 KTF Deutsche Muni Income Muni Gen&Ins Debt Lgd 0.0 4.5

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

The markets are only part way through the current yield curve inversion, but I included it to monitor current performance. The metrics for the three time periods are shown in Table #2. The funds are sorted by average Sharpe Ratio from highest to lowest. The time periods were measured as the 12 months following the start of the inversion.

Table #2: Return and Draw-Down During Yield Curve Inversions

Compound Annual Growth Rate Maximum Draw Down Ticker 2000 2006 2018 Average 2000 2006 2018 Average SPY -12.0% 15.2% 5.6% 2.9% -22.8% -4.6% -13.5% -13.6% TSDOX 7.3% 6.3% 2.7% 5.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% VSGBX 11.1% 5.7% 3.9% 6.9% 0.0% -0.3% -0.2% -0.2% VFSTX 10.7% 6.0% 4.6% 7.1% -0.1% -0.3% -0.2% -0.2% VFISX 10.1% 5.4% 3.7% 6.4% 0.0% -0.4% -0.2% -0.2% DODIX 14.0% 6.0% 5.6% 8.5% 0.0% -0.8% -0.9% -0.6% USAIX 13.6% 5.9% 6.6% 8.7% -0.4% -1.3% -1.4% -1.0% FTHRX 11.7% 5.5% 5.9% 7.7% -0.4% -0.9% -0.5% -0.6% VFIIX 11.7% 6.2% 5.2% 7.7% 0.0% -1.1% -1.2% -0.8% VWINX 16.2% 10.5% 7.0% 11.2% -0.6% -1.9% -3.0% -1.8% FSTGX 11.1% 5.8% 5.3% 7.4% -0.2% -0.6% -0.5% -0.4% MERFX 10.8% 7.9% 6.3% 8.3% -1.6% -0.6% -1.3% -1.2% BKT 28.4% 2.1% 10.5% 13.7% -1.0% -4.5% -1.3% -2.3% DPDFX 13.1% 9.4% 5.5% 9.3% -1.1% -0.8% -1.4% -1.1% JHS 25.4% 7.8% 10.3% 14.5% -2.3% -7.8% -4.5% -4.9% FGOVX 11.4% 6.0% 6.3% 7.9% -0.7% -0.9% -1.3% -1.0% CAIBX 15.2% 19.3% 1.2% 11.9% -1.3% -2.1% -6.2% -3.2% VBF 30.6% 6.3% 9.7% 15.5% -1.8% -4.9% -3.6% -3.4% PDT 27.3% 8.4% 17.5% 17.7% -2.3% -8.8% -12.2% -7.7% SGENX 17.5% 15.5% -1.3% 10.6% -2.7% -1.2% -8.8% -4.2% TWEIX 23.2% 13.9% 7.2% 14.8% -2.9% -4.6% -7.7% -5.1% PRINX 12.5% 5.1% 6.4% 8.0% -1.3% -1.0% -1.5% -1.3% CPTNX 11.3% 5.9% 5.8% 7.7% -1.2% -1.0% -1.3% -1.2% PRSMX 10.4% 4.7% 6.1% 7.1% -0.8% -0.6% -1.2% -0.9% ABALX 16.6% 12.9% 4.0% 11.2% -1.1% -2.0% -6.6% -3.2% FLTDX 8.9% 3.9% 5.0% 5.9% -0.3% -0.4% -0.4% -0.3% MUA 24.1% 3.2% 19.5% 15.6% -4.0% -6.5% -5.1% -5.2% MDISX 11.5% 23.8% -3.3% 10.7% -3.0% -2.3% -12.9% -6.1% SHMMX) 14.0% 5.0% 6.1% 8.3% -1.7% -0.1% -1.2% -1.0% RYSEX 26.7% 13.4% -1.0% 13.1% -3.2% -5.2% -12.9% -7.1% AWF 40.2% 17.7% 5.1% 21.0% -8.1% -8.2% -7.9% -8.1% RCS 34.4% 6.1% 9.1% 16.5% -3.1% -9.3% -10.0% -7.4% FLPSX 33.1% 15.4% -5.3% 14.4% -2.6% -5.3% -13.5% -7.1% NXP 15.0% 7.8% 12.4% 11.7% -5.6% -4.0% -3.3% -4.3% BEGRX 20.4% 17.8% -0.4% 12.6% -3.4% -4.8% -10.8% -6.3% NBGNX 27.0% 14.6% 5.5% 15.7% -3.4% -2.9% -17.6% -8.0% SGOVX 12.5% 17.1% -3.8% 8.6% -3.7% -0.4% -10.0% -4.7% TWEBX 19.8% 12.2% -0.5% 10.5% -1.9% -4.2% -8.6% -4.9% JMCVX 33.0% 16.0% -0.5% 16.2% -5.1% -5.2% -14.9% -8.4% MUTHX 22.2% 16.0% -0.8% 12.5% -3.1% -5.0% -12.4% -6.9% YAFFX 21.4% 10.7% 10.7% 14.3% -4.3% -5.3% -4.7% -4.8% AMRMX 11.7% 15.6% 5.8% 11.0% -5.6% -4.4% -8.0% -6.0% MCR 16.9% 6.8% 7.8% 10.5% -2.9% -1.9% -5.4% -3.4% FNMIX 16.9% 9.2% 1.1% 9.1% -4.4% -3.5% -5.8% -4.6% TPINX 2.8% 12.7% 0.5% 5.3% -4.8% -0.6% -4.1% -3.2% VSCGX 2.3% 11.3% 3.9% 5.8% -6.2% -1.6% -4.6% -4.1% FFFAX 5.2% 7.5% 3.6% 5.4% -2.2% -0.9% -2.4% -1.8% CVSIX 9.9% 6.4% 2.6% 6.3% -2.4% -1.4% -1.8% -1.9% KTF 13.2% 6.1% 7.6% 8.9% -11.7% -3.0% -5.9% -6.9%

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Current Performance

I used Portfolio Visualizer to select 17 funds from the original 48 that are currently doing well as shown in Table #3. Charts #2 and #3 show the funds for the past 12 months

Table #3: Low Risk Funds Currently Performing Well (18 months)

Symbol Name APR% MAXDD Ulcer Martin FLTDX Nuveen Limited Term Muni Bond 3.5 -0.5 0.2 6.1 VSGBX Vanguard Short-Term Fedl 2.4 -0.6 0.3 1.4 VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treas 2.3 -0.6 0.3 1.0 VFSTX Vanguard Short-Term Invst-Grade 2.7 -0.8 0.3 2.2 MERFX Merger 6.6 -1.3 0.6 8.4 FSTGX Fidelity Intrmd Gov Inc 2.8 -1.4 0.7 1.2 SHMMX Legg Mason Western Asset Mngd Munis 4.1 -1.4 0.7 3.0 PRINX T Rowe Price Summit Muni Inc 4.3 -1.5 0.7 3.2 PRSMX T Rowe Price Summit Muni Intrmd 3.9 -1.4 0.7 2.8 DODIX Dodge & Cox Inc 3.4 -1.3 0.8 1.7 FTHRX Fidelity Intrmd Bond 3.2 -1.5 0.8 1.5 VFIIX Vanguard GNMA 2.8 -1.7 0.9 0.9 NXP Nuveen Select Tax-Free Inc Port 5.9 -2.0 0.9 4.6 CPTNX American Century Gov Bond 3.1 -2.0 1.1 1.0 FGOVX Fidelity Gov Inc 3.3 -2.2 1.2 1.1 BKT BlackRock Inc Trust 3.6 -2.1 1.2 1.4 USAIX USAA Inc 3.5 -2.4 1.5 1.0

Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #2: Low Volatility Funds

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #2: Higher Volatility Funds

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Closed End Corner

For the closed-end fund, it is important to look at whether the fund is trading at a premium or discount. PDT, MUA, and RCS are trading at a premium and probably should not be considered for purchasing by most investors. BKT, NXP, JHS, and VBF are trading at discounts of 4% to 6%. AWF, MCR, and KTF are trading at discounts of 9% to 11%.

Conclusion

Bond funds have been trending higher since October 2018. The focus of this article is on bond funds, but 40% of the funds listed were equity or mixed asset funds. There are plenty of ideas for fund investors to look at to reduce risk in the current environment.

For the past year and a half, I have been slowly reducing risk and following trends which have led to higher allocations to bonds. A diversified portfolio should be standard practice, and I follow Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having less than 25% in equities nor more than 75%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGOVX, YAFFX, MERFX, VWINX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.