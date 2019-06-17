Funds That Do Well When The Yield Curve Is Inverting

The numbers may fluctuate slightly, but this is the third consecutive quarter that U.S. CFOs have predicted a 2020 recession,” John Graham, a finance professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and director of the survey, said in a statement. “It’s notable this quarter how strongly recession is being predicted in other parts of the world.” Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey shows, CNBC, Jeff Cox
Introduction
The yield curve inverting has been a reliable indicator of recessions in the past and the economy is slowing, but there are currently few signs that a recession is imminent. Each recession is different as well as the behavior of funds while the yield curve is inverting. I looked for similarities between the 2000, 2006 and current yield curve inversions such as the fund gaining or losing as well as the averages.
Chart #1 shows the Yield Curve Indicator in my Investment Model based on the percent of the curve that has inverted. For this article, Mutual Fund Observer is used to select 48 Lipper Categories and funds that performed best on average during the 2000, 2006 and current yield curve inversions based on average returns and maximum draw-downs.
Chart #1: Yield Curve
Source: Created by the Author based on St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED
Mutual Fund Observer
Table #1 contains the final Lipper Categories and their expense ratios and yields. The funds are sorted by average Sharpe Ratio for the three time periods from highest to lowest. The Lipper Categories are more meaningful to me than the identified fund. The S&P 500 is included as a reference only.
Table #1: Best Performing Lipper Categories During Yield Curve Inversions
|Ticker
|Name
|LipperCategory
|ER
|Yield
|SPY
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF
|S&P 500 Index
|0.1
|1.9
|TSDOX
|Touchstone Ultra Short Dur
|Ultra-Short Obligations
|0.7
|2.4
|VSGBX
|Vanguard Short-Term Fed
|U.S. Government Short
|0.2
|2.2
|VFSTX
|Vanguard Short-Term Invest
|Short Investment Grade
|0.2
|2.8
|VFISX
|Vanguard Short-Term Treas
|U.S. Treasury Short
|0.2
|2.5
|DODIX
|Dodge&Cox Income
|Core Bond
|0.4
|3.0
|USAIX
|USAA Income
|Corporate Debt A Rated
|0.5
|3.4
|FTHRX
|Fidelity Intermediate Bond
|Short-Intmdt Invst Grade
|0.5
|2.5
|VFIIX
|Vanguard GNMA Inv
|GNMA
|0.2
|2.9
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Inc
|Mxd Ast Trgt Alloc Consv
|0.2
|3.1
|FSTGX
|Fidelity Interm Gov Inc
|U.S. Gov Short-Interm
|0.5
|1.9
|MERFX
|Merger Investor
|Alternative Event Driven
|2.0
|1.1
|BKT
|BlackRock Income Trust Inc
|U.S. Mortgage
|0.0
|6.2
|DPDFX
|Delaware Diversified Inc
|Core Plus Bond
|0.7
|3.6
|JHS
|John Hancock Income Sec
|Corporate Debt BBB Lvgd
|0.0
|4.7
|FGOVX
|Fidelity Government Income
|U.S. Government General
|0.5
|2.1
|CAIBX
|Am Funds Cap Inc Bldr
|Global Equity Income
|0.6
|3.6
|VBF
|Invesco Bond Fund
|Corporate Debt BBB
|0.0
|4.2
|PDT
|John Hancock Premium Div
|Income & Preferred Stock
|0.0
|7.8
|SGENX
|First Eagle Global A
|Flexible Portfolio
|1.1
|0.8
|TWEIX
|American Century Eq Inc
|Equity Income
|0.9
|2.0
|PRINX
|T. Rowe Price Summit Muni
|Mun Gen & Ins Debt
|0.5
|3.0
|CPTNX
|American Century Gov Bond
|U.S. Gov Intermediate
|0.5
|2.5
|PRSMX
|T. Rowe Price Muni Intm Inv
|Muni Intermediate Debt
|0.5
|2.5
|ABALX
|American Funds Am Bal
|Mxd Ast Target Growth
|0.6
|1.9
|FLTDX
|Nuveen Limited Term Muni
|Municipal Short-Intmdt
|0.6
|1.9
|MUA
|Blackrock MuniAssets Fund
|Municipal High Yield Debt
|0.0
|4.6
|MDISX
|Franklin Mutual Global Disc
|Global Multi-Cap Value
|1.0
|2.1
|SHMMX
|Western Asset Mngd Muni
|Mun Gen & Ins Debt
|0.7
|3.8
|RYSEX
|Royce Special Equity Invmt
|Small-Cap Value
|1.2
|1.2
|AWF
|A.B. Global High Inc
|High Yield (Leveraged)
|0.0
|6.5
|RCS
|PIMCO Strategic Income
|Global Income
|0.0
|11.9
|FLPSX
|Fidelity Low-Priced Stock
|Mid-Cap Value
|0.6
|1.7
|NXP
|Nuveen Select Tax Free Inc
|Muni Gen & Ins Unl
|0.0
|3.5
|BEGRX
|Franklin Mutual Beacon
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|0.8
|2.0
|NBGNX
|Neuberger Berman Genesis
|Small-Cap Growth
|1.0
|0.0
|SGOVX
|First Eagle Overseas A
|Intern Multi-Cap Core
|1.2
|1.2
|TWEBX
|Tweedy, Browne Value
|Global Large-Cap Value
|1.4
|1.2
|JMCVX
|Janus Hend. Mid Cap Value
|Mid-Cap Core
|0.9
|1.1
|MUTHX
|Franklin Mutual Shares Z
|Multi-Cap Value
|0.8
|2.0
|YAFFX
|AMG Yacktman Focused N
|Large-Cap Value
|1.3
|1.5
|AMRMX
|American Funds Am Mtl A
|Large-Cap Core
|0.6
|2.1
|MCR
|MFS Charter Income Trust
|General Bond
|0.0
|7.9
|FNMIX
|Fidelity New Markets Inc
|Emg Mrkts Hard Cur Debt
|0.8
|4.9
|TPINX
|Templeton Global Bond A
|International Income
|0.9
|7.5
|VSCGX
|Vang LifeStrategy Cnsrv Gr
|Mxd Ast Target Alloc Mod
|0.1
|2.6
|FFFAX
|Fidelity Freedom Income
|Mxd Ast Target Today
|0.5
|2.0
|CVSIX
|Calamos Market Neutral
|Alt Equity Market Neutral
|1.3
|1.4
|KTF
|Deutsche Muni Income
|Muni Gen&Ins Debt Lgd
|0.0
|4.5
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
The markets are only part way through the current yield curve inversion, but I included it to monitor current performance. The metrics for the three time periods are shown in Table #2. The funds are sorted by average Sharpe Ratio from highest to lowest. The time periods were measured as the 12 months following the start of the inversion.
Table #2: Return and Draw-Down During Yield Curve Inversions
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|Maximum Draw Down
|Ticker
|2000
|2006
|2018
|Average
|2000
|2006
|2018
|Average
|SPY
|-12.0%
|15.2%
|5.6%
|2.9%
|-22.8%
|-4.6%
|-13.5%
|-13.6%
|TSDOX
|7.3%
|6.3%
|2.7%
|5.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|VSGBX
|11.1%
|5.7%
|3.9%
|6.9%
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|VFSTX
|10.7%
|6.0%
|4.6%
|7.1%
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|VFISX
|10.1%
|5.4%
|3.7%
|6.4%
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|DODIX
|14.0%
|6.0%
|5.6%
|8.5%
|0.0%
|-0.8%
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|USAIX
|13.6%
|5.9%
|6.6%
|8.7%
|-0.4%
|-1.3%
|-1.4%
|-1.0%
|FTHRX
|11.7%
|5.5%
|5.9%
|7.7%
|-0.4%
|-0.9%
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|VFIIX
|11.7%
|6.2%
|5.2%
|7.7%
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|-1.2%
|-0.8%
|VWINX
|16.2%
|10.5%
|7.0%
|11.2%
|-0.6%
|-1.9%
|-3.0%
|-1.8%
|FSTGX
|11.1%
|5.8%
|5.3%
|7.4%
|-0.2%
|-0.6%
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|MERFX
|10.8%
|7.9%
|6.3%
|8.3%
|-1.6%
|-0.6%
|-1.3%
|-1.2%
|BKT
|28.4%
|2.1%
|10.5%
|13.7%
|-1.0%
|-4.5%
|-1.3%
|-2.3%
|DPDFX
|13.1%
|9.4%
|5.5%
|9.3%
|-1.1%
|-0.8%
|-1.4%
|-1.1%
|JHS
|25.4%
|7.8%
|10.3%
|14.5%
|-2.3%
|-7.8%
|-4.5%
|-4.9%
|FGOVX
|11.4%
|6.0%
|6.3%
|7.9%
|-0.7%
|-0.9%
|-1.3%
|-1.0%
|CAIBX
|15.2%
|19.3%
|1.2%
|11.9%
|-1.3%
|-2.1%
|-6.2%
|-3.2%
|VBF
|30.6%
|6.3%
|9.7%
|15.5%
|-1.8%
|-4.9%
|-3.6%
|-3.4%
|PDT
|27.3%
|8.4%
|17.5%
|17.7%
|-2.3%
|-8.8%
|-12.2%
|-7.7%
|SGENX
|17.5%
|15.5%
|-1.3%
|10.6%
|-2.7%
|-1.2%
|-8.8%
|-4.2%
|TWEIX
|23.2%
|13.9%
|7.2%
|14.8%
|-2.9%
|-4.6%
|-7.7%
|-5.1%
|PRINX
|12.5%
|5.1%
|6.4%
|8.0%
|-1.3%
|-1.0%
|-1.5%
|-1.3%
|CPTNX
|11.3%
|5.9%
|5.8%
|7.7%
|-1.2%
|-1.0%
|-1.3%
|-1.2%
|PRSMX
|10.4%
|4.7%
|6.1%
|7.1%
|-0.8%
|-0.6%
|-1.2%
|-0.9%
|ABALX
|16.6%
|12.9%
|4.0%
|11.2%
|-1.1%
|-2.0%
|-6.6%
|-3.2%
|FLTDX
|8.9%
|3.9%
|5.0%
|5.9%
|-0.3%
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|-0.3%
|MUA
|24.1%
|3.2%
|19.5%
|15.6%
|-4.0%
|-6.5%
|-5.1%
|-5.2%
|MDISX
|11.5%
|23.8%
|-3.3%
|10.7%
|-3.0%
|-2.3%
|-12.9%
|-6.1%
|SHMMX)
|14.0%
|5.0%
|6.1%
|8.3%
|-1.7%
|-0.1%
|-1.2%
|-1.0%
|RYSEX
|26.7%
|13.4%
|-1.0%
|13.1%
|-3.2%
|-5.2%
|-12.9%
|-7.1%
|AWF
|40.2%
|17.7%
|5.1%
|21.0%
|-8.1%
|-8.2%
|-7.9%
|-8.1%
|RCS
|34.4%
|6.1%
|9.1%
|16.5%
|-3.1%
|-9.3%
|-10.0%
|-7.4%
|FLPSX
|33.1%
|15.4%
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|-2.6%
|-5.3%
|-13.5%
|-7.1%
|NXP
|15.0%
|7.8%
|12.4%
|11.7%
|-5.6%
|-4.0%
|-3.3%
|-4.3%
|BEGRX
|20.4%
|17.8%
|-0.4%
|12.6%
|-3.4%
|-4.8%
|-10.8%
|-6.3%
|NBGNX
|27.0%
|14.6%
|5.5%
|15.7%
|-3.4%
|-2.9%
|-17.6%
|-8.0%
|SGOVX
|12.5%
|17.1%
|-3.8%
|8.6%
|-3.7%
|-0.4%
|-10.0%
|-4.7%
|TWEBX
|19.8%
|12.2%
|-0.5%
|10.5%
|-1.9%
|-4.2%
|-8.6%
|-4.9%
|JMCVX
|33.0%
|16.0%
|-0.5%
|16.2%
|-5.1%
|-5.2%
|-14.9%
|-8.4%
|MUTHX
|22.2%
|16.0%
|-0.8%
|12.5%
|-3.1%
|-5.0%
|-12.4%
|-6.9%
|YAFFX
|21.4%
|10.7%
|10.7%
|14.3%
|-4.3%
|-5.3%
|-4.7%
|-4.8%
|AMRMX
|11.7%
|15.6%
|5.8%
|11.0%
|-5.6%
|-4.4%
|-8.0%
|-6.0%
|MCR
|16.9%
|6.8%
|7.8%
|10.5%
|-2.9%
|-1.9%
|-5.4%
|-3.4%
|FNMIX
|16.9%
|9.2%
|1.1%
|9.1%
|-4.4%
|-3.5%
|-5.8%
|-4.6%
|TPINX
|2.8%
|12.7%
|0.5%
|5.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|-4.1%
|-3.2%
|VSCGX
|2.3%
|11.3%
|3.9%
|5.8%
|-6.2%
|-1.6%
|-4.6%
|-4.1%
|FFFAX
|5.2%
|7.5%
|3.6%
|5.4%
|-2.2%
|-0.9%
|-2.4%
|-1.8%
|CVSIX
|9.9%
|6.4%
|2.6%
|6.3%
|-2.4%
|-1.4%
|-1.8%
|-1.9%
|KTF
|13.2%
|6.1%
|7.6%
|8.9%
|-11.7%
|-3.0%
|-5.9%
|-6.9%
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
Current Performance
I used Portfolio Visualizer to select 17 funds from the original 48 that are currently doing well as shown in Table #3. Charts #2 and #3 show the funds for the past 12 months
Table #3: Low Risk Funds Currently Performing Well (18 months)
|Symbol
|Name
|APR%
|MAXDD
|Ulcer
|Martin
|FLTDX
|Nuveen Limited Term Muni Bond
|3.5
|-0.5
|0.2
|6.1
|VSGBX
|Vanguard Short-Term Fedl
|2.4
|-0.6
|0.3
|1.4
|VFISX
|Vanguard Short-Term Treas
|2.3
|-0.6
|0.3
|1.0
|VFSTX
|Vanguard Short-Term Invst-Grade
|2.7
|-0.8
|0.3
|2.2
|MERFX
|Merger
|6.6
|-1.3
|0.6
|8.4
|FSTGX
|Fidelity Intrmd Gov Inc
|2.8
|-1.4
|0.7
|1.2
|SHMMX
|Legg Mason Western Asset Mngd Munis
|4.1
|-1.4
|0.7
|3.0
|PRINX
|T Rowe Price Summit Muni Inc
|4.3
|-1.5
|0.7
|3.2
|PRSMX
|T Rowe Price Summit Muni Intrmd
|3.9
|-1.4
|0.7
|2.8
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Inc
|3.4
|-1.3
|0.8
|1.7
|FTHRX
|Fidelity Intrmd Bond
|3.2
|-1.5
|0.8
|1.5
|VFIIX
|Vanguard GNMA
|2.8
|-1.7
|0.9
|0.9
|NXP
|Nuveen Select Tax-Free Inc Port
|5.9
|-2.0
|0.9
|4.6
|CPTNX
|American Century Gov Bond
|3.1
|-2.0
|1.1
|1.0
|FGOVX
|Fidelity Gov Inc
|3.3
|-2.2
|1.2
|1.1
|BKT
|BlackRock Inc Trust
|3.6
|-2.1
|1.2
|1.4
|USAIX
|USAA Inc
|3.5
|-2.4
|1.5
|1.0
Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer
Chart #2: Low Volatility Funds
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
Chart #2: Higher Volatility Funds
Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer
Closed End Corner
For the closed-end fund, it is important to look at whether the fund is trading at a premium or discount. PDT, MUA, and RCS are trading at a premium and probably should not be considered for purchasing by most investors. BKT, NXP, JHS, and VBF are trading at discounts of 4% to 6%. AWF, MCR, and KTF are trading at discounts of 9% to 11%.
Conclusion
Bond funds have been trending higher since October 2018. The focus of this article is on bond funds, but 40% of the funds listed were equity or mixed asset funds. There are plenty of ideas for fund investors to look at to reduce risk in the current environment.
For the past year and a half, I have been slowly reducing risk and following trends which have led to higher allocations to bonds. A diversified portfolio should be standard practice, and I follow Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having less than 25% in equities nor more than 75%.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FGOVX, YAFFX, MERFX, VWINX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.