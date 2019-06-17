Ashford Hospitality: 6.6% Yield With A 20% Payout Ratio, What Investors Are Missing

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) has its share of fans. The stock has been in value territory for quite some time. However, that did not stop the stock from taking an additional large dive on June 15, 2019 as the company announced a 50% dividend cut. That has led to 5-year returns that look a tad underwhelming.

As value investors, we often look through the rubble of such devastation to see if we can get more value for the stock than the price is currently reflecting. We are going to do precisely that in this case.

In the first of a two-part series on AHT, we will examine what the bulls contend makes the case for this stock. We will then examine our view of the financials and give you our take on whether this is a buy, hold or sell. In the second part, we will examine the rather high yielding preferreds of this REIT and give you our outlook on them as well.

The base case for why this is cheap

There are very few REITs that trade at 3X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Those you can find pretty much only in the mall REIT space. Hotels, unlike mall REITs, are not facing disruption to remotely the same level. Sure, Airbnb (AIRB) is making life difficult for many, and some margin pressures are showing up, but the industry has still been able to grow revenues steadily. As such, a 3X multiple is discounting a rather gruesome future.

The other bullish argument is the discount to net asset value or NAV. Analyst consensus NAV as per SNL was closer to $5.50, so the $3.45 does represent a decent bargain on that liquidation value.

Finally, the stock still yields 6.6% and has a dividend coverage of almost 5X. That translates into a payout ratio of close to 20%. Those are rather exceptionally good metrics and investors can make the case to purchase just based on that.

Our case for why there is so much pain in this stock

GAAP numbers are horrible for REITs. We understand that and have made the case for them being terrible time and time again. However, as REITs move from GAAP to AFFO, they make a ton of adjustments, and while these often make sense, they sometimes do not properly represent the long-term earning power of the company. Let's look at AHT's numbers. Please note that we are looking at 2018 annual numbers as the industry is quite cyclical and Q1-2019 numbers, though available, are not a good way of showing what we want to show here.

First, we examine the adjustment from net income to EBITDA.

Source: AHT 2018 results

This move from the net income to EBITDA is quite clean and we see no issues with the numbers presented as they are. Next as we move to EBITDAre, which as defined by the company excludes impairments, gains and losses, we see the markdowns taken to real estate.

Source: AHT 2018 results

Many investors lump impairment in the same category as depreciation. We see it a little differently. Under GAAP, real estate book values are usually substantially under real market values due to depreciation. The fact that AHT has to impair already marked down real estate by so much speaks to what is left as real owner's earnings.

We next look at how AHT moves from FFO to AFFO. Since the adjustments here are way too many and showing the actual subsets confuses the issue, we will just focus on a few and consolidate the rest into "other adjustments."

Source: Author's calculations

We think that while companies tend to do similar adjustments, the amounts here are rather high and should caution investors. In particular, stock-based compensation that is a full 18.5% of AFFO suggests heavy favoring of management gains over the investment public. Even loan amortization costs are an ongoing theme, and when this round is over, a new set of loans will be amortized. Should these be added back to determine AFFO? We think that in a company that has done as horribly as AHT, one would be prudent in removing most of these out.

Source: Author's calculations

This still leaves the company at under 5X AFFO, and while that is not as cheap as the previous multiple, it does seem pretty inexpensive.

The other red flags

When a company that apparently had a payout ratio of sub 50% cuts their dividend, we do stand up and notice. Here the dividend cut is rather strange as even the bombed out AFFO number covered the old dividend rather adequately. So what are we missing?

Well, for one, we are taking the modified AFFO number and assuming it is what is left for owners of the company. That is ignoring the massive capital expenditures that are conveniently left out of the press releases.

Source: AHT 2018 10-K

For the last three years, AHT has spent more than 130% of its "fluffed-up" AFFO number in capital expenditures on its hotels. That is 130% of what AHT thinks its AFFO is, and not what we think its AFFO is.

The other red flag is the decision to apparently do more enhancing deals in lieu of a higher dividend or buyback. This seems backward to us, as if the stock is even trading at 5X AFFO, there is a 20% return to be had by buying back the stock. This is even more true considering AHT has zero corporate debt and all debt is non-recourse mortgage debt. Instead, management is now trying to do more deals.

Source: AHT presentation, appropriately titled "slide-show"

This kind of move does not enhance our comfort, even when we have 17% insider ownership.

While we are on that topic, just for fun, let us use a select sample size to prove that returns in Hotel REITs are inversely proportional to insider ownership.

Data by YCharts

We show the above as we frequently see claims being made on poor statistical data with absolute disregard for sample size, and we thought we would give our readers an example of just how ridiculous that trend is.

Conclusion

AHT is not cheap. In fact, it might be the ultimate value trap. The real AFFO does not come close to covering dividends and capex. Sure, some capex is boosting revenues down the line, but we are hard pressed to come up with a true maintenance capex here. We think investors should avoid the stock. In part two, we will look at the two preferred stocks of AHT and see if we can make an honest investment out of either of them.

Author's Note:

