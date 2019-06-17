Bluegreen Vacations: A Solid Value Play

We believe now that fair value should be relatively unaffected, BXG should come back to the table with a similar tender offer at $16/share.

The termination of the Bass Pro deal caused the stock price to get routed, but now that a deal has been reached, we believe fair value should be unaffected.

The stock currently has an impressive 8.2% dividend yield, which is pretty high for a vacation ownership company, due to its lack of favour.

The company produces a respectable 7% free cash flow yield and a 7.5% return on invested capital despite being in a cyclical business, and timeshares don’t have the greatest reputation.

Introduction

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacations Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as per the 2019 Investor Presentation. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) (OTCQX:BBXTB), a diversified holding company.

The company reports its results of operations through two reportable segments, which are sales of VOIs and financing and resort operations and club management.

Sales of VOIs and financing segments include marketing and sales activities related to the VOIs that it owns, sales of VOIs through fee-for-service arrangements with third-party developers, provisions for consumer financing in connection with sales of VOIs that it owns, and provisions of title services through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The resort operations and club management includes provision of management services to the Vacation Club and to a majority of the homeowners associations ("HOAs") of the resorts within the Vacation Club. In connection with those services, the company also provides club reservation services, services to owners and billing and collections services to the Vacation Club and certain HOAs. Additionally, it generates revenue within the resort operations and club management section from the Traveler Plus program, food and beverage and other retail operations, and the provision of rental services to third parties.

Source: 2018 YEFS

The company currently produces a respectable 7% free cash flow yield and a 7.5% return on invested capital despite being in a cyclical business and unfavourable industry as timeshares don't have the greatest reputation to say the least. The industry has earned a reputation for aggressive sales tactics and poor underwriting, but there is still a demand for timeshares, and lending standards have tightened up considerably since the 2008 crisis.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

It is also a very capital light business model, which makes it all the more favourable as ~70% of its operating costs is SG&A.

Source: 2018 YEFS

The stock currently has an impressive 8.2% dividend yield, which is pretty high for a vacation ownership company. As shown below:

Company Ticker Yield Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 5.3% Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYF) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) 1.9%

The company paid out $45 million in dividends last year ($40 million to BBX of course), indicating a favourable 45% payout ratio.

Investment Thesis

BBX Capital first became involved with Bluegreen Vacations in 2009. Because BXG operates a timeshare business, it has direct exposure to a highly cyclical segment of the real estate market, and its stock was trading at depressed levels following the bursting of the real estate bubble.

As an opportunistic buyer, BBX was able to acquire more than half of BXG's stock in the public market for an average price of around $3.12 per share. Its motives were primarily financial, and in 2011, BBX pushed BXG's management to sell the company. However, when no interested buyers emerged, BBX chose to take Bluegreen private itself at $10 per share.

In 2016, BBX returned BXG to the public markets in a 2017 IPO priced at $14 per share in a bid to take advantage of strong market sentiment.

BXG's stock has had a subpar performance since then. After trading at levels as high as $25 per share, one year after the IPO, Bluegreen was trading below its offering price. And that inspired BBX Capital to take action.

Data by YCharts

In March 2019, BBX Capital announced that it would again take Bluegreen private at a tender offer to shareholders at $16 per share. The announcement press release shed light on the motivations behind the move:

While Bluegreen went public in November 2017, the anticipated benefits of becoming a public company were not fully realized and the costs and management time associated with being a public company were significant. It was anticipated that there would be sufficient liquidity in the trading of Bluegreen's common stock, but the concentration of public holders of Bluegreen's common stock by a few large shareholders adversely impacted the liquidity of the stock.

BBX doesn't believe keeping Bluegreen public is worth the effort or cost of maintaining public filings, nor does the low price reflect the value that BBX believes the stock is worth. BBX already owns 90% of BXG's shares, which should have meant that the transaction would be easy to consummate because it won't be subject to a shareholder vote or financing conditions, indicating that the deal should be a home run for BXG's minority shareholders.

Just weeks after the buyout was announced, BXG released its 2019 Q1 earnings that came in 5% less than consensus analyst estimates. But more troubling was Bass Pro Shop giving notice that it was going to cancel its partnership with the company at around the same time.

Bluegreen primarily serves as a middleman, connecting resort owners with people who want to buy vacation ownership interests. It partners with hospitality giants such as Choice Hotels to provide the hotel destinations, and companies such as Bass Pro Shop to help it market the timeshares to buyers.

Under the partnership, Bluegreen had the exclusive right to sell vacation products at Bass Pro's U.S. stores and also had access to the retailer's customer database for lead generation. Bass Pro Shop was one of its largest points of distribution at 14% of 2018 VOI sales.

The termination of the agreement was not directly related to the plan to take Bluegreen private again; however, it did cause BBX Capital to put the acquisition on hold and later terminate it. It makes some sense that BBX would reevaluate its bid in light of the changes to Bluegreen's financial situation and BBX doesn't want to bear all the risk, even though it already owns 90% of the company. This ended up being very bad news for shareholders as the share price fell 45% on May 23rd from $14.9/share and eventually to a low of $7.8/share, a 52% decline overall.

It is unclear how much the loss of the Bass Pro deal would have affected BXG's revenues going forward. However, it still seems the market has badly overreacted to this news, which has created a buying opportunity.

Below are the P/E TTMs of closely related competitors:

Company Ticker P/E TTM Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS 28.5x Sands China Ltd. SCHYF 18.7x MGM Resorts International MGM 54.8x Average Multiple 34.0x

BXG has maintained a respectable 12-13% net income margin the past three years. If total revenues were to drop 20% from its 2018 YE level of $738 million over the next year, but net income margins remain intact, that would imply a forward P/E of ~7x, which is less than a quarter of what its peers trade at, so evidently there was a major overreaction.

However, as of June 14th, 2019, the question of how much the loss of the Bass Pro agreement would have hurt the company's revenues is all but irrelevant now, as Bluegreen Vacations came to terms with Bass Pro on a dispute that had pulled the company's vacation plans from the retailer. Causing the share price to rise almost 39% the same day the deal was announced to ~$10.50/share. The important terms are that "Bluegreen will pay Bass Pro a fixed annual fee of $70,000 for each Bass Pro and Cabela's store that Bluegreen is accessing plus $32 per net vacation package sold."

In addition Bluegreen will pay Bass Pro the following amounts as a settlement on all prior claims, with no admission of wrongdoing:

Bluegreen will pay $20 million within 15 days of the execution of the Settlement and Amendment.

$4 million each January 1st starting in 2020 through 2024 (a total of five payments in the amount of $4 million each); and

Bass Pro will keep the remaining $1.5 million of an amount prepaid to it earlier in 2019 under the Marketing and Promotions Agreement.

The exact terms of the prior Bass Pro agreement are not specified clearly; however, we can say with certainty that with 69 Bass Pro stores, fee-based services to Bass Pro will rise $4.8 million per year, plus $20 million for the settlement of prior claims in the 2019 fiscal year and will fall to an $8.8 million rise in expenses from 2020 to 2024. I would say these terms are a heck of a lot better than losing up to ~$46 Million (14% of $306 Million in VOI revenue) in revenue over the coming years.

Conclusion

In all likelihood, BBX Capital will come back to the table at some point to buy the remaining shares of Bluegreen now that the smoke has cleared on the Bass Pro Shop situation. Given that net income margins will only shrink by 2-4% with the new Bass Pro deal, I don't see why BBX Capital would make a significantly lower tender offer than its previous one at $16/share, given the fair value of BXG is effectively unchanged from when it made the previous tender offer. Therefore, this stock may have the potential to rise as much as 52% from its current price of $10.50/share, perhaps in a matter of weeks or months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.